Today’s edition is a guest post by Daniel Crain.

In this 2023 article, Guo Yonghu (郭永虎) and Zhang Hanyu (张函语) focus on the ways in which the U.S. allegedly engages in ‘cognitive warfare’ against China. They claim that Washington targets China with cognitive operations through international propaganda efforts, anti-China journalism, biased official rhetoric, sensationalised social media posts, as well as more direct interference in China’s affairs, all with the explicit intention of disrupting the PRC’s ideological stability and souring international perceptions towards Beijing.

Their paper was published in the 'Journal of United Front Science', a periodical of the CPC’s United Front [统一战线]. The United Front is a network of political organisations committed to the furthering of political strategies that enhance the party’s power and influence. This affiliation may shed some light on the unabashedly patriotic and party-aligned tone of this paper.

As for their argument, Guo and Zhang do not…