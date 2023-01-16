Dear Everyone,

Today’s edition of Sinification takes a look at Sino-Indian relations from the perspective of one of China’s better-known India specialists – Liu Zongyi (刘宗义). Liu is a researcher at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) – one of China’s top think tanks.

The excerpts provided below come from two different sources: the first, an edited transcript of a speech made by Liu during an event organised by Renmin University’s Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies on 3 January; the second, an interview with Liu conducted by Guancha.cn following China’s most recent border clash with India last month.

Liu’s main arguments: