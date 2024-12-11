Today’s edition opens with an introduction by Patrik Andersson, an analyst at the Swedish National China Centre, Swedish Institute of International Affairs. Patrik specialises in China's involvement in the Arctic. His latest report, "Sino-Russian cooperation in the Arctic: Implications for Nordic countries and recommended policy responses", is available here. – Thomas

Chinese leaders frequently discuss the world undergoing “great changes unseen in a century”. Similarly, Yang Zhen and Ren Yanyan argue in the following article that the international maritime order is experiencing structural shifts, with governance norms in the “global commons” eroding. They see this as an opportunity for China and Russia to enhance maritime cooperation, counterbalancing what they describe as US maritime hegemony. The authors advocate for a fairer global maritime governance system, exemplified by the concept of a “maritime community with a shared future”, which is the maritime component of Xi Jinping’s framework of a “human community with a shared future”.

The authors highlight how developments since the “outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict” have brought China and Russia closer, paving the way for greater collaboration and removing obstacles to maritime cooperation. Notably, they avoid addressing Russia’s role in undermining global norms or contributing to the breakdown of the old world order. There is no criticism of Russia’s actions, even though the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 is a key factor in the geopolitical shifts they describe. This is in line with the mainstream Chinese position on the war in Ukraine.

While the article paints an optimistic picture of the Sino-Russian partnership, it notably omits discussion of the challenges involved in deepening this cooperation. For instance, the authors suggest that the rift between Russia and the West post-invasion has reduced obstacles to Sino-Russian collaboration on Arctic affairs. However, they overlook the risks for China, such as increased vulnerability to Western sanctions if it becomes overly reliant on Russia in the Arctic. China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion has strained already tense relations with Nordic Arctic states, further limiting its ability to cooperate with them. Addressing these challenges would have added nuance to their analysis.

Interestingly, the authors propose creating “a regional maritime security forum led by China and Russia”. This idea aligns with critiques from some Chinese scholars of the Arctic governance framework, with the Arctic Council at the centre, which they see as excluding non-Arctic states and neglecting security issues. Some Western analysts have expressed concerns that if the Arctic Council fails to survive its current crisis, China and Russia might attempt to establish alternative governance bodies. While the proposed forum reflects these aspirations, its practicality and feasibility remain questionable.

Patrik Andersson

Key points

The United States poses a serious threat to the maritime security of China and Russia. In response, they are bolstering their maritime cooperation. The two countries must cooperate for three reasons: mitigating security risks, advancing economic development and improving global maritime governance. The Arctic region is poised to play an increasingly important role in their joint maritime endeavours. If Sino-Russian projects in the Arctic maintain a focus on profitability, Moscow could dedicate more resources to the region, bolstering its efforts to counter NATO’s aggressive stance. As an observer member in the Arctic Council, China lacks voting rights, limiting its influence in the region. China-Russia maritime cooperation strengthens its position.

A regional maritime security forum, spearheaded by China and Russia, should be established. Modelled on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, it could gradually evolve into a more global initiative. Sino-Russian maritime cooperation is defined by firm opposition to maritime hegemony and a shared ambition to establish a new international maritime order. Going forward, technological cooperation is expected to intensify in key areas such as missile technology, unmanned systems and AI training data. China’s industrial might could also be leveraged to equip Russia with a modern, ocean-going fleet. Confronted with an increasingly assertive Japan in the Indo-Pacific, Beijing and Moscow should coordinate their efforts to confront Tokyo when their respective interests are at stake.

The Authors

Author: Yang Zhen (杨震)

Date of Birth: 1977 (age: 46/47)

Position: Deputy Director, Northeast Asia Research Centre, Shanghai University of Political Science and Law; Distinguished Associate Research Fellow, South Asia Research Centre, Fudan University

Previously: Colonel, People's Liberation Army (2005-2019)

Research focus: Maritime Security; Sea power theory; Military equipment and strategy

Education: MA PLA Institute of International Relations (2002-2005); PhD Fudan University (2008-2012)

Experience abroad: N/A

Co-author: Ren Yanyan (任燕燕)

Position: Assistant Researcher, Shanghai University of Political Science and Law

CHINA-RUSSIA MARITIME COOPERATION IN THE CONTEXT OF MAJOR CHANGES IN THE INTERNATIONAL ORDER (EXCERPTS)

Yang Zhen (杨震) and Ren Yanyan (任燕燕)

Published in the May-June 2024 No. 3 edition of Northeast Asia Forum (东北亚论坛)

Translated by Paddy Stephens

(Illustration by OpenAI’s DALL·E 3)

N.B. The following excerpts have been rearranged for clarity and brevity. Readers are encouraged to read the original article in full.

