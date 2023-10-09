China’s official response to Hamas’s recent attack on Israel has been to condemn “acts that harm civilians” and “that escalate the conflict and destabilise the region”, while re-emphasising the need to “restart the peace talks” and “implement the two-state solution”. Reactions from China’s establishment intellectuals have been more interesting.



Today’s edition is a lightly edited translation of a commentary by Niu Xinchun (牛新春), director of the Institute of Middle East Studies at China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) – a particularly influential think tank linked to China’s Ministry of State Security. For those of you who may wish to dig a little deeper, I have recommended six further reactions from Chinese analysts at the end of this post.