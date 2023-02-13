Dear Everyone,

The recent incursion of at least one suspected Chinese spy balloon into US airspace has led to renewed tensions between Washington and Beijing. Below is a selection of reactions by Chinese think-tank analysts and scholars to this incident. The pieces were published last week following the shooting down of the balloon and are listed from newest to oldest. They include Shen Yi’s commentary which I already shared with you last Tuesday. For this edition I am providing short summaries for each article rather than translations which take longer to put together. If you find this type of format helpful for covering such events, please let me know by liking this post, leaving a comment or by just sending me a message.