China’s top diplomat Wang Yi (王毅) was in Moscow on Monday where he met Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In a Telegram statement following this meeting, Russia's foreign ministry mentioned that "the closeness of the positions of the parties regarding U.S. actions in the international arena, including those of an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese nature, was noted."

Today’s piece is, rather fittingly, focused on Russian anti-Americanism as viewed by one of China’s top Russia analysts, Feng Yujun (冯玉军).

Feng is a scholar worth following among China’s establishment intellectuals. He is now a senior figure within Fudan University’s international relations department, having spent over two decades at CICIR (a key think tank linked to China’s Ministry of State Security) where he worked alongside the likes of Yuan Peng (now CICIR’s president) and Yan Xuetong (one of China’s most famous international relations scholars). I should also point out that, much like Chinese think-tank analysts, m…