Renmin University professor Di Dongsheng (翟东升) is perhaps best known in the West for his comments in late 2020, stating that “for the past three to four decades, we have been using [our influence] in the US's core inner circle of power”, where “we have our old friends” [我们在美国的权势核心圈，我们有我们的老朋友]. Wall Street’s declining influence on US policymaking since 2008 and, more importantly, Trump’s rise to power in 2017 had allegedly upended this favourable state of affairs for China.

However, Di continued, Joe Biden’s election meant that Beijing would regain its channels of influence in Washington. More specifically, he implied that the Biden family was effectively compromised due to Hunter Biden’s financial ties with China. He also alluded to a CCP agent in Washington who had helped him during his stay there: “an old lady with a big nose, obviously a Jew” who was the Asia president of a “top Wall Street financial institution”. These remarks were quickly picked up by Tucker Carlson, then still a Fox News host, and the broader MAGA movement (see video below). Di’s speech was subsequently censored in China after his comments went viral.

It remains unclear whether Di's statements were grounded in fact, a calculated display of nationalistic bluster or simply a fleeting lapse into self-aggrandising bravado (he was addressing a lay domestic audience in Shanghai). In any case, the optimism he and many of his colleagues had expressed regarding the incoming Biden administration quickly dissipated, as the US maintained Trump-era tariffs and Washington continued to toughen its stance towards China.

Setting the controversy aside, Di often stands out for his willingness to express candid opinions and highlight certain truths about China’s approach to foreign policy and its economy, distinguishing himself from many of his softer-spoken peers. Today’s abridged commentary illustrates this well.

Thomas

Key Points

Contemporary international relations are no longer shaped by the ideals of win-win liberal economic theory but are increasingly driven by the cold pragmatism of Realpolitik. As a result, the share of China’s exports to the US has been declining. Chinese suppliers are currently grappling with two major challenges: domestic firms offering less favourable terms than their foreign counterparts and increasing pressure to establish factories overseas. To address this, Beijing should urge leading Chinese SOEs to offer more generous terms to their fellow domestic suppliers, while ensuring that procurement processes remain competitive. It should also penalise Chinese firms and individuals operating overseas who undermine the overall interests of Chinese businesses and capital abroad. A black- and whitelist system should be introduced. To ensure that China remains at the helm of manufacturing in East Asia, Beijing should promote the establishment of overseas industrial parks under its firm control. Without such measures, the hard-earned advantages of China’s manufacturing sector risk being gradually eroded or siphoned off by other countries. Beijing must also take steps to prevent India from capitalising too much on the relocation of industries out of China. Geopolitically, Vietnam represents a far smaller threat and should therefore be prioritised by Chinese enterprises. Efforts should, of course, focus on retaining as much of China’s manufacturing capacity as possible. However, the idea that China’s western regions could become competitive enough to take over the mantle from the country’s coastal industrial belt is a fallacy that must be discarded.

The key to winning China’s “economic war” with the West, reducing reliance on Western markets and making Western countries “poorer and more fragmented” is to promote the Global South’s development. Beijing should offer short-term liquidity to these countries during economic downturns and more long-term capital to help build up their infrastructure and industries. The goal is to build a circle of friends aligned with China’s economic and political interests. These friends should be protected geopolitically, supported during “colour revolutions” and brought together in times of economic crisis and financial need. To achieve its goals and facilitate the rise of the Global South, Beijing must further leverage its military strength and economic firepower. Chinese strategists and scholars must abandon conservative, profit-seeking and risk-averse mindsets. They should recognise that: The primary purpose of international trade and investment is to climb up global value chains, not simply to seek profit; Technological progress stems from global market demand, not subsidies; RMB debt expansion is a catalyst for growth and a virtue, not a vice. The Soviet Union lost its competition with the US due to such flaws and its failure to gain sufficient control over the global economy. Beijing must avoid repeating the same mistakes.

The Author

Name: Di Dongsheng (翟东升)

Year of birth: 1976 (age: 48/49)

Position: Deputy Dean and Professor, School of International Studies, Renmin University of China (RUC) (2017-now); Dean of the Institute of Regional and Country Studies, RUC; Deputy Director and Secretary-General, Centre for Foreign Strategy Research, RUC (2011-now)

Other: Frequent exchanges with officials at China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, International Liaison Department etc.

Research focus: Global political economy of money and finance; US political economy; Chinese foreign policy

Education: BA, MA and PhD Renmin University of China (1994-2004)

Experience abroad (as a visiting scholar or lecturer): Sciences Po Paris, Durham University, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Georgetown University

WESTERN CLIENTS DON’T BUY THE THINGS WE MOST WANT TO SELL, WHILE OUR BROTHERS FROM THE SOUTH DON’T HAVE THE MEANS TO BUY THEM. WHAT SHOULD WE DO? (EXCERPTS)

Di Dongsheng (翟东升)

Published by Guancha.cn on 2 January 2025

Translated by Jan Brughmans

(Illustration by OpenAI’s DALL·E 3)

N.B. The following excerpts have been rearranged for clarity and brevity. Readers are encouraged to read the original article in full.

