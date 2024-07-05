Some of you may sigh at the sight of Jin Canrong’s (金灿荣) name. Once better known for his credentials as an international relations scholar, Jin has morphed into one of China’s top public opinion leaders—a lucrative business involving a massive social media following and daily commentaries that help guide Chinese citizens towards views that align with Beijing’s political needs. But beyond the fame and pecuniary benefits that surely come with this role, Jin may well believe that he is acting in his country’s best interest.

A staunch nationalist, US critic and defender of China’s regime, Jin is also known for his hawkish views on Taiwan and predictions that his country will soon move towards armed cross-Strait (re)unification. Perhaps less well known are his occasional efforts to placate the jingoistic faction of his fan base and implicit calls for patience, as was the case following Lai Ching-te’s (赖清德) election victory in January. Bottom-up pressures are still to be reckoned with in Chi…