Today's edition opens with an introduction by Abigaël Vasselier, Director for Policy and European Affairs and Head of China's Foreign Relations Programme at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS). Abigaël was previously the Deputy Head of Division for China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Mongolia at the European External Action Service (EEAS). She is also the co-author with François Godement of "China at the gates: A new power audit of EU-China relations". Thank you very much to her for contributing to this newsletter and to Jian Junbo (简军波) for reviewing today’s translation and allowing Sinification to reprint his article. — Thomas

This contribution from Jian Junbo in the Chinese debate on Europe illustrates the mismatch in the European and Chinese perceptions of economic competition and the transformation of China-Europe trade relations.

The author is clear-eyed about the European challenge to reconcile competitiveness with the green transition in an era of strategic competition. He presents the economic competition between China and Europe as inevitable as they compete on industries, products and manufacturing capabilities while at the same time recognizing the importance of the European market for Chinese companies. In his view, tariffs as a European tool to level the playing field with China are not an adequate response and are driven by geopolitical motives to preserve the Western liberal order and are neither fact-based nor justified by the WTO.

Jian Junbo pictures a Europe that is turning protectionist and fundamentally divided at both the European and national levels. While discussing the role of the European Council, the Commission, Member states and business leaders, he demonstrates a lack of clarity regarding the drivers and shapers behind the European decision to take countervailing measures.

The articulation of recommendations by Jian Junbo revolve around three ideas and some contradictions. First, Jian argues that China has agency through its negotiations with Europe, and Beijing needs to seize this opportunity to change the European decision. At the same time, he is convinced that the decision will not change given the EU’s motivations to impose tariffs and the underlying geopolitical tensions. Second, he discusses whether to retaliate against countries that voted in favor of the tariffs like France, and argues that the trust deficit between Europe and China will lead to rethinking trade relations. At the same time, Jian proposes that Europe and China work together to reshape trade rules in order to avoid further trade conflicts. Third, his main recommendation is to alleviate the costs for Chinese companies by boosting their internationalization, especially increasing exports to third markets, reducing their export prices to expand their share in the European market, circumventing tariffs by boosting investments in Europe and assembling Chinese EVs in the Union. In a nutshell, he argues that the European tariffs will boost the competitiveness of Chinese companies helping them to prepare for a more protectionist environment and a less open European market.

Abigaël Vasselier

Key Points

EU tariffs on Chinese EVs are a protectionist and politically motivated measure that contravenes WTO principles. They are a sign of Brussels’ increasingly competitive and hostile stance towards Beijing. They also reflect the West’s determination to maintain the liberal, rules-based international order it has for so long dominated. If confirmed, these levies could mark a turning point in EU-China relations, injecting “significant instability” into this important relationship. The danger is that they “create a powerful template” for future protectionist measures against Chinese goods.

Chinese EV producers may face short-term setbacks, but their competitive advantages are such that China’s EV industry will continue to thrive. EV firms should continue seeking ways to circumvent such duties, increasing their investments in Europe and beyond. Should negotiations with Brussels break down before 4 November and tariffs be maintained, Beijing will have to retaliate. China should target both pro- and anti-tariff countries. The deterrent effect of Chinese countermeasures will only endure if Beijing follows through on its threats. A limited trade conflict may be the best way to deter the EU from engaging in a larger-scale trade war with China. “This is the inevitable way of ‘stopping war with war’ [以战止战].”

The Author

Name: Jian Junbo (简军波)

Position: Deputy director of the Centre for China-Europe Relations, Fudan University

Research focus: Politics of the European Union; EU-China relations; Chinese diplomacy

Education: BA Nankai University; MA-PhD Fudan University (2000-2006)

Experience abroad: Visiting scholar in the United Kingdom, Belgium and Denmark

CHINA-EUROPE WATCH | EU PASSES VOTE ON HIGH TARIFFS FOR CHINESE ELECTRIC VEHICLES: THREE COUNTERMEASURES AND A CRUCIAL MONTH AHEAD

Jian Junbo (简军波)

First published by The Paper (澎湃新闻) on 5 October 2024

Lightly edited machine translation

The European Commission’s proposal to impose high tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle (EV) exports to the EU was put to a vote among EU member states on 4 October. Since the required "Qualified Majority Voting" (QMV) threshold (15 member states and 65% of the EU population) for a rejection was not met, the European Council passed the EU’s tariff proposal. This outcome could lead to significant instability [极大不稳定性] in EU-China economic ties and alter the overall trajectory of EU-China relations [改变中欧整体关系发展进程].

