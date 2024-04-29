PKU Prof. Yao Yang on Sino-US Relations and China's Role as a Global Power
"The time for developed countries to re-industrialise has, I’m afraid, passed forever ... The hollowing out of American industries is too severe ... The U.S. has clearly made a strategic mistake."
Key Points
Sino-US competition is here to last. If managed correctly, this could prove beneficial for China.
A full decoupling from China is impossible, as is the emergence of two parallel systems in the field of technology.
The West’s de-industrialisation was a strategic mistake. Attempts to reverse this trend are set to fail.
To stabilise relations with Washington, Beijing must ensure that emotions do not get in the way and that new economic rules are established. It should also focus less on propounding grand principles and more on addressing specific issues.
