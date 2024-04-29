The following post was first shared with paid subscribers earlier this year. Paid subscribers enjoy early and exclusive access to certain posts, as well as unrestricted access to Sinification’s archive. Niche newsletters like this one depend on your support. Please consider going paid.

Sino-US competition is here to last. If managed correctly, this could prove beneficial for China.

A full decoupling from China is impossible, as is the emergence of two parallel systems in the field of technology.

The West’s de-industrialisation was a strategic mistake. Attempts to reverse this trend are set to fail.