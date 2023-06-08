Today’s edition focuses on a recent opinion piece by the director of Fudan University’s Centre for Korean Studies, Zheng Jiyong (郑继永). His main arguments:

With North Korea’s gradual reopening since COVID and its relations with Washington and Seoul in the doldrums, Zheng predicts that PRC-DPRK ties are set to strengthen.

Zheng expects Pyongyang to place greater emphasis on developing its economy and to be less liable to overreact in its day-to-day hostilities with Seoul.

He hopes that Pyongyang will follow Vietnam’s model of gradually taking over some of China’s low-end manufacturing and believes that a stronger North Korean economy coupled with a well-developed defence industry should help ease tensions between the two Koreas.

Zheng describes Beijing’s recent support of Russia’s economy as a good example of how China could also help Pyongyang.