I. The EU's final tariffs have not been set by this vote.

Although this member state vote is significant and is set to play a decisive role in determining the level of tariffs imposed by the EU on Chinese EVs, this is not the bloc’s final decision. According to EU anti-subsidy investigation laws, there is an established procedure for imposing such tariffs. The vote was a necessary part of this process. As the European Council is a central body within the overall EU power structure, the result of its vote is therefore quite crucial. However, as the EU is a single market and customs union, the power to set tariffs resides largely with the EU and, more specifically, with the European Commission, rather than with individual member states.

Because of the bloc’s complex decision-making framework, the distribution of powers among different EU bodies and the intricate power dynamics between these bodies and member states, the implementation of these tariffs has not yet been finalised. Although there is limited room to alter the outcome significantly, changes do remain theoretically possible.

Two factors could change this result. First, according to the EU's anti-subsidy investigation rules, a decision must be made within 13 months of initiating the investigation. As the EU launched its anti-subsidy investigation against Chinese EVs on 4 October last year, this means that a decision must be made by 4 November at the latest. The recent vote by member states (i.e. the European Council vote) is a collective statement on the European Commission's final recommendation. However, it does not determine the final outcome, which will be decided by the European Commission. It is particularly noteworthy that the European Council vote is a reverse qualified majority vote (RQMV), meaning that proposal is considered passed unless a qualified majority rejects it. This recent vote shows that the EU's recommendation was not rejected by a qualified majority, thus implying the Council's approval of the proposal. However, the final plan will be decided by the European Commission by 4 November. If the European Commission were to fully address the different interests and views of member states in the wake of this vote, it could lead to an amendment of the current plan.

The second factor [that could lead to this] is that China and the EU have not abandoned negotiations on a minimum price for EVs exported to Europe. This suggests that, within the next month or so, tariffs on Chinese EVs could be readjusted or even cancelled through bilateral negotiations. Furthermore, the EU's current tariff proposal includes a clause for continued negotiations with China even after the final decision is made. This suggests that tariffs might still be subject to change or cancellation after the Commission's final decision.

However, although an adjustment or cancellation of these tariffs following this vote is theoretically still possible, the likelihood of this happening is very low because of the EU's initial motivation for initiating this anti-subsidy investigation and its imposing these recklessly high tariffs, as well as on the current international context [整个国际局势背景].

II. The impact of the EU’s high tariffs on China's market and their drivers.

To understand the consequences of these tariffs (assuming that the final decision, to be issued within the next month, maintains the currently proposed levels), it is necessary to analyse both their short-term and long-term effects.

In the short term, they will undoubtedly have a significant impact on China's car market. Although mainland China is the primary sales destination for Chinese EVs and supports their long-term growth, the EU market is becoming an increasingly important overseas market for Chinese car manufacturers. It is also one of the markets with the greatest growth potential.

High tariffs will disrupt China's EV exports. This is particularly true for companies that have already made the European market a key overseas sales destination. The imposition of high tariffs may force these companies to make new adjustments to their manufacturing [arrangements], resulting in huge costs, a drop in profit margins and a short-term reduction in their technological development capabilities.

EU tariffs may also push some car companies to shift their production [abroad] and change their sales destinations, thereby potentially causing concerns in third-party markets about Chinese capital and goods. Consequently, Chinese car companies may face a dual blowback [双重冲击] from both the EU and non-EU markets in the short term (see Jian Junbo: “How Chinese Companies Can Optimise Strategies for Entering Third-Party Markets Amidst Protectionist Trends in Europe and the US”).

However, in the long run, high tariffs cannot fundamentally prevent the continued development of China's EV [industry]. Despite these short-term shocks, all of this will eventually stimulate the innovation capabilities and pioneering spirit of Chinese car manufacturers, and will lead them to identify new growth opportunities in markets outside Europe. Over time, as the international market, disrupted by EU tariffs, restructures, China will complete its new market layout [新的市场布局] and will find an integrated production, R&D and sales plan [to suit] this new economic landscape.

