Today’s post concludes our round-up of noteworthy analyses and commentaries from October. Part 1 is available here.

1. US-China Relations

Lau Siu-kai (刘兆佳): Beijing has now achieved a relative “balance of power” [势均力敌] with Washington, the product of a decade-long strategy of calibrated hedging that has reduced its vulnerability to the US. This equilibrium rests on multiple structural shifts: diversification of trade away from the US, the reduction of dollar-asset exposure, the creation of CIPS as a contingency alternative to SWIFT, the expansion of RMB use in cross-border commodity and mineral trade, and rapid advances in indigenous technology. Conversely, America’s coercive credibility has diminished, since tariff escalation, technology embargoes or SWIFT exclusion would inflict collateral damage on US investors and undermine the foundations of dollar hegemony. – Emeritus Professor, Department of Sociology, Chinese University of Hong Kong (Ta Kung Pao, 31 October 2025)

Da Wei (达巍): By working to dismantle the liberal international order that China’s rise had already stretched to breaking point, Trump’s second term has opened a window of opportunity for the creation of a more stable order in Sino-US relations. The obsolete model of American high-value inputs and Chinese low-value outputs that once sustained global interdependence has given way to a dual inward turn, embodied in the parallel nationalist projects of “Make America Great Again” and the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” A framework for enduring coexistence thus requires that economic cooperation and investment be limited to clearly demarcated areas of mutual benefit, while geopolitical flashpoints are managed with precision and restraint. – Director, Centre for International Security and Strategy, Department of International Relations, Tsinghua University (Foreign Affairs, 30 October 2025)

Xiang Haoyu (项昊宇) & Du Lan (杜兰): Although the United States may ultimately retreat into its own sphere of influence, Trump’s current Indo-Pacific strategy has only expanded Biden’s “small yard, high fence” approach—broadening export bans and sharpening a “military focus” [军事聚焦] based on joint exercises, arms sales and a mooted “fourth island chain” deployment. However, the broader trajectory is shifting from multilateral containment towards unilateral pressure and transactional deal-making—an evolution that both creates strategic opportunities for China and heightens regional volatility as US partners compensate by accelerating their own military build-ups. China should adapt to this environment with “strategic resolve” [战略定力], positioning itself as the new principal provider of regional public goods and advancing long-term regional integration [区域一体化]. – Specially Appointed Research Fellow & Deputy Director, Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, China Institute of International Studies (国关圈, 2 October 2025, from《东北亚学刊》)

Shen Yi (沈逸): The Busan summit in South Korea established a new tone in China–US relations, affirming “leader-to-leader diplomacy” [元首外交] as the overarching framework for managing the bilateral relationship. By prioritising sustained and direct communication between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, both sides signalled a shift from tactical confrontation toward strategic stabilisation anchored in top-level guidance. Holding the meeting in a third country also creates space for future reciprocal visits and delineates a pathway for cooperation structured within the stabilising framework of the two leaders’ political authority. – Professor, Department of International Politics, Fudan University (观察者网, 30 October 2025)

Jin Canrong (金灿荣): Trump’s assertive posture reflects a willingness to escalate without full confidence in sustaining total confrontation. His administration has been caught off guard by China’s resilience and its capacity to respond symmetrically to American pressure. The dynamic recalls the Battle of Shangganling [Battle of Triangle Hill] during the Korean War, where an initial US offensive met with fierce Chinese resistance, leading ultimately to a costly stalemate and a return to the original lines. Similarly, the initiative to break the present strategic deadlock now lies with Washington: should the US choose to de-escalate, Beijing will reciprocate with a proportional withdrawal, allowing for a temporary pause in confrontation. – Professor, School of International Studies, Renmin University of China (金金乐道编辑部, 15 October 2025)

Ma Xiaolin (马晓霖): While the Busan summit reaffirmed that economic and trade cooperation remains the “ballast” [压舱石] of the Sino-US relationship, durable stabilisation ultimately hinges on the political will of both sides. Given that the volatility of US domestic politics means further turbulence cannot be ruled out, China should aim to sustain leader-to-leader dialogue between Xi and Trump and uphold a disciplined separation between politics and economics—“sparring without breaking the skin” [斗而不破]. As major powers, both countries bear a shared global responsibility to prevent confrontation, for “when elephants fight, the grassland suffers” [大象打架，草坪遭殃]. – Dean, Institute for Studies on the Mediterranean Rim, Zhejiang International Studies University (观察者网, 30 October 2025)

