This was supposed to be a week off for Sinification, but some of you reached out asking if there had been any notable reactions by Chinese scholars to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s and his Wagner group’s recent rebellion in Russia – the most widely noted in the West having perhaps been the two short commentaries by Xu Wenhong and Yu Sui in the China Daily. Today’s edition is therefore a little more concise than usual.



The pieces below were published between the 24th and 26th of June, when the bulk of these commentaries came out. Most focused on the uprising itself, its drivers and its potential impact on both Russian domestic politics and the war in Ukraine. Its implications for China and Beijing’s ties with Moscow were rarely mentioned.



