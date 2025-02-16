Today’s edition features another excellent South China Morning Post interview, this time with Yuan Zheng (袁征), deputy director of CASS’s Institute of American Studies. Many thanks to them for allowing Sinification to share it here. — Thomas

Key Points

Trump’s stance on China is still in flux. He is less focused on ideology and more concerned with tangible gains and achievements he can "boast about". Thus, Beijing’s best strategy is to prevent any particular faction within his administration from taking the lead on China. It should ensure that when it comes to China, Trump remains the one calling the shots. Beijing must also demonstrate to “far-right hawks like Rubio and Waltz” that it cannot be brought to its knees nor overthrown. Only then will they begin to respect China, and Sino-US relations have a chance to stabilise. The most effective way to engage with the Trump administration is through private channels. If direct contact with Trump himself proves difficult, communication should be established with individuals in his inner circle (e.g. Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.) or those who wield significant influence over him (e.g. major donors and certain businesses). China is much better prepared than it was when Trump first came to power in 2017. It is now less economically dependent on the US and significantly more confident in its ability to withstand external shocks.

On matters affecting China’s territorial and maritime integrity, there will be no room for compromise. However, smaller deals—such as increasing imports from the US in exchange for Washington scaling back arms sales to Taiwan—may still be negotiable. Fentanyl will also be on the negotiating table. In the unlikely event that tensions with the United States were to escalate to the brink of war, Beijing would have a key advantage over Washington: its capacity to rapidly mobilise both its population and economy. China will naturally strive to capitalise on the void left by the US’s withdrawal from multilateral institutions and its disregard for allies. Both Track One and Track Two exchanges with European countries, Japan, and South Korea should be expanded. Talks on the China–Japan–South Korea Free Trade Agreement should be accelerated. Democracy protests pose less of a threat to Beijing than they once did. Too many people in China have become disillusioned with American democracy and what they see as its bullying. If Chinese nationalism is indeed “on the rise”, as some claim, then it is driven less by Beijing’s patriotic education campaign than by the West’s patronising attitude towards China. As long as Putin remains in power, fears of a US-Russia rapprochement aimed at countering China are overblown.

The Author

Name: Yuan Zheng (袁征)

Date of birth: November 1968 (age: 56)

Position: Deputy Director, Institute of American Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS); Professor, University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (UCASS)

Previously: Career at CASS since 1999

Other: Vice-president and Secretary General of the Chinese Association for American Studies

Research Focus: US domestic politics; US foreign policy; US-China relations

Education: BA Anhui Normal University (1991); MA Nanjing University (1994); PhD CASS (1999)

Experience abroad: Visiting scholar at Stanford University (1998-1999), the University of Maryland (2003-2004) and Hawaii’s Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (2011).

‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’: YUAN ZHENG ON TRUMP’S CHINA HAWKS AND US RIVALRY ENDGAME

Yuan Zheng (袁征)

Interview by Orange Wang of the South China Morning Post (27 January 2025)

SCMP: You said that China should maintain communication with the US, including [Donald] Trump himself, his family and the people around him. How difficult do you expect that will be over the next four years?

Yuan: Engagement is necessary. Engagement can be both public and private. Right now, the most appropriate form might be private. Direct contact is certainly better, but if that is not possible, then indirect contact, such as through intermediaries, is the way to go.

As for connecting through Elon Musk, I think if people talk about it too much, it will become problematic and Musk will also be cautious. Some things can only be done and not talked about. If they are over-discussed, they will not work.

Perhaps we could look for people similar to Musk, or Trump’s major sponsors, or big American businessmen and entrepreneurs – people who can have a say.

When it comes to the Trump family, I think the most influential person among them at the moment may be his eldest son, Donald Trump Jnr.

We could also explore, through direct or indirect channels, which influential figures in the incoming US administration can be reached and try to communicate with them.

I think Trump has not yet made a firm decision on China policy. He is still considering his options.

There are different factions within his team with differing views. On China-related issues, if we can avoid letting any one faction dominate early on and get Trump to make his own decision, it may not be a very bad choice. Trump values practical interests, so I think he will not come in with a strong focus on ideological issues but will be more interested in what he can gain and what gives him something to boast about.