2. Global Order and International Development

Jin Canrong (金灿荣): The ascent of the West was historically grounded not in abstract ideals but in the industrial power generated by capitalism, which enabled Western states to subjugate agrarian empires across Asia and Africa—only later rationalising their supremacy through claims of universal values. To reverse this historical trajectory, non-Western countries must resist the illusion of Western ideologies and value systems and prioritise the concrete task of industrial development. In an era when global competition increasingly favours those with scalable industrial capacity, regions devoid of such strength remain exposed. China’s industrial parity with the entire G7 thus marks a decisive moment in the ongoing shift of “the East rising while the West declines” [东升西降].– Professor, School of International Studies, Renmin University of China (观察者网, 29 October 2025)

Xie Maosong (谢茂松): China’s uninterrupted civilisation, unlike the fractured trajectory of Western civilisation, provides the intellectual and moral foundation for proposing the Four Global Initiatives—development, security, civilisation and governance—as a coherent framework for a fairer world order. Rooted in the civilisational ethos of “all under Heaven belongs to the common order” [天下为公], the Global Governance Initiative—the fourth of such initiatives—embodies China’s institutional confidence and its “whole-process people’s democracy” [全过程人民民主] in global form. It advocates sovereign equality, adherence to international law, multilateral cooperation and improvement of global institutions. – Senior Research Fellow, National Strategy Institute, Tsinghua University (观察者网, 2 October 2025)

Zheng Yongnian (郑永年): Just as Gorbachev’s perestroika shattered the USSR’s internal order and dissolved the Warsaw Pact, Trump’s dismantling of domestic institutions and international alliances could trigger similar systemic upheavals. Like Gorbachev, Trump seeks national revival through the radical MAGA movement, yet whether this ends up as a controlled constitutional reform or descends into systemic disintegration remains uncertain. In either scenario, the international repercussions will be profound: the United States’ retrenchment from key regions and the unravelling of its alliance system will fundamentally reshape the structure of the global order. – Founding Director, Institute for International Affairs, Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) (IPP评论, 12 October 2025)

Huang Yiping (黄益平): Following the failure of the Washington Consensus to foster sustained development, a Global South Consensus is necessary to establish a new development model rooted in state–market synergy. Wholesale market liberalisation in immature economies has often stalled growth and produced distortions even in advanced economies, exemplified by renewed US protectionism. The new consensus should advance a pragmatic and non-ideological path to growth, drawing on modern Chinese economic thinking in developmental economics and industrial policy, including its experience of managed economic liberalisation through the “dual-track system” [双轨制] and “asymmetric marketisation” [非对称市场化]. – Dean, National School of Development, Peking University (新经济学家, 15 October 2025)

Pan Yue (潘玥): The financial strains facing Indonesia’s Jakarta–Bandung high-speed rail link—financed primarily by the China Development Bank—reflect the structural constraints of developing economies and should be understood as the inevitable “learning costs” [学费] of modernisation rather than evidence of a debt trap. The issue lies less in the loan design, which offered more flexible and workable terms than those of Western or Japanese lenders, than in overly optimistic ridership projections and lagging development of urban connectors linking stations to surrounding areas. The next step for China is to move from a “turnkey delivery” model to “full-cycle participation” [全周期参与] in host-country railway networks, coupling debt restructuring with closer management involvement to ensure long-term profitability. – Associate Research Fellow, School of International Relations & Overseas Chinese Studies, Jinan University (文化纵横, 27 October 2025)

Zhang Wenmu (张文木): Advocates of China constructing trans-regional railway networks risk repeating the misjudgements of past imperial powers: assuming that technology and geopolitical frameworks can override sovereignty, and overlooking that genuine power ultimately rests on popular legitimacy. Ambitious schemes such as high-speed rail links across Eurasia evoke earlier failures, notably the Russian-controlled Chinese Eastern Railway, where contested sovereignty over infrastructure fuelled international tensions. Sustainable cooperation must therefore follow the “mass line” [群众路线], grounding strategy in local realities and popular legitimacy—lessons high-tech powers learned the hard way after being humbled by seemingly weaker, local forces. – Professor, Strategic Issues Institute, Beihang University (张文木战略, 2 October 2025)

