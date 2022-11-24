Dear All,

This week’s edition of Sinification looks at the following topics:

Tech and Supply Chains: CICIR analyst Ma Xue analyses the current and future impact of the US’s “partial decoupling” from China.

France-China: France’s National Strategic Review as viewed by a former Chinese ambassador, Sun Haichao.

EU-China: CIIS expert Cui Hongjian comments on the state of the Franco-German tandem and the future of EU-China relations.