On one hand, establishing contact and avoiding the escalation of ill will between China and the US through dialogue is crucial … We should do what we can, without too many taboos. We need to be confident, remain calm and maintain a positive attitude in our engagement and communication.

But on the other hand, we must remain calm and not have overly high expectations. The more we expect, the greater the possible disappointment.

The strategic landscape of China-US relations is already set, and in this broader context, can Trump really change things? American policy towards China has been adjusting since the Obama era. The US National Security Strategy report released in October 2022 indicated that the adjustment had been completed, and the US outlined the aim to outcompete China over the coming decade. Even if it is not Trump, the tone of the US is unlikely to change.

SCMP: Many of Trump’s picks for foreign policy and national security positions are China hawks. What do you think that could mean for future China-US relations? You said the bilateral ties were seen as being in a free fall in 2020. Is that likely to happen again in the second Trump administration?

Yuan: The China-US relationship was already at rock bottom in 2020 and there is not much further it can fall now.

If relations were to fall further, it might lead to a real head-on collision. But [the US] does not want that and we do not have the intention either.

[As for Trump’s cabinet line-up], I do not find the current situation very surprising.

Trump is the kind of person who likes the idea of the president having absolute power and the final say, though it is very difficult for him to achieve that within the US system.

After his first stint and the four years of the Biden administration, Trump has sifted out a group of people who share similar views with him or adapt their rhetoric to align with his to get close to him. They view China as being on the opposite side of the US, whether in terms of structure, trade or ideology.

Over the years, the people around Trump have effectively split into three main factions. One is the so-called deal-making faction, another is the Maga faction, and the third is the ultra-hardliners, mostly within the national security and foreign policy teams. Now you see figures like Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz and Pete Hegseth, all of whom are unfriendly to China.

I think [this type of Trump cabinet] is inevitable as he has such a limited pool of people to choose from. They are birds of a feather. How could it be likely to find someone friendly towards China among them?

SCMP: Considering the characteristics of that group of people, do you expect it to be more difficult than before to manage China-US relations during the second Trump administration? If there is another surprise similar to the balloon incident, would bilateral relations face even greater risks?

Yuan: Given the current situation, the pressure to manage crises in the future will be greater. The risks on both sides will certainly be higher.

We need to prepare ourselves mentally for the possibility that China-US relations over the next four years may not go smoothly. That said, we cannot rule out another scenario, albeit less likely, where Trump does not immediately make a very tough move against China.

He is very likely to use trade issues as a starting point when he takes office. For example, he may pressure China to open up its market and import more American products.

If China makes some appropriate concessions on those issues and the two sides can reach a consensus through compromise, perhaps he would not impose tariffs as high as 60 per cent across the board. Tariffs may only be raised to relatively high levels in selected sectors.

One of Trump’s major demands is for China to fulfil the “phase one” trade agreement agreed upon in early 2020, which he believes China has failed to implement. Of course, we were definitely not going to implement it, given how bad China-US relations got later that year. Why should we?

Moreover, the deal itself was somewhat unrealistic. Even if the US exported all their goods to us, it still would not be enough [to meet the targets set]. There are some flaws in that agreement. If the two sides can reach some consensus through compromise on those issues, China-US relations may become relatively stable.

I think that after all those years, China’s resilience to external shocks, especially the psychological steadiness of our leadership, has been much more stable than before.

Back in 2018, when Trump launched the trade war, we were really unsure whether China could handle it. The Chinese people were rather cautious and not overly optimistic. We were all considering what the worst situation would be like.

But over time, we found that even with tariffs on all our products, it did not seem to bring us down. We had a hard time, but it seemed that [the US] did not have an easy time either.

Chinese companies faced some difficulties, but the tariffs on many products were effectively passed on to American companies and consumers. The subsequent spike in US inflation was surely related to that.

Moreover, in recent years, while the US has been reducing its dependence on us, we have also been reducing our dependence on the US. The reason is that we are concerned that if we rely too much on the US export market, a sudden change could leave us unable to export.