3. Taiwan

Shao Yuqun (邵育群): Trump’s instrumental approach to Taiwan, exemplified by his bid to transform TSMC into “American Semiconductor” [美积电] and uproot the island’s most critical industry, will deepen “scepticism towards the US” [疑美论] among the Taiwanese public. The proposal by some US political factions to enhance deterrence through “strategic clarity” is unworkable: the US is ultimately unwilling to engage in conflict with a nuclear power over an issue outside its core national interests. Maintaining “strategic ambiguity” remains the most viable means for the US to avoid the dilemma of whether to defend Taiwan in a crisis. – Director, Institute for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Studies, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (中国评论新闻网, 15 October 2025)

Wu Xiangling (伍湘陵) & Qiu Changgen (仇长根): Washington’s Taiwan policy under Trump and Biden has shown continuity of strategic intent—to maintain US primacy over China in the Indo-Pacific—but divergence in execution. Biden leaned toward partial “strategic clarity” [战略清晰] through institutionalised multilateralism, framing Taiwan as a democratic partner within a rules-based order. By contrast, Trump’s personalist and transactional style has deepened strategic ambiguity, treating Taiwan as a bargaining “chip” [筹码] in the broader Sino–US rivalry. Although he is likely to expand arms sales to Taiwan and regional military coordination through frameworks such as the QUAD and AUKUS, his deal-oriented instincts may simultaneously create openings for Beijing to secure concessions. – Distinguished Associate Research Fellow, School of Business, Ningbo University; Director, Institute for Cross-Strait Exchange and Regional Development, East China Normal University (中国评论新闻网, 12 October 2025, from 《中国评论》)

Zhang Hua (张华): The election of Cheng Li-wun as the KMT chair in Taiwan reflects a shift in island-wide public sentiment following the DPP’s failed recall campaign earlier this year. Cheng’s declaration “I am Chinese” [“我是中国人”] and the growing engagement of Taiwanese youth with the mainland highlight changing public attitudes amid the existence of a silent majority [沉默的大多数] that supports the 1992 Consensus [九二共识] and rejects independence. This could renew prospects for cross-Strait “peaceful development” [和平发展]. – Director, Political Economy Division, Institute of Taiwan Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) (环球时报, 20 October 2025)

Jin Canrong (金灿荣): The election of new KMT chairman Cheng Li-wun does not materially alter the cross-Strait calculus, which ultimately hinges on China’s growing comprehensive strength and Donald Trump’s increasingly unsympathetic stance towards Taiwan. Though Cheng has articulated a far clearer pro-mainland position than her recent predecessors, her ability to reshape Taiwan’s political landscape remains limited by the KMT’s weakness vis-à-vis the DPP and her tenuous standing within the party, where many senior figures have dismissed her leadership. The decisive factor will be the collapse of two “illusions” [迷思] within the pro-independence camp: that American protection is unconditional, and that China isn’t strong enough to counter it. – Professor, School of International Studies, Renmin University of China (金金乐道编辑部, 19 October 2025)

4. Japan

Jiang Xudong (蒋旭栋): A consolidation of elite interests around a “pander to America” [媚美] strategy is under way in Japan, as the ruling political coalition shifts further to the right and major business conglomerates profit from rising defence budgets. The entry of the Japan Innovation Party into government will accelerate constitutional revision and hawkish security legislation, while rising corporate profits in defence industries anchor defence production as Japan’s new growth pole. This elite alignment between business, politics and security is politically durable but strategically perilous, deepening Japan’s economic dependence on the US alliance and eroding its strategic autonomy. – Assistant Research Fellow, Shanghai Centre for Japan Studies & Communication (观察者网, 29 October 2025)

Zhang Yun (张云): Although Japan’s new prime minister, Takaichi Sanae, has adopted a somewhat hawkish stance towards China—announcing an accelerated increase in defence spending and revisions to Japan’s National Security Strategy—domestic and international constraints will limit her ability to pursue a more confrontational course. Internationally, Japan remains cautious of a potential “Trump Shock,” in which a sudden US-China rapprochement—echoing Nixon’s 1972 “going-over-their-heads diplomacy” [越顶外交]—could leave Tokyo diplomatically exposed. Domestically, the collapse of the two-decade LDP–Komeito partnership has ushered in a fragmented multi-party landscape, compelling Takaichi to maintain a “centrist conservative” [中道保守] orientation to secure cross-party cooperation and avoid divisive symbolism such as visits to the Yasukuni Shrine. – Professor, School of International Relations, Nanjing University (美聚焦, 30 October 2025)