1. Western Hostility and the Emergence of a New Order

“The international order is being transformed, with consequences for the ocean as an important ‘commons’. As the international maritime order is reshaped, its power structure is evolving. The United States, the world’s leading maritime power, has closely aligned its geopolitical strategy with its naval power philosophy under the framework of ‘great power competition’.” “The strategic vision and measures adopted by the United States pose a serious threat to the maritime security of China and Russia and adversely affect international maritime governance. In response to this situation, China and Russia have begun to increase their maritime cooperation.” “After more than 30 years of change in the post-Cold War world, the current international order has three distinct characteristics. First, there are prominent conflicts among major powers; second, traditional security issues intertwine with non-traditional security issues; third, the global governance landscape is bleak.” “From a global governance perspective, the world is gradually entering a state of ‘normlessness’. This assessment is shared by academics and political leaders across the world.” “In recent years, the Covid-19 pandemic, great power competition, and military conflicts have further accelerated the collapse of the old world order and the emergence of a new one, characterised by a combination of volatility, complexity, and ambiguity.” “Although it is a fact that ‘the East is rising and the West is declining’ [东升西降], the East remains weak relative to the West due to historical inertia. Though divisions and disagreements exist between Western countries, emerging nations do not agree on enough to constitute a coherent [grouping].”

2. The Drivers of Sino-Russian Maritime Cooperation

“China and Russia, both major countries with long coastlines, have an increasing number of shared maritime interests, making it imperative that they strengthen maritime cooperation.” “The necessity for maritime cooperation between the two countries is primarily reflected in the following areas:” “The first is security needs. In recent years, the United States has viewed China as its main competitor, increasingly shifting its strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region.” “Its ‘Return to Sea Control’ strategy is primarily aimed at addressing the challenges posed by the two major powers, China and Russia. Over the past decade, the United States has become keenly aware of the strength of China's anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD) capabilities. China's advanced maritime joint operational system, comprising land-based anti-ship missiles, land-based aircraft and an increasingly powerful navy, can keep the US Navy out of striking range.” “For China, the implementation of the US ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ has meant that participating countries such as Japan, Australia and India pose an increasing threat to China's maritime security in the Western Pacific, South Pacific and Indian Ocean. This even jeopardises the security of China's sea lanes.” “Within the global geopolitical landscape, China and Russia have already established a ‘back-to-back’ posture of mutual support [‘背靠背’相互依靠的态势] along their shared land border. Now, facing maritime pressure from Western countries led by the United States, the two countries could establish a similar dynamic at sea to bolster their positions in [the hierarchy of] global maritime power.” “The maritime domain is one of the primary areas where the United States, the world's largest maritime power, pursues military containment and offensive action (打击) against China and Russia. Therefore, to safeguard their shared security interests, the two countries need to strengthen cooperation in maritime affairs.” “Second, economic development is needed. Since the reform and opening up period, China has transitioned from a traditional agricultural nation to a modern maritime industrial power. At the same time, China’s economy has become increasingly dependent on the ocean. In 2018, 71% of China's oil consumption depended on imports, with 78% of those imports and 16% of its natural gas imports passing through the Strait of Malacca. China has invested heavily in building strategic oil reserves to minimise any vulnerabilities to interruptions in energy supply. However, international trade still makes up 38% of China’s economy, with 64% passing through the South China Sea. With no alternative maritime routes available, a blockade of the South and East China Seas would shrink China's economy by over 20%, a decline comparable to that of the US economy during the Great Depression.” “It must be noted that since 1951, the accelerated melting of Arctic ice due to global warming has greatly increased the strategic significance of the Arctic Ocean route. Stakeholders disagree on how to attribute sovereignty over maritime passages in the region.” “Last, there is the need for global maritime governance. As the largest ‘commons’ on the planet, the oceans face numerous security issues requiring effective governance.”