Our efforts to expand in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia are also in preparation and planning for this.

Trump’s push for deglobalisation and protectionist policies will not grow the pie but shrink global welfare and wealth.

We also should have a set of measures ready [in response to the potential impact of the new Trump cabinet].

While the coming of those figures is not good news for China-US relations, they are unlikely to upend the relationship entirely.

If relations were to be completely upended, even to the brink of war, it would also be a nightmare for the US.

Our generation of Chinese has far greater endurance and mobilisation capacity than Americans. Moreover, our central government’s strong ability to control is an advantage Trump envies but cannot replicate.

SCMP: You said that the likelihood of a direct conflict between China and the US remains low. What do you think are the riskiest areas in China-US relations during the second Trump administration?

Yuan: The likelihood of a war is low because the costs are too high for both sides to bear. Even if the Americans were to win, it would at best be a pyrrhic victory.

As for our vulnerabilities, the US can easily project power close to us and we are not able to push them out, while we have difficulty reaching their doorstep as it is simply too far away.

But on the other hand, we will be fighting near our homeland if they come to us. We are comparatively concentrated in this region while [they] are taking care of the whole world, which will give us a relative edge.

That is why I am not worried about the Taiwan question. Taiwan cannot achieve independence. The island is only about [70] nautical miles from mainland China but about [6,000] nautical miles from the US. The US is too far away, making it so difficult for them to help defend Taiwan.

Several factors make direct confrontation unlikely. But are there risks? Of course, there are.

First, there is the risk of the US directly interfering in China’s sovereignty. For instance, on issues such as Taiwan or the South China Sea, would there be any small unexpected incidents? If such incidents cannot be effectively managed and controlled, would they escalate? And if they do escalate, what would happen?

Another risk is the undermining of China’s right to development, that is to say, the US joining forces with its allies to blockade and suppress China in technology.

However, with Trump coming back to power, will the US allies continue to work in unison with him to target China as before? Some countries may be reluctant to do so. They may question why they should still follow along when the US is also going to take action against them and push them without offering tangible benefits in return.

Then there is the issue of regional security in the western Pacific. The US has been increasing its military presence in the region to enhance its deterrence against China. Since the region is close to our borders, we will respond for the sake of security.

Next is the issue of global industrial chains. The US is trying – though whether it can succeed is another question – to build an industrial chain and a supply chain that exclude China, including initiatives such as “friendshoring” and “nearshoring” to reduce dependence on China or even cut ties altogether.

Of course, we do not want to be excluded and I think it would be very difficult to kick China out. But that is indeed a risk.

Both sides should, through exchanges and dialogue, avoid strategic miscalculations and properly manage risks when they arise to avoid further escalation.

There are structural contradictions between the two major powers, compounded by America’s ideological bias against China and the Communist Party.

It is crucial now for far-right hawks like Rubio and Waltz to realise that it is very hard for them to bring China down to its knees.

Only when they fully understand that and begin to treat China as an equal on all levels can China-US relations gradually get stable.

They now have the arrogant idea that as long as they put pressure on China, it will lead to the independence of Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang and Tibet, or the collapse of the Communist Party, which is completely wishful thinking and simply impossible.

SCMP: During the Xi-Biden summit in Lima in November, the Chinese side emphasised four “red lines” that must not be crossed, one of which is China’s development path and political system. When Mike Pompeo was the US secretary of state, there seemed to be efforts to promote a “colour revolution” in China. Do you expect the second Trump administration to do the same?

Yuan: When it comes to ideological issues, I think we have already established a comprehensive system from top to bottom. Any signs of unrest will be taken seriously at every level of government. It is very difficult [for the US to do something about this].

In fact, I am not worried under current circumstances. What the Americans have done since 2018 has increasingly demonstrated their high-handedness, hegemony or bullying.

That has led many Chinese people to question, “How can the US act like this?” I am not saying everyone feels this way, but a majority do, including intellectuals.

For those of us who study the US, there used to be a sense of closeness among a significant number of scholars who saw much to learn from America. But in recent years we have become increasingly puzzled about how the US became like this today. It is simply unbelievable to us.

When the US and other Western countries claim that Chinese nationalism is on the rise, I sometimes think they should reflect on the reasons behind it. Do they think it is entirely the result of government propaganda? To a large extent, it is their policies towards China, their overbearing attitudes and their bullying moves that have provoked a reaction from the Chinese people. They fail to see this.

Moreover, many people are now recognising that American democracy itself has significant flaws.

SCMP: You said that Trump may be open to making deals on some China-related issues. But you also said it is important to tell the US clearly what cannot be traded and what China will not compromise on. Can you elaborate on this?

Yuan: When it comes to issues concerning national sovereignty and territorial integrity – such as Taiwan or the South China Sea – there’s no room for deals.

At most, there might be something tactical. For example, Trump might propose selling fewer weapons to Taiwan in exchange for mainland China buying more American products, which would already be playing on the edge.

But if it involves something like the US sending warships to Taiwan or a significant breakthrough in US-Taiwan relations, those are matters of principle that are absolutely non-negotiable. No one would dare to make a deal on those.

When it comes to trade and economic issues, such as the US asking China to increase imports of American agricultural products and China responding by asking for lower tariffs, these issues that are not a matter of principle can be discussed.

On fentanyl, the US hopes that China can continue to cooperate with them. And China might say, “I’ll help you, but what’s in it for me?” You cannot expect help from the other side while badmouthing – it’s just like basic human interaction.

The fentanyl issue is your problem and you are asking me for help now. If you continue to act tough and impose sanctions, we might just ignore you.

SCMP: What about the technology sector?

Yuan: The technology sector is particularly challenging.

In technology, the US really wants to decouple. They are trying to block China off completely: “Aren’t you trying to overtake on a curve? I’ll make sure you can’t get access to the most advanced technologies. Go and develop them yourself.”

Biden adopted the “small yard, high fence” approach. But as time passed, Biden gradually expanded those yards and built the fences even higher.

I think Trump will go even further and build a “big yard, high fence”.

I am not optimistic about this area. What can you do when they just refuse to sell their stuff to you?

SCMP: There are debates among US think tanks about what America’s goals are in its competition with China and what the endgame of the competition is. What is your view?

Yuan: I think there are some people among the American far-right who have a clear goal, which is to bring down China, overthrow the Communist Party government and break China into pieces. That is the best outcome they aim to achieve.

Regarding the left, [former national security adviser] Jake Sullivan and [former deputy secretary of state] Kurt Campbell have advocated for a different vision – coexistence.

That means that China and the US will end up living alongside each other as major powers. The relationship would not be particularly good and the competition between the two countries would become a norm but war would be avoided. Of course, that is different from what we refer to as “peaceful coexistence”.

I believe some Republicans also follow a realist approach, that is to say, recognising that strength is the key factor determining the final direction of China-US relations and prioritising tangible interests over ideology or values.

In the future, they may come to realise that due to the limits of America’s own strength, China will not have fallen after years or even a longer period of strategic competition but will have continued to advance and get stronger.

By then, they will have no choice but to accept the reality that the result will be living alongside one another. That may become a goal around which a consensus could gradually take shape within the US establishment, whether Democrat or Republican.

So from a realistic point of view at the moment, living alongside one another is probably the outcome that we should strive for.

Although it differs from the “peaceful coexistence” we advocate, given the current state of China-US relations and how Americans perceive China and the future trajectory of bilateral ties, that may not be a bad outcome.

SCMP: You expected that Trump would also target US allies. Is it likely that will give China opportunities to expand its global influence? Where do you expect China’s relations with other major countries and regions to go during the second Trump administration?

Yuan: Every country prioritises its own national interests. But Trump’s “America first” has taken that to an extreme, as if to say that “only the interests of the US matter”, without considering the feelings of others, including allies.

That carries multiple implications.

One is towards allies, for example, asking them to shoulder their own defence obligations, imposing tariffs on them indiscriminately and being reluctant to provide public goods in global governance.

