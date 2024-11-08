The theme of China’s official response is cooperation. As the results trickled in on Thursday morning, the People’s Daily homepage had an article about an event for the “Flying Tigers” — American personnel who served in China during the Second World War. The political messaging, reporting on an event that happened two months ago, was not subtle: “The United States and China could cooperate in the past, and they can still cooperate today”. Since then, Xi Jinping has called Trump to congratulate him on winning. A commentary in Xinhua described “whether China and the United States can find the right way to get along” as “the question of the century”.

But what did people in China really make of Trump’s victory? Social media has thankfully offered no shortage of reactions. The hashtag “Trump officially declares victory” (特朗普正式宣布获胜) received over 1.2 billion views on Weibo. Some netizens saw the funny side, joking about his age and referring to him by the nickname Comrade Build-the-Country (建国同志), a humorous pun on Trump’s Chinese name that suggests he has inadvertently aided China’s rise.

There were plenty of serious reactions too. Some thought Trump would bring a pragmatic, business-oriented mindset which would be “more friendly to China and more beneficial to world stability”. Others worried that he could bring "stock markets crashing", "setbacks for EV companies", and "heightened trade frictions”. Many thought that, ultimately, it mattered little who won the election. “At root, [US policy, regardless of who won the election] is all about countering China” (基本盘都是针对中国).

Chinese scholars are no less split on Trump’s victory. Some greet his return with nonchalance, others with serious concern for what it means for China. Some actively welcome his return, thinking it offers opportunities for China. This post outlines the views of six prominent Chinese scholars on what a new Trump presidency could mean for China and the world.

Will Trump bring more or less confrontation with China in areas like policy regarding Taiwan? At the pessimistic end of the spectrum, Jia Qingguo argues that serious confrontation is likely. Trump could increase security assistance to Taiwan, and even go so far as to abandon America’s One-China Policy. Contrast that with Yan Xuetong who, though concerned about increased uncertainty under Trump, argues that Trump’s focus on domestic affairs makes conflict less likely. Trump will be reasonably cautious when it comes to Taiwan, Yan says, to avoid US involvement in a third simultaneous military conflict. Most optimistic about what Trump could mean for US-China relations is Hu Wei. Trump as a businessman might well be prepared to make a deal, with Musk available as a broker, leading to a turning point in relations. His election is bad news for “independence forces” in Taiwan, he says: Trump might force Taiwan to pay protection money, or even be prepared to cut a deal to “resolve the Taiwan issue”.

How worried should China be about a trade war? Yan is seriously concerned about a trade war since China has only a limited ability to retaliate against high tariffs. But, Jin Canrong argues that a trade war should not be much trouble for China, a big country with enormous productive capacity. Smaller countries will be hit far harder. The damage and chaos, Jin argues, will be short-lived.

The scholars offer a range of views on a possible Ukraine peace deal and its impact on China. Huang Jing argues that a Russia-Ukraine peace deal is perfectly achievable and could pave the way for a détente between the US and Russia. That could lead to nightmare scenarios for China: “Nixon 2.0” where the US and Russia team up against China, or “Reagan/Thatcher 2.0”, where Europe’s far-right teams up with Trump to contain China.

Yet peace in Ukraine is key to such an arrangement and Jin Canrong is sceptical that Ukraine would be prepared to make concessions. Hu Wei thinks it unrealistic that the US and Russia would unite to oppose China. He predicts rather that Trump’s policies will cause conflicts with allies, giving more space for China internationally. Hu argues that, ultimately and probably without realising it, Trump will introduce policies beneficial to China.

Paddy Stephens

1. Yan Xuetong

Name: Yan Xuetong (阎学通)

Date of birth: 7 December 1952 (age: 71)

Position: Dean of the Institute of International Relations, Tsinghua University.