1. US-China: The Force Reverse Meridian Technique

“Jin Yong’s novels feature an extraordinary martial arts technique: when the protagonist has exhausted their inner strength in battling a formidable opponent, they connect their meridian with the opponent’s and reverse the flow of energy to absorb their power. Comrade Deng Xiaoping once invited Mr Jin Yong for a private conversation. Although it remains unclear whether they discussed this particular technique or if Deng was genuinely inspired by it, thirty years later we saw the astonishing effects described here—uncannily resembling Jin Yong’s imagined technique. Within just twenty years, China transformed from a typical agrarian society into the largest industrial nation in human history, effectively ‘absorbing’ the United States’ long-held position as the world’s leading manufacturing power.”

2. Realpolitik in an Era of Great Power Rivalry

“After Trump assumed office [in 2017], China and the United States became embroiled in a series of diplomatic disputes over tariffs and strategic tech industries. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the critical importance of supply chain resilience. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine conflict sparked comprehensive economic sanctions by the United States and Europe against Russia, raising concerns among developing countries.” “These developments have collectively driven China, the United States, Europe and Russia to secure their supply chains for a range of critical goods, including food, energy, rare earth materials, chips, ventilators and drones. Each seeks to address its vulnerabilities and avoid being subjected to chokeholds [卡脖子] by others. Experience has shown that the logic of achieving mutual benefit and coexistence through free trade—where each side capitalises on its comparative advantages—struggles to withstand the pressures of Realpolitik in an era of great power rivalry [大国对立]. Political antagonism and mutual security-related distrust are accelerating the reorganisation of East Asia’s production networks.” “Since the tariff war began in March 2018, China’s trade volume with the United States has entered a historic downward cycle. China's exports to the US have dropped from their peak of about 22% to approximately 13%. Among the major import sources of the US, the shares of the EU, Mexico and Canada have all surpassed that of China.” “During his [recent election] campaign, Trump stated openly that he would raise tariffs on Chinese goods to 60%, and that if a conflict were to erupt over the Taiwan Strait, he would even consider tariffs of 100%. This further accelerated not only the reconfiguration of foreign investment in China, but also led many Chinese exporters to actively seek opportunities overseas.”

3. China+1: Insights From a Chinese Manufacturer

“A [Chinese domestic] company within Apple’s supply chain once invited me to deliver a lecture to its executive team, with the primary aim of exploring potential overseas relocation options should the need arise. Upon further inquiry, I discovered that the impetus came from Apple and Amazon, who were urging them to restructure their supply chain under a ‘China Plus One’ strategy. In essence, while continuing domestic production in China, they were expected to establish equivalent production lines abroad to mitigate geopolitical risks. Apple specifically recommended two locations: Vietnam and India.” “I asked, ‘Why must you work with Apple and Amazon? Can Huawei and Xiaomi not sustain your business?’ The CEO replied: Firstly, Huawei is still under sanctions, and until it fully resolves its chip [supply] issues, Huawei phones are unlikely to reclaim a substantial market share capable of supporting such a large supply chain. Secondly, Chinese firms are often reluctant to provide reasonable profit margins and shorter payment terms, placing significant pressure on their suppliers. Thus, from a business standpoint, we prefer to collaborate with Apple rather than rely on Chinese companies.”

4. Chinese Interests First: Policy Recommendations

“The future development of East Asia’s production network remains uncertain and will depend heavily on both our policies and understanding behind this policy mix. Beyond the central government's repeated emphasis on expanding China’s middle class and growing our domestic consumer market, I believe our foreign economic policy should consider the following points:” “ First, Beijing should adopt pragmatic measures to encourage state-owned enterprises and large private companies, particularly the so-called ‘supply chain leaders’ [链主企业], to support their suppliers with both discernment and generosity. Generosity involves ensuring prompt payments, allowing sufficient profit margins and fostering the growth and development of these suppliers. Discernment, on the other hand, means applying the principle of survival of the fittest as well as prioritising quality over cost-cutting.” “For Chinese companies operating overseas, a blacklist and whitelist system should be introduced. This system would penalise individuals and enterprises that act shortsightedly , engage in misconduct or harm the overseas ecosystem of Chinese businesses. At the same time, it would safeguard and expand opportunities for Chinese enterprises and capital in peripheral global markets.”