All those could lead to at least psychological rifts between the US and its allies.

In that case, will the united front on China among them continue in the future? I think it will become more difficult.

Secondly, there is the issue of withdrawal from international organisations. One manifestation of “America First” is the tendency towards neo-isolationism, such as the US no longer being willing to provide military or economic aid.

Trump is unlikely to be interested in multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, World Trade Organization, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum and the Group of 20 (G20). He may feel that those international organisations do not listen to him, even though he has paid the money.

That is not necessarily a bad thing. He does not want to spend the money, he is not willing to shoulder international obligations and he is uninterested in multilateral mechanisms. Could that potentially give us more room to manoeuvre?

In diplomacy, if you present yourself as a multilateralist and a global cooperation advocate, your influence in international organisations and regions will certainly rise when the US is no longer there. The US is supposed to be the most powerful within those, but if it were to pull itself out, would that not create opportunities for China?

From the current standpoint, its withdrawal – if we disregard other factors – is at least positive for China to expand its influence.

SCMP: Would that lead to China’s relations with the EU, Japan, South Korea and others being on a better footing during the second Trump administration? What are your expectations for China-Russia relations? Do you expect Trump to align with Russia against China?

Yuan: Various countries may now have started to prepare some leeway to cope with the possible impacts of the second Trump administration. The idea is that if the US pressures them too hard, they still have common ground with China, which has performed well in areas like global cooperation including on climate change.

The so-called “reset” of the US-Russia relationship has been discussed since the George W. Bush era. Yet so far, we have not seen any substantial [improvement]. Instead, it has become worse and worse.

As long as Putin remains in office, it will be very difficult for the US and Russia to get close to each other and even to ease their relations.

It may be very challenging to reach a peace agreement for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as ceding the four eastern regions in Ukraine to Russia is unlikely, which is hard for both Ukraine and the EU to accept. The most probable outcome may be a temporary ceasefire.

Even if there is a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia are likely to remain and questions over frozen Russian state assets will persist.

Additionally, strong anti-Russia sentiment exists within both the US and Europe. Within the Republican Party, for instance, many from the far-right establishment have been anti-Soviet and later anti-Russia. It is too difficult to make some kind of deal with Russia, which would likely face significant opposition even within the US.

I am not too worried that Trump might join forces with Russia against China.

SCMP: The recent moves by the EU, Japan and South Korea you mentioned seem more like they are proactively approaching China.

Yuan: It is possible that they take the initiative, but we can also do so.

As the rifts with the US may widen, the autonomy of European countries, Japan and South Korea is likely to grow.

Moreover, if the Russia-Ukraine conflict comes to a halt and the sense of crisis in Europe is not as strong, their need for the US may decline, relatively speaking.

Of course, it depends on how Trump will play his cards. If Trump’s actions deeply hurt the feelings of Europeans, they might drift further away, waiting to see what the next US president will be like.

I think we do not need to wait. It is not a bad thing to have more contact and communications with European countries, Japan and South Korea, including exchanges with foreign think tanks, not only with those of the US.

Engaging with think tanks in other countries might help find opportunities for cooperation.

Talks on the China-Japan-South Korea trilateral free-trade zone previously had difficulty making progress due to souring China-US relations and the Biden administration’s efforts to build a unified front on China. Now, especially if Trump increases pressure on them in terms of defence spending and tariffs, do you think Japan and South Korea will still be as aligned with the US as before, especially South Korea?

We should be confident, calm and have positive ideas to take some measures. As for whether we can achieve certain goals or not, we should not have overly high expectations for now since the whole situation is very complex, and what those countries are thinking is also very complicated.

We could only test the waters and understand the situation first to see if there is space for cooperation or expanding cooperation.

With the China-US relationship where it is today, everyone knows it is very tense and challenging. However, while seeing the difficult aspects, we should also see what opportunities are provided for us to seize and work with.

In good times, we should also see the negative side, and in bad times, we must also see the positive side. This way, our decisions will not go astray.