Sources: The Paper (Dec 2023), SCMP (July 2024), Tsinghua Debate (Oct 2024)

Trump is concerned far more with domestic affairs than maintaining America’s global hegemony. That makes conflict less likely under him than it would have been under Harris. Yan: “Harris is more reluctant than Trump to accept the fact that China is going to catch up, and that the US no longer has the capability to dominate the world as in the 1990s.”

Trump will be more cautious in his approach towards Taiwan and less likely to provoke a war with China. Yan: “Is it good for the US to provoke a third military conflict in East Asia? It is in trouble both at home and abroad. So why would Trump follow Biden’s policies and get himself into the same trouble?”

But Trump’s presidency is still a cause for concern. Yan: “The relationship will be in a state of even greater uncertainty as [Trump’s] policy towards China is more volatile [更加多变] than Biden’s.”

It is particularly concerning for countries dependent on the US for security. Yan: “The US [will] retreat from its global role, which will be bad for both the US and international security. Especially for countries that rely on the US, the loss of a global policeman could lead to instability.”

If Trump imposes higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing will have limited retaliatory options. Yan: “The economic confrontation between China and the US will increase, and it will be even more serious than their disputes on security.”



2. Huang Jing

Name: Huang Jing (黄靖)

Year of birth: 1956 (age: 67/68)

Position: Distinguished professor and Director of the Institute for the US and the Pacific at the Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies (SAGGAS), Shanghai International Studies University (SISU).

Sources: Noteman (Oct 2024), Observer (5th Nov 2024)

Trump’s policy stance is not about severing its international ties, but rather taking full advantage (充分利用) of the interdependence between the US and global economy. Huang: “He intends to use significantly higher tariffs as leverage, forcing other countries, especially major manufacturing nations, (including US allies […]) to pay taxes in exchange for ‘making America great again’.”

Trump’s intention to end the war in Ukraine is to allow the US to focus on China, its primary opponent (主要对手). Huang: “[Trump and Vance] understand that the first of Putin’s basic demands for peace—Ukraine’s permanent non-membership in NATO—can be fulfilled. The second demand—legitimising Russia's territorial control over parts of Ukraine—can be delayed or left unresolved through negotiations.”

For Trump, Europe’s demand “not to let Putin win” is fundamentally about preventing Putin from advancing west beyond the Dnieper River in Ukraine [which runs through Kyiv]. That can be achieved through negotiations, which makes peace in Europe a real possibility. Huang: “If Trump were to turn these two strategic ideas into actual policy, there would be both opportunities and, more likely, severe challenges (严峻的挑战) for China.”

A détente in US-Russia relations would then be possible. Huang fears this could create a “Nixon 2.0” scenario. Huang: “Both Trump and Vance have publicly stated that the US should ‘join hands with Russia’ to counter China. If such a situation arises, China’s security environment would deteriorate drastically [极大地恶化].”

This would influence the behaviour of China’s neighbours: Without the “strategic dilemma” of both China and Russia as enemies, Japan would feel secure (无后顾之忧) in joining the US in countering China. India would grow closer to Russia. Feeling less vulnerable to threats from the “Islamic Belt”, it would “undoubtedly” be even tougher (强硬) towards China.

Huang’s other concern is a “Reagan+Thatcher 2.0” scenario. Trump’s return to the White House means that far-right parties (极右势力) may also gain power (得势) in Europe. They share Trump’s worldview, views on protectionism and reconciliation with Russia. They also have a similar hardline stance (强硬立场) towards China. Huang: “Once the fundamental deadlock in the Russia-Ukraine conflict between the US and Russia is resolved, it is not impossible to envision a resurgence of a Reagan/Thatcher-style coalition from the 1980s, aimed at suppressing the Soviet Union. This time, however, their target would be their common ‘systemic rival’ (制度性竞争对手)—China.”



3. Hu Wei

Name: Hu Wei (胡伟)

Year of Birth: 1964 (age: 59/60)

Position: Referred to in this post as an “internationally renowned political scientist”, we believe this is the same Hu Wei who was recently forced into early retirement for openly questioning Sino-Russian relations; Former Professor at the Shanghai Municipal Party School; Former Vice-Chairman of the Public Policy Research Centre of the Counsellor's Office of the State Council.

