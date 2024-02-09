As the likelihood of a Trump-Biden rematch strengthens, Chinese scholars have begun to weigh up the pros and cons for China of having either of the two men back in power. Today’s author, Wang Hao (王浩), provides a crisp account of these benefits and drawbacks, yet refrains from expressing a clear preference for either of the two presidential candidates. Many thanks to him and to the editors of Global China (海外看世界) for granting Sinification permission to share this article.

On a side note, I will be in Beijing and Shanghai from Thursday 22 February until Wednesday 6 March. As always, it would be a pleasure to meet up with those of you who might be around then.

Summary

What a second Biden term might mean for China: