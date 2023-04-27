Dear Everyone,

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and growing tensions with the West, energy and food security continue to be widely discussed topics in the PRC. Today’s article focuses on China’s energy mix and dependence on foreign resources and provides an unusually explicit set of policy recommendations in this regard.

For the many new subscribers to this newsletter, I am including a piece by Fudan University Prof. Feng Yujun (冯玉军) on how Beijing should “get rid of its outdated ideas” about energy security that was shared in Sinification last December.

Today's excerpts were translated by dxh, a journalist who wishes to remain anonymous. Thank you very much to them for contributing to this newsletter.

SUMMARY