Source: WeChat post (7th Nov)

Trump’s win is a victory for the grassroots and a defeat for America’s elites (草根的胜利，精英的失败).

With Trump as president, US-China relations might not deteriorate as some expect. There could instead be a favourable turning point (转机). Hu: “After all, Trump is a businessman [商人]; he can be negotiated with [可交易]. Unlike the Democrats who put political values ​​above all else [政治价值观至上], he will forget about principles when he sees profit (见利忘义).”

This is an opportunity (契机) for China to reshape its relationship with the US. Hu: “Musk, acting in his own interest, will also urge Trump to improve relations. He can act as a broker to grease the wheels of US-China relations [润滑中美关系的掮客].”

Once in office, Trump’s presidency will have a negative impact on the global economy, but there are possible benefits for China. Hu: “Trump does not care about ideology or political values, and does not split the world into democracies and dictatorships [不以民主和独裁划线]”.

Trump’s attacks on political opponents (打击政治对手) once in office will make the US even more divided. Hu: “He will threaten the image of the US as a beacon [灯塔国], weaken the core competitiveness of the United States, and run aground [搁浅] the Biden administration’s national strategy of outcompeting China.”

His administration’s behaviour will also cause “cracks to appear” (出现裂痕) between the US and its allies. Western unity will be challenged. Hu: “The United States' international leadership will decline significantly, the US-centred international system will wane, and China will win greater international space [更大的国际空间].”

Trump’s pressure on Ukraine will be strategically advantageous to Putin. Hu: “However, the situation of ‘uniting with Russia to fight against China [联俄抗中]’ advocated by some American hawks will not occur. The future of international affairs is moving in China’s favour.”

Trump might change US policy towards Taiwan. He could “make a deal on the Taiwan issue” (在台湾问题上做交易), or force Taiwan to pay “protection fees” (保护费). Regardless, Trump’s win is “objectively not beneficial to Taiwan independence forces [客观上不利于台独势力]” . Musk, who may be taken as one indicator of Trump’s likely Taiwan policy, has stated that Taiwan is "an integral part of China".

The bottom line is that Trump’s chaotic policymaking will probably lead to at least some policies that benefit China. Hu: “In his last term, Trump ended the Obama administration's ‘Asia-Pacific Rebalancing’ strategy and ‘Two Oceans Strategy’. In his next term, [though] it may not be his intention, [这不一定是他的主观愿望] he will do something, whether consciously or not, that is objectively beneficial to China.”



4. Jia Qingguo

Name: Jia Qingguo (贾庆国)

Year of birth: 1956 (age: 68)

Position: Director of Peking University’s Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding; Member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC’s 14th National Committee

Sources: China Review News (March 2024), Phoenix (March 2024), Lianhe Zaobao (Oct 2024)

Under a second Trump presidency, “US-China relations will be very difficult to handle [非常麻烦]. US-China relations will probably experience severe friction and confrontation [剧烈的摩擦和对抗].”

Trump could provide more security assistance to Taiwan. There is a real possibility of his abandoning the US’s One-China Policy. Jia: “He took a call from Tsai Ing-wen right after being elected [in 2016]. […] He then said that the [US’s] ‘One-China policy’ could not be granted for free, meaning that ‘you, China, still have to give me something in return’…. The first signs of [Trump trying to alter the One China Policy] were already quite obvious in the latter part of his term in office.”

Trump’s outdated views [观念上陈旧] on areas like trade, combined with his lack of basic moral principles, [做事不讲基本的道德底线] are a challenge for Chinese policymakers. Jia: “In my opinion, we must prepare ourselves for how to deal with some of Trump’s immoral and unprincipled behaviour [无道德，无底线的一些做法]. Personally, I don't think we should adopt a tit-for-tat approach on this issue [不能采取对等做法]. Just because the other side is doing something bad doesn't mean we should follow suit. We must find ways to retaliate without compromising our moral principles.”

There are still many areas in which the US and China can, and must, cooperate. For instance, defusing tensions on the Korean peninsula will only succeed if Beijing and Washington are prepared to work together. But in general, “it will be very difficult for China to engage in rational and pragmatic exchanges with [Trump].”



5. Wu Xinbo

Name: Wu Xinbo (吴心伯)

Year of birth: 1966 (age: 57/58)

Position: Director of the Institute of International Studies and Director of the Center for American Studies, Fudan University (Wu has been working there since 1992).

Source: Jiemian News (5th Nov 2024)

Trump will "keep his word" (说到做到) on imposing tariffs on imported goods. Tariffs are not just a negotiation strategy (谈判手段) for Trump, but also a philosophy he believes in (其相信的理念). Wu: “Whether the tariffs on Chinese goods will reach 60% will [ultimately] depend on the type of goods that the US imports from China. For goods the United States must import from China, the tariffs might not be that high.”

Extreme China hawks (对华极端鹰派) in Trump’s new administration will promote economic decoupling from China and intensify confrontation on security issues, including regarding Taiwan. Wu: “As a result, Sino-US relations will experience significant fluctuations [大幅度波动] in the next four years, with escalating tensions, intensified confrontation [对抗加剧], and possibly even a major crisis [重大危机].” The hawks are also likely to advocate for reduced diplomatic engagement and a decline in exchanges between the two countries.

The space for US-China cooperation on global issues will be much reduced. Given Trump’s climate change scepticism, the two will not be able to work together on that issue. The US needs China’s cooperation to deal with drug control issues, especially fentanyl. But overall, cooperation will be greatly reduced.



6. Jin Canrong

Name: Jin Canrong (金灿荣)

Year of Birth: 1962 (age: 61/62)

Position: Vice Dean and Professor at the School of International Studies, Renmin University of China; Deputy Director of the Centre for American Studies, Renmin University of China

Note: Jin is a prominent IR scholar turned opinion leader. He is arguably the most public-facing and nationalistic of today’s scholars.

Sources: Observer (Nov 2024), Renmin Chongyang (Nov 2024)

With Trump promoting a new form of isolationism [新孤立主义], a new trade war is certain [是肯定的] under Trump. Jin: “In the short term, the trade war might bring benefits [to America] like boosting tax revenue [会加点税什么的], but in the long term, it is likely to harm the United States because it will cause conflicts with its allies.”

That will be bad for the US in the long run, because of its dependence on allies. Jin: “Its capabilities are not very strong actually [美国自身的能力并不是很强]. If Trump comes to power and engages in isolationism, it will hurt its alliance system. He will gain a little benefit, but it will not be good for the United States in the long run.”

Trump may try to get Ukraine to make concessions, but Zelensky remains anxious [急] and is unlikely to yield.

Trump’s trade policy is “simplistic and crude” [简单粗暴]. It is also unlikely to work. Jin: “He reduces energy costs by reducing taxes. By creating trade barriers, he [plans to] bring manufacturing back to the United States, so that workers have job opportunities and dignity. Then the capitalists are happy, and the workers are happy, but the question is whether it is feasible?”

Trump’s impact on global trade and stocks is likely to be short-lived. Jin: “As he takes up power, there will be a shock [一波冲击], including to our stock market. But he is a ‘turtle boxer’ [王八拳: refers to untrained fist-fighting technique, as opposed to martial arts]. He has no stamina [后面没有后劲]; you just need to withstand the first wave.”

Ultimately, China is in a far more secure position to confront a Trump presidency than other countries. Jin: “I don’t think China will have much trouble dealing with any [of these] issues [中国应对的问题不太大], but it is hard to say [the same] for other countries. America is like a big guy messing around in a swimming pool [瞎折腾游泳池]. The short guy next to him might drown, but it doesn’t matter to China [中国无所谓]. We can just slide a few steps and swim away [慢慢滑两步就游过去了].”