3. Maritime Governance and the Strategic Importance of the Arctic

“Given the security, economic and global governance [interests] they share, China and Russia have begun to cooperate on maritime affairs. This cooperation is primarily in the following areas:” “First, the geopolitical domain. This concerns especially the ‘Maritime Silk Road’ initiative, which is related to Arctic affairs.” “Russia is an Arctic country, while China is a ‘near-Arctic state’ and an important player in Arctic affairs. However, China, an observer member in the Arctic Council, has the right to speak and propose items within the council but lacks voting rights, which limits its actions in the Arctic region. China-Russia maritime cooperation has changed this situation.” “In 2018, China announced the ‘Polar Silk Road’ initiative, incorporating it into the broader ‘Belt and Road’ initiative.” “Cooperation on the ‘Polar Silk Road’ initiative is of great significance. For China, it means that the critical ‘Belt and Road’ initiative has both expanded its geographic scope and gained the support of Russia, a major intercontinental power, giving the BRI even stronger political and economic foundations. Furthermore, the opening of such a crucial shipping route has enhanced China's ability to mitigate maritime shipping risks.” “It can be said that the ‘Polar Silk Road’ initiative has a strong demonstration effect in geopolitics and geoeconomics, and is of real significance for the advancement of China-Russia relations. It embodies [Xi’s proposal for a] ‘maritime community with a shared future’ in international affairs.” “Arctic affairs are [thus] set to take on a more prominent role in China-Russia maritime cooperation. With the world's major powers concentrated in the northern hemisphere, the Arctic is the closest point between them. Several key flight paths go through the Arctic Circle, further highlighting the region's strategic importance as an aviation hub.” “The Arctic’s Northern Sea Route will provide new momentum for future China-Russia cooperation. For China, this route is not only the shortest and safest maritime passage to Europe, but also presents an opportunity to address its shortage of natural gas supplies.” “Many Chinese companies are expected to participate in sectors such as energy, shipbuilding, finance and transportation, thereby increasing China’s market share in these industries.” “To ensure the healthy development and smooth progress of China-Russia maritime cooperation, the following measures should be taken:” “The first priority is to ensure that China-Russia Arctic shipping companies remain profitable. The foundation and essence of maritime power is economic; without economic incentives, maritime power will not endure.” “This would allow Russia, with its relatively narrow economic structure, to diversify its industrial base to some extent and improve its financial situation in the short term. Russia could then allocate more resources in the Arctic to counter NATO’s aggressive stance [以抵御北约的强硬攻势].” “[The second priority is to] establish a regional maritime security forum led by China and Russia, modelled after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in terms of purpose, principles, and operational mechanisms. This forum could gradually evolve into a global maritime security mechanism that unites countries and coordinates global maritime governance, aligning with the ‘maritime community with a shared future’ advocated by China.”

4. Military Cooperation

“Second, there is cooperation on maritime military affairs. The United States believes that in the foreseeable future, it will engage in multi-dimensional competition with China and Russia. As a maritime hegemon, the US has intensified its pressure on China and Russia in the maritime domain, implementing measures such as the ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy,’ conducting so-called ‘freedom of navigation’ operations in the South China Sea and Black Sea, and sending carrier strike groups to the Arctic region for anti-submarine exercises.” “Therefore, China and Russia’s comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era is not just legitimate but necessary. Against this backdrop and under the framework of this partnership, the maritime security cooperation between the two countries has been continuously upgraded and enhanced.” “In July 2021, Russia released the updated version of its ‘National Security Strategy,’ which explicitly called for the development of a comprehensive partnership and strategic coordination with China. This initiative stems from, on the one hand, a shared recognition by the leaders of both countries of the accelerating evolution and deep adjustment of the international strategic landscape and, on the other hand, from the strong complementarity between China and Russia in maritime security. It includes:” “Joint Naval Exercises. Since 2012, the navies of China and Russia have held ten consecutive joint naval exercises, each code-named ‘Joint Sea’ followed by the year of the exercise. This series of joint exercises signifies a new level of military cooperation between the Chinese and Russian navies, which greatly improves their understanding of each other’s naval doctrines, equipment, tactics and logistics.” “Joint Maritime Patrols: Following the Joint Sea-2021 exercise, China and Russia conducted their first joint maritime patrol. Vasily Kashin, an expert in Russia's Valdai Discussion Club, noted in his [2021] article entitled ‘Strategic Duality and Balance of Power‘ for the Russian newspaper Kommersant that: ‘With the new Cold War now in its fourth year, the significance of such joint manoeuvres goes far beyond demonstrating the closeness of political positions.’ Kashin further pointed out that China and Russia do not necessarily need to sign a military alliance treaty to closely coordinate their militaries. The scale and depth of China-Russia military cooperation imply that the US must consider both countries' combined military capabilities when planning. This applies to scenarios involving conflicts in the Pacific region, such as around Taiwan, as well as the possibility of coordinated actions in Europe and Asia.” “Transfer of Military Technology: China and Russia began cooperating on military technology in the 1990s. Both countries committed to long-term strategic military cooperation to enhance their military technological capabilities. In recent years, their cooperation in military equipment has steadily increased in quality. It has moved beyond simple trades in equipment into the realm of technological cooperation.”

5. Constructing a New Maritime Order: A Stand Against Hegemony

“As an increasingly significant topic in China-Russia relations, their maritime cooperation displays some very distinctive characteristics:” “First, it is strongly opposed to maritime hegemony. Since the end of the Cold War, threats and checks from Western countries have played an important part in the continuous strengthening of Sino-Russian relations.” “The anti-hegemonic nature of this relationship has positive implications for global maritime governance. One of the main reasons why global maritime governance remains challenging today is the prevalence of maritime hegemony, which prevents countries from effectively safeguarding their own maritime interests, making them less motivated and interested in participating in ocean governance. China-Russia maritime cooperation can help mitigate this issue to a certain extent, aligning with the spirit of ‘maritime community with a shared future’.” “Second, the purpose of this cooperation is closely connected to the construction of a new international maritime order [构建国际海洋新秩序]. The more important feature of the current maritime order is US dominance and leadership, meaning that the US provides international maritime public goods in exchange for the legitimacy of its maritime hegemony.” “It must be noted that while American policymakers insist that they are safeguarding an important pillar of the free international order, that principle has become a justification for US maritime control—a control that often exacerbates military conflict.”

6. Tech Cooperation: AI, Missiles, Drones and Warships

“Technological cooperation is set to increase. The United States believes that China has gained advanced weapons systems from Russia as well as operational experience through exercises with Russia’s battle-hardened forces.” “Conversely, Russia benefits from Chinese capital – including funding for major Russian projects – as well as from Chinese purchases of its energy resources and military equipment, which Russia cannot sell to most Western countries due to US sanctions.” “In areas such as shipbuilding and drones, China's strengths correspond precisely to areas where Russia has weaknesses or is lagging. Following Western sanctions, Russia has also turned to China for assistance in obtaining electronic components and other technologies previously sourced from the West.” “Furthermore, the two countries may view collaboration in such fields as missile technology, unmanned systems, and AI training data as opportunities to bridge gaps and accelerate progress. In the maritime domain, unmanned equipment is a key focus for future development. China and Russia are likely to deepen cooperation in this field, thereby increasing the technological component of their maritime partnership.” “There is significant potential for cooperation in civilian maritime technology. Furthermore, in terms of naval equipment, the US's massive investments in aircraft carriers, fighter jets, globally-distributed military bases and satellite communications may one day appear vulnerable or even outdated. Military competition in the 21st century revolves around automated drones and submarines, robotics, lasers, hypersonic missiles, electromagnetic railguns, miniaturisation and swarming technologies as well as space and various cyber threats.” “Increased technological cooperation could not only yield considerable economic benefits but also counter effectively the maritime security pressure that the US exerts on China and Russia.” “Navies play a central role in maintaining maritime security and are highly dependent on advanced industrial capabilities. However, in recent years, the development of Russia’s modern industries has not been satisfactory, preventing it from supplying the Russian Navy with enough advanced warships.” “To alleviate this problem, Russian expert Sergey Marzhetsky suggested in an article that Russia import Type 054A frigates and Type 056 light frigates from China. He argued that, with China’s assistance, Russia could quickly acquire a fully modernised, ocean-going fleet available on stand-by.” “A manufacturing powerhouse naturally has advantages in naval development, and China is precisely such a manufacturing giant. It is only logical for Russia to seek China's help in rebuilding a strong navy.”

7. Countering Japan

“There should [also] be strengthened coordination on disputes over maritime rights and interests with Japan. As the only maritime nation in Northeast Asia, dominating maritime space has always been a geopolitical goal for Japan.” “With the implementation of [its] ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ and the strengthening of the US-Japan security alliance, Japan has become increasingly assertive in maritime disputes, posing a serious threat to the maritime security and interests of both China and Russia.” “As major powers with Pacific coastlines, China and Russia must join forces to prevent Japan from discharging nuclear wastewater into the Pacific. Under such circumstances, China-Russia maritime cooperation must include stronger joint responses to Japan.”

8. Conclusion

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in 2022 has had a substantial impact on China-Russia maritime cooperation, potentially reducing obstacles to Arctic collaboration and increasing cooperation in the field of maritime security. In the long term, China-Russia maritime cooperation will be broader in scope and more substantial, aligning with the ongoing trends in global maritime governance. Ultimately, its impact on the evolution and development of the global maritime power structure [世界海权战略格局] should not be underestimated.”