Beijing brokered a landmark agreement restoring diplomatic relations between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier this month. Thomas has kindly lent me this platform to explore the reactions of ten prominent Chinese international relations experts. In keeping with house style, here are the main take-aways:

Most of the experts see the agreement as an inevitable outcome and in keeping with historical trends: Saudi Arabia and Iran have chosen development over conflict.

Many strike a note of caution, remarking that the Beijing-brokered agreement is only a first step.

The experts are in agreement that only China could have brokered this deal, largely because it is trusted by both sides in the conflict.

Naturally, a comparison is made with the US, which, according to these experts, has a record of interference and hegemonic bloc-building in the Middle East.