Da Zhigang (笪志刚): Although the new Takaichi administration is expected to adopt a hawkish stance on constitutional revision and Taiwan, Tokyo’s room for escalation remains limited by deep Sino–Japanese economic interdependence, business pressure for stability, and the burden of high public debt. Lacking confidence in its own strategic weight, Japan is likely to further anchor itself to the US alliance and rely on multilateral security frameworks to amplify its leverage vis-à-vis China. While a decisive break from the status quo is improbable, accelerated rearmament, supply-chain de-risking and restrictions on inbound tourism driven by rising domestic nativism could gradually erode regional trust and chill exchanges. – Director, Institute of Northeast Asian Studies, Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences (观察者网, 23 October 2025)

5. Europe

Li Xing (李形) & Li Xuan (李璇): The once powerful regulatory Brussels Effect has become corrosive for Europe’s economy, with the attempt to project moral and regulatory authority having “replaced economic rationality with ideology” [以意识形态取代经济理性]. Excessive regulation in fields where the EU lacks market or technological dominance—such as AI and the digital economy—has burdened small firms and widened the innovation gap with the US and China. Meanwhile, its flagship green policies have raised compliance costs and worsened deindustrialisation, causing emissions cuts through output reduction rather than technological progress. – Professor, Institute for International Studies, Guangdong University of Foreign Studies; Professor, School of Management, Zhejiang University of Technology (环球时报, 21 October 2025)

Shen Yi (沈逸): The Netherlands’ seizure of Nexperia, a subsidiary of China’s Wingtech, under the pretext of “national security” represents, in essence, a modern act of piracy—a “licence to plunder” [私掠许可证] that exposes the revival of Europe’s “old alliance between privateers and merchants” [昔日海盗海商一体]. Beneath the rhetoric of “strategic autonomy”, this action re-emphasises that the law of the jungle reigns in the international sphere. As the Netherlands’ action satisfies the criteria for retaliation under China’s Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China will probably respond with strength to this “fallen pirate” [破落海盗] nation—with the likely outcome a repeat of the 1980s episode when The Hague was forced to apologise after selling submarines to Taiwan. – Professor, Department of International Politics, Fudan University (观察者网, 14 October 2025)

6. Nationalism

Jin Canrong (金灿荣): China’s overseas talent recruitment strategy cannot allow foreign hires to undercut domestic employment by letting “every Tom, Dick or Harry come in” [什么阿猫阿狗都进来]. China’s technological rise stems from its own education system, whose “exam-oriented” [应试] approach, far from being a flaw, produces solid foundations for disciplined and capable industrial talent. By contrast, the American system’s permissive “free-range” [放养式] ethos produces a few outstanding individuals but has failed to generate a broad base of skilled workers—forcing the United States to rely unsustainably on foreign talent. Thus, while selectively importing foreign-educated talent, China should rely on “autonomous cultivation” [自主培育] for its main talent pool. – Professor, School of International Studies, Renmin University of China (金金乐道编辑部, 22 October 2025)

Xu Jilin (许纪霖) & Wang Shengyuan (王升远): Those without visceral experience of war “wag their tongues” [轻巧的话] too easily on its subject—even as the shadow of conflict still lingers over East Asia. Abstract notions of righteous justice and civilisational identity have often lain at the source of conflict and war, as when Japan justified its invasion of China under the logic of “[its own] civilisation first” [文明优先论]. The East Asian habit of “taking history as a mirror to face the future” [以史为鉴，面向未来] risks perpetuating cycles of resentment and violence unless accompanied by forgiveness and reconciliation. – Professor, History Department, East China Normal University; Professor, School of Foreign Languages, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (界面文化, 21 October 2025)

Lao Dongyan (劳东燕): The legacy of the German Third Reich endures as a warning against the abdication of individual conscience to technical neutrality and the national collective. In line with Weber’s prescient description of “specialists without spirit, sensualists without heart”, Third Reich jurists and professionals—detached from humanist values—rationalised atrocities through law and science. Against a backdrop of rising extreme nationalism and modern governance models that measure human worth by productivity, this history remains relevant; the moral choice between complicity and resistance confronts every generation anew. – Professor, School of Law, Tsinghua University (水木法学, 19 October 2025)