Ultimately, EVs represent the correct development path for private passenger cars, aligning with the global trend towards green development and addressing climate change. However, the EU's efforts to block Chinese EVs in order to protect its less competitive car market, along with its inability to finish resolving its energy problems in the short term—which is slowing down EV research and development (e.g. Germany's focus on biomass energy to preserve its [expertise in] internal combustion engines)—are putting it at a disadvantage in the global automotive industry. This further highlights the competitive edge of Chinese EVs.

In short, while the EU's tariffs will pose certain challenges to Chinese EV [firms] in the short term, they will not hinder the long-term development of China’s EV industry. However, the implementation of these high tariffs could serve as a model for the EU's future approach to managing trade relations with China in competitive fields. This could further weaken political trust between both sides, thereby affecting or even changing the overall trajectory of EU-China relations.

The EU's insistence on this approach reflects its increasing adherence to competitive objectives and hostile geopolitical goals [地缘政治对抗目标] in the context of its economic relations with China. This, in turn, reveals the essence of its determination to impose high tariffs [on us].

It is evident that the EU’s launch of an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs and its potential imposition of high tariffs stem from typical protectionist intentions. Although countries like France support the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation and tariffs on the grounds of China’s supposed “violation of WTO rules”, in reality it is the EU (and countries like France) that advocates imposing tariffs on China, which is going against WTO principles. The EU’s proposed tariffs far exceed those recommended by the WTO, and the reasons for initiating the investigation are insufficient. So far, the EU's investigation has not provided an adequate description of the subsidies involved in Chinese EV [production]. Even though the WTO does not oppose reasonable subsidies, the EU has not provided an appropriate and specific enough explanation for these so-called Chinese “subsidies”. This has amounted to nothing more than a unilateral assertion. This means that the basis for the alleged "inappropriate subsidies" [used to justify] the EU’s high tariffs on Chinese [EVs] is not well-founded.

Therefore, these so-called “inappropriate subsidies”, which were defined unilaterally rather than multilaterally, coupled with the very likely imposition of “high tariffs” are essentially protectionist measures that lack legitimacy. They interfere improperly with international economic competition, attempting to curb the competitive and developmental advantages of Chinese products. This is a political decision aimed at maintaining the advantages, or even monopoly, of their own industries.

The measures taken by the EU against Chinese EVs appear to be aimed at "upholding justice" and restoring fair international competition. But they are actually an abuse of WTO rules aimed at protecting European car manufacturers with low competitive advantages. That being said, the effectiveness of such actions remains questionable. Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, recently stated at the Berlin Global Dialogue that the EU's protectionist measures will not provide a competitive advantage to German car manufacturers.

Since the EU's decision is politically motivated, its policy towards Chinese electric vehicles is essentially part of its geopolitical competition with, and even confrontational [stance] towards, China. Based on how things are developing, competition between China and the EU in terms of products, industries and even the entire manufacturing sector is becoming increasingly fierce and evident.

The EU's actions in the EV field are, to some extent, a rehearsal of its approach towards all Chinese goods in competitive fields. This will create a powerful template. In future, the EU will be able to address its concerns simply by applying measures similar to those used against Chinese EVs to other competitive goods from China. This will reduce the EU's operational costs and may involve legislative processes to simplify the complexity of such investigations. Therefore, the EU may end up using streamlined rules to adopt a large number of protectionist and discriminatory measures against Chinese goods under the guise of anti-subsidy and anti-dumping [policies] or based on differences with regards to human rights, environmental protection, safety and standards.

The ultimate goal of these more frequent and easier-to-implement protectionist measures against China is to protect EU goods, technology and economic advantages, as well as maintain its high position in the global value chain and uphold its dominant role in the global economic system. This, in turn, helps preserve the entire Western, rules-based liberal international order and the West's central position in the world. These are the drivers behind the EV dispute between China and the EU. Even if this is not the EU's most direct intention, this causal relationship is implicitly present.

III. What should we do?

First, there is still one month for China and the EU to engage in consultations before the EU implements its final decision. The outcome of the European Council vote has, to some extent, become a tool for the EU to exert pressure on China in ongoing negotiations. However, China should not be coerced by this result. Rather, it should turn it into a factor that encourages a continued and positive harmonisation [of views] within the EU.

