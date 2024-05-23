Today’s edition begins with an introduction by Andrew Chubb. Andrew is a senior lecturer in Chinese politics and international relations at Lancaster University. He is also the author of Chinese Nationalism and the Gray Zone: Case Analyses of Public Opinion and PRC Foreign Policy (2021) and PRC Overseas Political Activities: Risk, Reaction and the Case of Australia (2021). – Thomas

Wang Ziyuan of China Foreign Affairs University — the PRC's diplomatic academy — offers an intriguing and concise retrospective commentary on the South China Sea since 2010. The choice of periodisation is itself of interest, 2010 being the year that then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton declared a US national interest in the area, followed soon after by the Obama Administration's declaration of a "pivot to Asia".

The year 2010 is also a date that aligns with much English-language commentary on the rising tensions in the South China Sea. Yet it is one that obscures the key change driving the dispute: Chi…