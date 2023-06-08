On Strengthening China-North Korea Ties by Fudan Prof. Zheng Jiyong
"If [China] can help support a country with a population of over 100 million such as Russia, it will naturally be able to do the same with a country of over 20 million such as North Korea."
Today’s edition focuses on a recent opinion piece by the director of Fudan University’s Centre for Korean Studies, Zheng Jiyong (郑继永). His main arguments:
With North Korea’s gradual reopening since COVID and its relations with Washington and Seoul in the doldrums, Zheng predicts that PRC-DPRK ties are set to strengthen.
Zheng expects Pyongyang to place greater emphasis on developing its economy and to be less liable to overreact in its day-to-day hostilities with Seoul.
He hopes that Pyongyang will follow Vietnam’s model of gradually taking over some of China’s low-end manufacturing and believes that a stronger North Korean economy coupled with a well-developed defence industry should help ease tensions between the two Koreas.
Zheng describes Beijing’s recent support of Russia’s economy as a good example of how China could also help Pyongyang.
A visit by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un to China before the end of the year is possible and desirable, he says.
The Author
Name: Zheng Jiyong (郑继永)
Year