Clearly, China will not recognise this so-called voting result because, procedurally speaking, this is an internal EU matter, not an issue for the EU-China relationship. China will only respond substantively to decisions made by the European Commission. In other words, in response to the EU Council’s decision, China should only react in an appropriate and low-intensity way, such as expressing its position. [It should] concentrate on the ongoing negotiations over the next month and [prepare] its response should these negotiations break down.

However, the negotiations between China and the EU should not focus solely on electric vehicles. The rules governing all competitive fields should also be a key point of the discussions. Theoretically, the EU's accusations against us centre on our country’s alleged violation of so-called “rules” and anger over the alleged failure of WTO rules. Based on this, China can negotiate the reshaping of trade rules between China and the EU and seek competition rules that are acceptable to both sides. This would lay the foundation for resolving the large number of potential future conflicts in fields where competition is present.

Second, if the EU completes its final ruling before 4 November and begins imposing high tariffs, China should implement reciprocal countermeasures to protect the interests of its market and enterprises. It should not remain unresponsive while being wilfully beaten down by the EU. Although a trade war is not a fundamental way of resolving this issue, it would, in the short term, prompt the EU to be more cautious [有所顾忌] and reduce its willingness to provoke a potential larger-scale trade war. This is the inevitable way of “stopping war with war” [以战止战].

Evidently, China cannot implement highly targeted countermeasures against EU goods in the short term. For example, considering that France just voted in favour [of these tariffs] while Germany voted against, targeting French products without targeting German products [would not provide the desired effect]. Moreover, even if targeted strikes [精准打击] were possible, such an approach may not be sustainable, as the countries that voted against [these tariffs] might have done so out of fear of Chinese countermeasures rather than due to their friendly stance towards us, though they may also have been opposing protectionism as a means of dealing with competition. In short, strikes against EU goods and industries need to be adjusted dynamically and guided according to circumstances [因势利导], [i.e.] to the reactions of the different industries and markets of EU member states. [Note: Having discussed this briefly with Jian, I believe he feels that China lacks (or is unwilling to use) sufficiently powerful means to hurt those countries that supported these tariffs (e.g. France). He also argues that if China were to retaliate, it should also target countries like Germany, which voted against the tariffs, both to reinforce their fear of Chinese countermeasures and to encourage them to persuade other member states to oppose imposing tariffs on Chinese EVs. However, Jian also worries that too harsh a punishment for these anti-tariff countries could push them towards a more hostile stance towards China. Therefore, China needs to adjust its response to EU tariffs “dynamically”, that is, based on the reactions of different industries and EU member states. As some readers may recall from a previous edition of Sinification, Peking University economist Yao Yang (姚洋) advocates refraining entirely from retaliating against EU tariffs, arguing that doing so could provide China with “a geopolitical advantage in its rivalry with the United States”.]

Third, [Chinese EV] firms should adopt diversified measures to cope [with these tariffs]. These include: continuing to appeal to the EU and seeking its understanding; offsetting the loss of their price advantage caused by high tariffs through the reduction of their export prices so as to maintain and expand their market share in the EU; fostering and expanding the capacity of markets outside of the EU for EV consumption; circumventing EU tariffs through the export of vehicles to the EU via third-party markets; direct investments in Europe by car or component manufacturers both to avoid EU tariffs and gain more advanced management experience; joint production and sales of vehicles through joint ventures and cooperation with reputable [local] car companies; and, crucially, exporting components to and assembling EVs in places like Eastern Europe in order to [foster the] export of Chinese vehicles to the EU.

Chinese enterprises have already been venturing abroad for many years, yet they continue to face numerous obstacles. In the past, these challenges were mainly due to regional instability and other risks, but now they are faced with the pressures of geopolitical competition. Moving forward, Chinese enterprises operating abroad must not only continue to improve the quality of their products and enhance their competitive advantages, but also place a stronger emphasis on managing human rights issues, environmental protection and the broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) spectrum. This collective effort will help Chinese enterprises become global multinational leaders and benchmarks. Only by achieving this can Chinese firms and the Chinese market remain largely unaffected by protectionist measures taken by the EU and other countries. Thus, focusing on our own path and improving ourselves is the only right way towards the internationalisation [of our businesses] and globalisation.