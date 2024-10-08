Today’s edition opens with an introduction by Matt Ferchen, Lecturer at Leiden University, Senior Fellow at the Leiden Asia Centre and my former head of programme at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS). Matt spent nine years at Tsinghua University from 2008 to 2017, both as an Associate Professor at Tsinghua's Department of International Relations and as a Resident Scholar at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy (now Carnegie China). — Thomas

In this essay by Liu Tao, a young university scholar in an unspecified humanities discipline, we are presented with an overwhelmingly pessimistic view of a career in Chinese academia today. While some of Liu’s concerns, including the stresses of publishing and teaching or dealing with arrogant and entitled senior colleagues, are certainly a source of anxiety for junior faculty the world over, others are more specific to the realities of China in 2024.

For example, Liu is disappointed with unserious and impolite students. One wonders to what extent such poor attitudes differ across the wide range of different higher education institutions with which Liu has been associated and if it might not be the case that student apathy is associated with pessimism about post-graduation work and life prospects. Liu also points to the pressures and constraints of attaining research projects (项目), which has long been a consideration of many Chinese scholars in the social sciences, including international relations researchers, who hope to influence public policy. Again, one questions the ways that constraints on scholars in today’s China, including pressures to conform to politically acceptable types of research and policy recommendations, heightens the anxiety of young scholars like Liu. While distracted or indifferent students and the pressure to attain government-sponsored projects may not be altogether new features of Chinese academic life, the gloomy economic and political atmosphere of China today helps make sense of Liu’s dismal outlook.

Indeed, the elephant in the room is the increasingly restricted space for Chinese academics today, whether they are junior, mid-career or senior scholars. In the end, it’s notable that an essay such as Liu’s could be published at all today in China, especially at a time when other scholars airing critical sentiments, such as CASS economist Zhu Hengpeng, have received far less tolerance. Clearly, Liu does not directly criticize official policies regarding Chinese higher education let alone the Party’s heightened control over academic incentives and freedoms. Ultimately, young scholars such as Liu will likely find ways to adapt to demoralizing constraints, including political and ideological ones, just as their more senior colleagues, and many generations before them, have done.

Matt Ferchen

Summary

Life as a university teacher in China is a far cry from the lofty ideas that one might have of this profession. Chinese university students appear to have lost their regard for truth and knowledge, prioritising selfish pursuits and showing little respect for their professors. The indifference and hostility displayed by some of these young adults are often worse than the uncivilised behaviour often associated with older generations. Chinese academia is plagued by deeply entrenched hierarchical relationships. This encourages nepotism and the formation of ossified “cliques”.

Sinification is seeking a freelance editor/translator (paid)

Requirements: HSK6 or equivalent; native English (≠ near-native); strong writing skills; and a solid background in China-related studies/work. Please send your resume to: thomas@sinification.com

Climbing the academic ladder comes at a cost, often requiring the sacrifice of one's dignity and integrity. Upon reaching the top, those who were previously victims of such practices often become staunch defenders of the very system that once exploited them. The data-driven evaluation of academic work is flawed, fostering corrupt practices such as paying for publication space and hiring ghostwriters. Faced with such hurdles, some academics simply decide to give up.

"MAYBE I'LL ADAPT, BUT IT CONTINUES TO DISGUST ME" — REFLECTIONS OF A YOUNG UNIVERSITY TEACHER

Liu Tao (刘弢)

Published by Scholar (學人) on 23 September 2024

Lightly edited machine translation

(Illustration by OpenAI’s DALL·E 3)

I. Entering the World of Chinese Academia

Over the course of my thirty-plus years of existence, university life and studies have taken up a significant portion of my life. I have moved between a number of different establishments, including ordinary universities, top provincial universities and [China’s most prestigious] Project 985 universities.

multiple schools, ranging from ordinary institutions to provincial key schools and even those part of the 985 Project.

It is precisely this experience that has given me the opportunity to engage deeply with the way universities are run, their [different] academic atmospheres and the attitudes of students towards studying at establishments of different rankings. Having eventually decided to make a living in academia, observing and reflecting on this environment I work and live in has naturally become a part of my daily life.

Life in higher education is marked by a clear succession of events, such as the start of a new term, graduations, thesis proposals, defences and various exams. Correspondingly, each different phase brings about different emotions for those involved. University life also extends [beyond the classroom]. For teachers, there are many academic conferences, university-business collaborations and other activities. Therefore, compared with other lifestyles, university life exhibits its own unique characteristics.

In terms of career development, almost all young university lecturers who are relatively serious about what they do face the challenge of balancing teaching and research. The first year on the job is generally a period of adjustment, as one transitions from student to teacher. It brings with it a sense of novelty as well as an underlying fear of the unknown. The novelty comes from the excitement of the new role, while the fear stems from the practical concerns of meeting assessment criteria and establishing oneself.