“ Second, proactive efforts should be made to establish overseas industrial parks under the effective control of the Chinese government. Without such initiatives, the hard-earned advantages of China’s manufacturing sector could gradually be eroded or siphoned off by other countries.” “These efforts should involve our central or local governments negotiating amicably with ASEAN nations or Indian Ocean littoral states to secure long-term agreements for leasing at least 10,000 square kilometres of land to develop new overseas industrial cities [海外工业新城]. Under these agreements, China would take responsibility for infrastructure development and investment, while the host country would provide labour and land. Tax revenues would be shared between the two parties in agreed proportions, with the legal and regulatory framework primarily based on China’s experience. By adopting this approach, we can not only continue to secure substantial tax and non-tax revenues from East Asia’s production network but also retain as much influence as possible over the formidable power of East Asian manufacturing.” “ Some suggest that relocating manufacturing to China’s western regions could reduce costs, but this is a misconception born of a limited understanding of industry and market dynamics. The western regions lack competitive advantages in global transportation costs and efficiency, and since they also use the renminbi, exchange rate adjustments driven by [China’s] technological advancements would render cost-sensitive manufacturing unviable. Moreover, foreign-funded enterprises and international consumer markets are unlikely to align with our western development strategy. Politically, lowering domestic welfare and income levels to accommodate foreign manufacturing needs runs counter to our fundamental mission. Strategically, it is a path destined for failure. ”

“ Third, India and Vietnam should be treated differently. Although every effort should be made to retain as much mid- to high-end manufacturing within China as possible, for segments that cannot be retained—those beyond our effective control in terms of capital and markets, or those where the environmental burden and demand for [low] labour costs are too great— I suggest supporting Vietnam while firmly preventing India’s manufacturing sector from reaping any benefits from this process [必须坚决避免印度制造业从中获益].” “This has nothing to do with historical grievances or systemic differences but rather because the developmental ceilings of Vietnam and India are fundamentally different. Moreover, the geopolitical challenges posed to China by the growth of their manufacturing sectors differ significantly, necessitating distinct strategies for engagement.”

“Fourth, in an era marked by the growing divide in Sino-US relations, how can we effectively expand and strengthen non-American or non-Western markets? Given that the international monetary system continues to operate on the basis of non-redeemable hard currencies (i.e., an unanchored currency system), one strategy could involve countercyclical injections of short-term liquidity and long-term capital into global peripheral regions to stimulate their growth. This could serve as a fundamental solution for China’s manufacturing sector to drive external circulation [外循环, i.e. the external component of China’s “dual circulation” strategy (双循环)].”

5. Supporting the Global South and Winning Against the West

“A phrase falsely attributed to Deng Xiaoping is popular on the Chinese internet: ‘The poor countries of the Third World, they just want some money’.” “Although this may have held true in the 1980s, given China’s significant trade deficit at the time, we are now the country with the largest trade surplus and foreign reserves. However, the bottleneck we face is that the big traditional Western buyers no longer want the things we most wish to sell, while our Southern brothers (南方的兄弟) lack the financial means to buy them.” “What should we do? Well, we must explore ways to encourage global savers to lend or even give money to Global South countries, enabling them to purchase our – and only our – strategic goods [我们的战略性商品]. This is the key to countering the [West’s] containment strategy and winning the economic war [打赢经济战].” “Against the backdrop of decoupling and supply chain disruptions, supporting the Global South is akin to supporting ourselves. We must strive to make more friends and help these countries become richer, while making our adversaries poorer and more fragmented [把朋友搞多、搞富，把对手搞穷、搞散].” “Those who align with us politically and economically [在政治上和市场上跟我们走]—such as those who continue to purchase our Huawei products, DJI drones and electric vehicles—are our friends. It is our responsibility to protect them geopolitically [有义务在地缘战略上保护他], to firmly support them during colour revolutions [闹颜色革命的时候力挺他], and to rally a coalition of friendly countries to provide financial assistance to them during economic and debt crises.” “Maintaining the world’s largest military and naval forces, producing the finest fighter jets, missiles and drones, and holding the largest foreign exchange reserves and trade surplus cannot simply serve for show; they must be used as such [不能光做摆设，就是要这么用的].” “‘The proletariat can only liberate itself by liberating the entire world.’ What once seemed like lofty revolutionary rhetoric now appears strikingly prescient. The Chinese people can only achieve ultimate success by leading the entire Global South in its rise.”

6. Lessons From the Soviet Union’s Downfall

“Last, there is a necessary—perhaps the hardest—lesson for the Chinese nation to learn in taking its place at the center of the world stage: abandoning the greedy and conservative mindset of miserly landlords.” “[Concepts such as :] 'The source of technological progress is not R&D subsidies but the sustained demand of the world market ’;

‘ For a country, the ultimate purpose of international trade and investment is not to earn others’ money, but to achieve a stronger and higher position in the global division of labour ”;

‘Under the rules of the modern monetary system, the expansion of domestic currency debt is a virtue, not a vice.’” “These align more closely with the economic history of the modern world, and must become the mainstream perspective within China’s academic and policy circles.” “The Soviet Union ultimately failed to catch up with the United States in overall technological advancement due to its lack of control over the global market system and even its inability to establish effective control over the Eastern Bloc’s market.” “If the Soviet decision-makers were long constrained by the mindset of feudal landlords, then we must break free from the greedy and conservative thinking patterns inherited from the agrarian civilisation's landlord class. Only by understanding currency, markets and global development cycles in a forward-thinking manner can we hope to ultimately win this battle that will determine the fate of our nation [国运].”