After a year of teaching and gaining some administrative work experience, I was forced to acknowledge the significant gap between the ideal of teaching and the reality of it. I remember when I first started, I made some earnest career plans and imagined myself speaking eloquently from the podium. Being able to engage in deep, meaningful discussions with my students was actually one of my big motivations during my PhD studies.

II. University Students in China

However, what has left me confused and disappointed is that today's university students no longer seem to hold a sincere attitude [虔诚的态度] towards knowledge and truth. With a heightened sense of equality, they no longer respect teachers and their teachings, and are overly focused on personal gain. Some even feel that it is their tuition fees that allow the teaching profession to continue to exist.

Whenever I think about this, a deep sense of sadness wells up inside me. This sorrow has many layers to it and often brings to mind many other experiences. For instance, the queue jumping [加塞], loud talking [大声喧哗] and malicious slander [恶意中伤] I encounter every time I am out and about. I used to think these behaviours and mindsets were mostly found in older generations. However, as my interactions with university students grew, I discovered with much sadness that the indifference and hostility [冷漠与敌意] buried deep within some of them are even worse.

Education, of course, cannot make everyone refined and courteous, but it should at the very least remove baseless malevolence and [help] foster sound moral qualities. By the time students reach university, it is actually already too late for them to make fundamental changes [to their characters]. If one’s foundations are weak, what does talent mean if one's character and morals are lacking [底子没打好，品格低劣，有才又能代表什么呢？]?

III. Chinese Academia’s “Hierarchy of Contempt”

I would also like to discuss the current state of academic conferences in the humanities. Attendees can typically be categorised as follows:

The “Big Shots” [大佬]: As the name suggests, such individuals “play the leading roles” in these conferences. They carry an aura of prestige when they appear and often dominate the keynote speeches. During tea breaks, a flock of people usually surround them. They stand out as the stars of the crowd.

Ordinary professors and associate professors: These individuals occupy the middle tier and form the backbone of the attendees. Most of them are disciples or trusted followers of the “Big Shots” and have already established a certain standing in the academic world. Thus, they navigate these events with ease.

Editors, especially those of C-ranked journals, form a rather unique group at these conferences. They may not be “Big Shots”, but they enjoy a similar level of treatment. Professors, associate professors and lecturers alike seek their favour.

Lecturers: These individuals have usually just entered the academic world. Although they are beginning to make their mark, they have yet to establish their own “distinctive identity”. Their academic standing is relatively low.

Master's and PhD students: Although large in size, this group sits at the bottom of the conference hierarchy. To the organisers, these individuals help fill up their conferences. For the students themselves, it is a good opportunity to “broaden their horizons” and “pay their respects” [拜码头]. They are often the newest disciples of the “Big Shots”.

At larger conferences, academic exchanges often lack depth, with the social function [of these get-togethers] taking precedence. In terms of social interaction, there exists a “hierarchy of contempt” [鄙视链], or, rather, “unspoken rules”. For instance, the prevalence of “cliques” is common. The foundations of these cliques can vary – teacher-student relationships, personal connections and even nepotistic relationships that are tied by shared interests. Once established, these “cliques” often influence the distribution of resources, a phenomenon that appears to be similar in both the humanities and the sciences. There is no need for me to elaborate further on this point.

IV. The Price of Moving Up

This leads to a rather obvious problem: for those wishing to join a “clique”, or for those in lesser cliques aiming to move up a rank, many costs must be paid and success is not guaranteed. The “costs” mentioned here refer to a variety of different things including dignity, one’s own body and money. [These costs] are not limited to academic conferences; they are “established practices” in the underworld of [Chinese] academia [这是整个学术江湖的“规矩”]. The scandals that occasionally surface there are enough to illustrate the severity of these problems.

You will notice the look of complacency on the faces of these "Big Shots" as they toast, chat and laugh, [effortlessly] securing spots for their upcoming articles. You will also witness many individuals, well into their fifties, bowing and bending their knees before their juniors in age, either to secure such spots or for some purpose they themselves cannot quite articulate. Even more striking is the number of young people showing deference to the “Big Shots” or their “second-in-commands” and behaving as though they were rivals in love [争风吃醋].

Let’s say you are an ordinary PhD [student] with no connections and average abilities yet with some sense of idealism, if you are still not willing to play up to the powerful or to behave insincerely, or if you still believe that dignity is of utmost importance, then you will probably feel lonely, even ridiculous, at such academic conferences. The “Big Shots” will ignore your presence, and your peers will turn their backs to you when you greet them with normal courtesy. Even those who were chatting happily [with you] at the same table just a moment ago will pretend not to know you the next.

What is particularly perplexing is how some female students adopt an extremely ingratiating demeanour to cosy up to the “Big Shots”, a level of coquetry never seen in their interactions with peers. Naturally, the “Big Shots” do not seem to reject this. In fact, surrounded by this group of admirers, they probably feel a wonderful sense of youthfulness returning. However, such scenes always strike one as hypocritical or, frankly, disgusting.

Academic research does not necessarily make people more noble, but it should at least not turn them into crafty opportunists. The irony is that the [above] phenomena have become an open secret in academic circles and continue to be reproduced. This article is not opposed to [the traditional values of] respecting the elderly and cherishing the young [尊老爱幼], but I have never understood [those who] express emotions that go beyond the boundaries of normal social interaction. Nor do I find it worthwhile for young people to expend so much energy on such Machiavellic scheming.

V. Work Habits of Chinese Scholars

It is well known that those engaged in university teaching and research can generally be divided into two groups: those who have [research] projects and those who do not. The former command the high ground of discourse [占据话语高地; i.e. their words carry weight], enjoying the limelight, while the latter are inevitably left in an awkward position.

In the evaluation system where projects and [academic] papers are the be-all and end-all, the stratification among university teachers has long been established and can be broadly divided into the following types:

There are those who participate actively in and frequently secure various projects. These people have long been living the ideal life that people often associate with university teachers. There are those who still aspire to secure projects but are gradually realising that too much attachment to this pursuit might affect their [overall quality of] life. As a result, they adopt a relatively flexible attitude to this. This group currently makes up the majority of university teachers. There are those who have completely given up on writing papers and securing projects. It is not that they lack ability – some of them have previously published in top journals within their fields. However, as the academic ecosystem continues to change, the difficulty of publishing has gradually increased, especially with the interference of non-academic factors [Note: The author could be referring to political factors here], which has lead these teachers to resist conforming to the trend [尤其是非学术因素的介入，导致这类老师不愿随波逐流]. Of course, for many others, it is simply a matter of ability and attitude. They do not want to invest the time and effort required to write high-quality papers and over time they lose the ability to produce such work.

VI. The Metrics of Success

When it comes to promotion criteria, the humanities are evaluated almost in the same way as the sciences, completely objectively, with “data” as the ultimate standard. This method places power in the hands of bureaucrats rather than academic experts. The goal of using such metrics is of course fairness, but this kind of fairness can easily lead to bureaucratisation [官僚化]. That is because the assessment of such metrics can easily create “grey-area issues” [灰色问题]. Take, for example, the current requirement for PhD students in the humanities and social sciences to publish a certain number of papers in high-quality journals before they can graduate. Leaving aside whether they can actually achieve this within the given timeframe, the very way in which this graduation requirement has been set poses significant issues.

For instance, whether a PhD student has met the requirements to graduate after three to five years of study should ideally be assessed by an academic committee organised by the relevant department. However, this would inevitably lead to an increase in workload and could easily give rise to [cases of] corruption. Moreover, understanding how to navigate these waters could prove difficult. On the other hand, if this power is “outsourced” and metrics used [as the ultimate standard], it effectively means handing over the graduation criteria entirely to journals. The problems arising from this approach are even more obvious – paying for publication space, hiring ghostwriters, and using intermediaries to help publish papers have become all too common. There are even absurd stories of professors being swindled out of tens of thousands [of RMB] through trusting such intermediaries.

All of this points to the flawed nature of the current system for evaluating academic performance and conferring academic titles. That being said, once those who were exploited by the system become part of the academic elite, they often require little emotional adjustment to become staunch defenders of the very system that once exploited them. This group of people with vested interests is solid and conservative. Once an outsider finally enters the circle and begins to enjoy its benefits, [he or she is like] the submissive daughter-in-law ultimately becoming the domineering mother-in-law [媳妇熬成婆], they taste the sweetness of power and accentuate their madness.

VII. Trapped in a “Besieged Fortress”

An older colleague of mine often told me not to spend all my time on projects and papers and to take care of my own life, as payback to myself for all those years [of hard work]. At first, I didn’t understand what he meant, but later I learned from others that he had been battling cancer for many years. Reflecting on his “legendary” journey—from a vocational school to studying for a PhD at a top university in China and publishing papers in leading journals within his field—one cannot help but ponder the dilemma of choosing between academia and life.

The path of life should not narrow as one walks along it, yet under the pressure of endless evaluations, if one does not “struggle” a bit, one could end up being kicked out [of this rat race] [末位淘汰]. However, when I think about the current system for evaluating professional abilities in [Chinese] universities and [our] increasingly “cliquish” academic ecosystem, the feeling of [being trapped in] a “besieged fortress” instantly overwhelms me.

As I write this, I have no answers. I know that I still need to make a living within this system and, at times, I inevitably have to say things I don't truly believe and do things that go against my will. Perhaps, in time, I will adapt, but I continue to loathe this way of living. I will continue to reflect, using this as a means to resist the profound sense of emptiness brought about by the flawed state of [Chinese] academia.