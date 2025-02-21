It has been an eventful month since Donald Trump’s return to the Presidency, making it difficult to keep up with developments, let alone the reactions of Chinese commentators. Yet, given the scale of potential shifts in U.S.-China relations this year, staying on top of these dynamics is more important than ever. That’s why we are launching a dedicated “Trump Tracker” alongside Sinification's usual offering.

This tracker will provide a regular assessment of how Trump’s policies and rhetoric are perceived in China and how they may be shaping Chinese strategic thinking. In addition to highlighting key scholarly works on U.S.-China relations under Trump, it will feature topical analysis, track reactions to specific U.S. policy developments, and identify emerging themes that offer insight into future Chinese responses.

Taking the temperature: cautious, but quietly confident

Chinese commentators have expressed cautious confidence about Trump’s return, but not optimism. They note that he has been softer on China than expected, but nobody anticipates smooth sailing ahead.

Many commentators highlight competing China factions within the administration, placing Trump in the MAGA camp rather than among the Cold War hawks. For these analysts, the MAGA faction signals a transactional China policy driven by domestic priorities. Some credit domestic economic concerns for China’s temporary reprieve, but none are complacent about where MAGA-driven China policy may lead.

Confidence stems from an enduring “East rising, West declining” narrative, as well as the observation that China has spent the eight years since Trump’s first accession to power developing a toolkit and strategy to resist US trade pressures.

The extent to which this confidence is merely performative is debatable. The mantra of China’s inevitable rise has been repeated so often that it has become an internalised truth. Whether it aligns with reality is another question, though in 2025, China does appear better positioned to weather the storm than in 2016.

China prioritises careful use of asymmetric responses in trade war

Beijing’s response to Trump’s 10% tariff on Chinese goods on February 4th was markedly more targeted and sophisticated than its initial reactions during the first round of the trade war in Trump’s first term.

Beyond imposing 10% and 15% tariffs on a small but strategic selection of U.S. products, China added two American firms to its Unreliable Entity List, launched an antitrust probe into Google and imposed export controls on key raw materials.

China’s retaliation aligns with the “asymmetric warfare” approach advocated by influential scholars, such as Wu Xinbo (吴心伯), director of Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies (see below), in response to Trump’s use of the “tariff stick”.

Once again, cautious confidence defines the prevailing strategy – strategic patience paired with targeted, asymmetric responses. Asymmetric responses might involve further export restrictions – Wu Xinbo suggests drones – and additional action against U.S. firms.

Chinese analysts generally view Trump as a rational actor unlikely to risk the inflationary pressures of steep tariffs on China and express confidence in China’s retaliatory tools, provided they are deployed tactically.

China to build bridges as Trump burns them

Unsurprisingly, exploiting Trump’s disregard for the U.S. alliance system emerges as a key recommendation. Writing shortly before Trump’s inauguration, Yuan Zheng (袁征), deputy director of CASS’s Institute of American Studies, predicted: “The European Union, Japan, South Korea and other allies will accelerate efforts to improve relations with China to cope with the ‘Trump shock’.”

In Europe, the “Trump shock” has upended the transatlantic relationship, dramatically reshaping the European calculus on China and providing an opening for Beijing. Wang Yi’s proposal at the Munich Security Conference to “synergise” China’s Belt and Road Initiative with the EU’s counter-connectivity strategy, Global Gateway, no longer seems as far-fetched as it did just months ago.

Likewise, the idea of reviving the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment – frozen after Chinese sanctions on EU lawmakers – is once again gaining traction.

Some commentators question the permanence of the rift between Europe and the United States. Chinese University of Hong Kong professor Zheng Yongnian (郑永年) astutely observes, “Trump is not against Europe – he is against the Europe led by the current centrist and left-wing governments”, suggesting that U.S.-Europe relations could improve if right-wing populism continues to rise in Europe.

It is still unclear what Beijing makes of the new world order

Most commentators doubt that U.S.-Russia peace talks will lead to lasting peace, though some, perhaps naively, see the prospect of European stability as a potential catalyst for closer EU-China ties.

Likewise, few believe Trump can execute a “reverse Nixon”, isolating China through a rapprochement with Russia. Yet, it remains an open question how much of this confidence is genuine and how much is performative.

The consensus holds that U.S.-China strategic rivalry is structural and enduring, regardless of who is president. However, recent commentary has entertained the possibility of a U.S.-China détente within a reconfigured world order – one analyst likens it to a “Three Kingdoms” scenario, with the U.S., Russia and China each controlling distinct spheres of influence.

Like everyone else, Chinese intellectuals are still grappling with the pace of rapid geopolitical change. The prevailing mood is one of cautious observation—an acknowledgment that events appear to be unfolding in China’s favour, yet with a clear understanding that Beijing must be prepared for all contingencies.

It remains uncertain what role China will assume in the emerging post-liberal world order that Trump is accelerating. In our future Trump Trackers, we will explore possible answers to this question and keep you informed of Chinese reactions to Trump’s America.

Executive Summary

Chinese analysts are quietly confident about the trajectory of U.S.-China relations under Trump but remain extremely wary. MAGA-driven policy has left China out of the firing line for now, but this reprieve is not guaranteed. The “East rising, West declining” narrative remains strong among commentators. They highlight that China has developed a comprehensive toolkit for handling trade pressure since 2016. It is unclear whether this confidence is performative or genuine – likely a mix, with real belief in China’s advantages.

As long as Beijing continues its policy of strategic patience and asymmetric responses, Chinese scholars believe their country will be able to withstand U.S. pressure. China’s February 4th retaliation to Trump’s 10% tariffs follows the pattern of “asymmetric warfare” advocated by Chinese experts. Further asymmetric responses may include expanding export restrictions (e.g., on drones) and increasing pressure on U.S. companies. Several experts stress the need to avoid a tit-for-tat escalatory spiral with the U.S., thereby reducing economic strain on China.

Trump’s dismantling of the U.S. alliance system is seen to create opportunities for Beijing. Support for an EU-China rapprochement is notable – top foreign policy official Wang Yi proposed aligning the Belt and Road Initiative with the EU’s connectivity plans, and discussions on reviving the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment have resurfaced on the sidelines.

Some scholars note that EU-U.S. relations under Trump will depend on the balance between liberal centrists and far-right forces in Europe.

Most commentators doubt the prospect of U.S.-Russia peace talks or the likelihood of Trump executing a “reverse Nixon” and aligning with Russia to counter China.

The consensus remains that U.S.-China strategic rivalry is structural and enduring, though some do not rule out the possibility of a détente with Washington in the post-liberal world order that Trump is shaping.

Today's edition continues with a carefully curated selection of insights from six Chinese scholars on Trump, U.S.-China relations and Taiwan. The analyses covered in our January 20 post have been updated.

1. Wu Xinbo

Name: Wu Xinbo (吴心伯)

Year of birth: 1966 (age: 58/59)

Position: Director of the Institute of International Studies and Director of the Center for American Studies, Fudan University

Sources: Phoenix (Feb. 2025); Observer (Dec. 2024); Jiemian News (Nov. 2024),

1. Warmer Beginning Than Expected

Since his election victory, Trump has taken a softer stance on China than during his first term, emphasising cooperation on global issues and expressing interest in visiting China. There have been several positive signals: Wu: "His initiative to request a call with President Xi is one such [positive] sign, and allowing TikTok to continue operating in the US would be another. If he follows up with a visit to China within the next three months or so, that would be another significant indicator. So, for now, let us be patient and observe what happens over the next three months.”

The fate of TikTok can, to some extent, serve as an indicator of the future trajectory of US-China relations.

2. Threats and Outlook

Trump’s ability to impose tariffs on China will be more constrained than it was during his first term. Inflation remains a serious issue in the US, which he knows the Democrats will make sure to capitalise on.

But Trump’s pressure on Beijing may extend beyond tariffs and trade, including exhorting American companies in China to redirect their investments to the US, urging Beijing to resume purchasing US Treasury bonds, and pushing for the appreciation of the renminbi.

Extreme China hawks (对华极端鹰派) in Trump’s new administration will make sure to push for economic, scientific and “people-to-people” decoupling from the PRC. They are also determined to escalate US-China tensions on security-related issues, particularly regarding Taiwan. Wu : “As a result, Sino-US relations will experience significant fluctuations (大幅度波动) in the next four years, with escalating tensions, intensified confrontation (对抗加剧), and possibly even a major crisis (重大危机).” The hawks are also poised to advocate for reduced diplomatic engagement and a decline in exchanges between the two countries. The likelihood of the US Department of Justice reviving its 2018 “China Initiative” to combat economic espionage and prosecute potential Chinese spies is high. In its attempt to uphold its hegemony, the US’s approach towards China is set to become even more vicious (穷凶极恶)).



3. China’s Approach

China’s main task in the next four years in its relations with the US is to minimise losses (止损). Wu : “It will not be not to expand cooperation or seek stability, because both are impossible tasks [不可能的任务]. In the coming years, we must instead focus on minimising losses and preparing for worst-case scenarios.

The space for US-China cooperation on global issues will be greatly reduced. Given Trump’s scepticism towards climate change, the two will not be able to work together on this major potential area for cooperation.

Since a direct tariff-for-tariff response would have limited impact on the US, Beijing is exploring “asymmetric tactics” (非对称博弈) by restricting exports of rare earths and key goods such as drones and drone parts. Additionally, it may launch anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into American companies, particularly semiconductor firms, to protect China’s rapidly advancing chip industry.

Chinese analysts should no longer view the United States through a liberal lens but instead through a conservative and realist one, as Washington is now driven primarily by unvarnished national interests. Wu : “We used to view the US as a diverse, inclusive and open society, and as a country that adhered to multilateralism in international affairs, promoting global cooperation and handling international issues through [established] rules and mechanisms.”

Wu : America’s retreat (收缩) into protectionism and unilateralism “is bound to impact its alliance system. With Trump’s election, US allies, from Asia to Europe, have felt a sense of unease [阵阵寒意]. This is precisely why its allies have recently turned to China [往中国跑] as a backup plan [留点后路].”

Having remoulded the Republican party in his image, Trump will now try to reshape the federal government to ensure his political legacy. Wu : “It is clear that Trump is grooming Vance as his successor. We must pay attention to the ‘Trump system’ under construction.”

Wu: “Over the next ten years, domestic divisions and conflicts within the US will further intensify. As for US-China relations, I believe the two countries will continue to drift apart [渐行渐远]. The US is determined to decouple from China in many areas, but when will a balance point be reached [达到一个平衡点]? This, I'm afraid, will depend on China's own development. China needs to reach a new stage—one where Americans feel that strengthening ties with China is necessary for their own interests. Thus, the future of US-China relations should not be left to the US; rather, it depends on China’s own development. That is the key.”

2. Da Wei

Name: Da Wei (达巍)

Year of birth: 1973 (age: 51-52)

Position: Director, Centre for International Security and Strategy (CISS); Director, Department of International Politics, Tsinghua University; Assistant Dean, Department of International Relations, Tsinghua University

Sources: China Review News (Feb. 2025); China Review News (Feb. 2025)

Contrary to expectations, US-China relations under Trump have got off to a relatively good start. Trump’s primary focus so far appears to be on other countries rather than China, as many had anticipated. Furthermore, Washington and Beijing seem willing to engage in dialogue. High-level interactions have already taken place, and Trump has expressed his desire to visit China. Although US tariffs and Chinese countermeasures have been imposed, the two sides have shown restraint in their actions and responses.

Washington’s overall approach to China is set to shift from “competition + management of this competition [竞争加管理]” under Biden to “deal-making or confrontation [交易或对抗]” under Trump. In other words, Washington and Beijing will either maintain a semblance of stability after reaching some form of an agreement or face escalating tensions if they fail to do so. Regardless of the outcome, Beijing will strive to avoid spirals of tit-for-tat responses.

The most dangerous US-China flashpoint remains Taiwan. However, Trump is expected to avoid crossing Beijing’s red lines, meaning the likelihood of a US-China conflict remains low. Trump is unlikely to reinforce the US’s One-China policy. On the contrary, it will continue to be gradually hollowed out.

Beijing’s focus should remain on its economy and enhancing its overall national strength. In terms of foreign policy, improving relations with Europe should be a top priority.

Trump’s return to power marks the end of the US-led liberal world order.

3. Zheng Yongnian

Name: Zheng Yongnian (郑永年)

Year of birth: 1962 (age: 62/63)

Position: Founding director of the Institute for International Affairs and X.Q. Deng Presidential Chair Professor, Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen

Sources: Xiake Dao (Feb. 2025); Thinking Alone (Jan. 2025); Greater Bay Area Research Institute (Dec. 2024); Thinking Alone (Dec. 2024)

1. US Imperialism Under Trump:

Trump’s overt imperialism 2.0 is merely the visible extension of the covert imperialism long practiced by America’s elites.

Trump’s "obsession" with the likes of Greenland, the Panama Canal or even Canada should be taken not just as a passing fixation but as part of the US’s longstanding pursuit of territorial expansion.

His actions are not just reckless stunts, but a calculated strategy designed to achieve his objectives. Zheng : “Economic pressure is just the first step—military force may be his next move [经济大棒是第一步，武力可能是后手].”

If Trump manages to frame America’s territorial expansion as a defensive response to potential threats against Western civilisation, he may well be able to legitimise his imperialist ambitions within the Western world. Zheng : “The West still controls global narratives, and the United States possesses the West’s most powerful media tools (such as X and Facebook). Once Trump is portrayed as the protector of either the Western world or Western civilisation, establishing such a narrative will not be difficult.” Zheng : “Never before has American capital participated in political activities so openly and on such a large scale as it does today. Trump’s team is essentially a group of entrepreneurs ... Most importantly, capital has completely seized control of mainstream media and even social media, leaving non-establishment social groups either unable to think or unwilling to think.”

The ongoing “feudalisation” of the international order, marked by some countries expanding their spheres of influence while others grapple with chronic instability, will work to Trump’s advantage. Zheng : “The international order, which has been based on the sovereign state system since World War II, is rapidly disintegrating. From any perspective, the global order is about to be reconstructed and the rational choice for the United States is to lead this reconstruction.”

Zheng: “One may question whether Trump can truly achieve his goals, given that his term in office is limited. But even so, people should not harbour any illusions about the United States [对美国抱有侥幸心理]. As previously emphasised, expansion is the essence of capitalism, and it is also the essence of the American empire.”

2. On Managing US-China Relations

Beijing should now view US diplomacy through the lens of “deals” (交易) and frame US-China relations primarily in terms of trade and finance.

China should demonstrate goodwill towards American scientists, businesses and local government actors with a vested interest in China. US capital and businesses will not abandon the Chinese market as long as it remains profitable.

China should further open its economy to the US and other countries. Zheng : “Once the American people and capital [choose to interact with China], the ‘China First’ faction in the United States will be isolated. In other words, China's unilateral opening-up policy will lead to the self-isolation of the United States.”

Trump's foreign policy team consists of two main factions: The “America First” (美国优先) faction, which focuses on competing with China in technology, economics and trade. The “China First” (中国优先) faction, which emphasises geopolitical and military containment of the PRC, aiming to confront and defeat it.

The incoming president aligns with the “America First” camp. His pressure on China serves primarily as a negotiating tactic. However, the “China First” faction possesses greater foreign policy experience. Zheng : “If Trump's ‘America First’ policy is hijacked [挟持] and replaced by an extreme ‘China First’ policy, then there could be direct conflict [直接的冲突] between China and the United States.”

Trump is unlikely to focus much energy on the ideological confrontation between democracy and autocracy, nor would such rhetoric be particularly effective in the current context. Zheng : “Western democracy [...] is at a low point [处于低潮], even experiencing a period of decline. Using so-called 'liberal democratic' ideology to challenge China is unlikely to exert much pressure on China within the international community.”

Chinese diplomats will need to pay attention to Trump’s unique diplomatic style (独特的外交风格), placing particular emphasis on demonstrating “respect” (尊重) towards him. Zheng : “He needs officials in the background who take the lead in decision-making – that is, he will not actively delegate power to them”.

To prepare for potential military or geopolitical pressure from the new administration, China must continue modernising its military. Zheng : “When America challenges China’s core interests, such as on the Taiwan issue, China must show strength (展示自己的实力). Only when faced with a show of force will the US become realistic (现实) in its China policy”.

China needs to modernise its military without militarising its economy (必须避免国民经济的军事化), which would lead to funds flowing towards uncompetitive SOEs. The US welcomes the advance of the state and retreat of private enterprise (国进民退) in China.

China must modernise its military while avoiding the “militarisation of its economy” (必须避免国民经济的军事化), which would redirect funds towards uncompetitive state-owned enterprises. The US views the advance of the state and the retreat of private enterprise (国进民退) in the PRC as a favourable development, one that should be encouraged to undermine China’s strength. Beijing should avoid falling into this trap.

China must reduce its excessive regulation of AI to catch up with the US, where regulation is far less stringent.

If and when the US demonises China, officials must remain composed. Over the past eight years, China’s official responses have at times been overly emotional (过于情绪化). Zheng : “This not only made the antagonism between the two sides last longer, but also indulged [迁就] the populist and nationalist sentiments of the [Chinese] people too much. If the US demonises China, officials must not be led by their emotions [被自己的情绪牵着鼻子走]”.



3. On Trump’s Approach to Russia, Ukraine and the rest of Europe

Trump may not fully subscribe to the idea of the US aligning with Russia against China. However, he does see improving US-Russia relations as a way to gain leverage over China. Zheng : “Can [the Kremlin] trust the US this time? That will be difficult. From Gorbachev to Yeltsin and even early Putin, there was a very pro-West period in Russia—what was the result? They were repeatedly abandoned by the West.”

Zheng : “In Trump’s eyes, Europe is unimportant and Ukraine is meaningless.” Trump seeks to reshape Europe by weakening the liberal world order, accelerating its rightward shift. If right-wing forces take over in Europe, transatlantic relations could remain strong. Otherwise, tensions with and pushback against the US will persist, as we are now witnessing. Zheng : "In the past, we [in China] have said that 'Western right-wing [forces] are easier to deal with [西方的右派好打交道]’. Why? Because they are less hypocritical—they prioritise interests and interests can be exchanged [利益是可以交换的]. Some Western left-wing [politicians], on the other hand, are driven by ideology, they label and categorise you, which makes negotiation and interaction impossible.” Had Biden remained in power, the world might already be experiencing a “new Cold War”. But Trump prioritises negotiation and deals.



4. Yuan Zheng

Name: Yuan Zheng (袁征)

Date of birth: November 1968 (age: 56)

Position: Deputy Director, Institute of American Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS); Professor, University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (UCASS)

Sources: SCMP (Jan. 2025); China Review News (Jan. 2025); China Review News (July 2024)

1. Strategies for Dealing with the New Trump Administration

Trump’s stance on China remains in flux. He is less focused on ideology and more concerned with tangible gains and achievements he can "boast about." Trump’s rhetoric now places more emphasis on his personal friendship with Xi Jinping, which may signal a willingness to negotiate.

Thus, Beijing’s best strategy is to prevent any particular faction within his administration from taking the lead on China. It should ensure that when it comes to China, Trump is the one calling the shots. Note : According to Yuan, the new administration includes three main factions: 1) the “transactional faction” (交易主义派), which advocates for diplomacy based on interests and trade rather than values; 2) the MAGA faction, Trump loyalists who oppose excessive involvement in international affairs; and 3) neo-conservatives, who promote American primacy and the use of force to spread American values.

Beijing must also demonstrate to “far-right hawks like Rubio and Waltz” that the PRC cannot be brought to its knees. Only then will they begin to respect Beijing, and Sino-US relations have a chance to stabilise. Yuan : “I think there are some people among the American far-right who have a clear goal, which is to bring down China, overthrow the Communist Party government and break China into pieces. That is the best outcome they aim to achieve.”

The most effective way to engage with the Trump administration is through private channels.

If direct contact with Trump himself proves difficult, communication should be established with individuals in his inner circle (e.g. Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr.) or those who wield significant influence over him (e.g. major donors and certain businesses). Yuan : “As for connecting through Elon Musk, I think if people talk about it too much, it will become problematic and Musk will also be cautious. Some things can only be done and not talked about. If they are over-discussed, they will not work.”



2. What Can and Cannot be Negotiated

On matters affecting China’s territorial and maritime integrity, there will be no room for compromise. Yuan : “We can be sure that, despite [Trump’s] ever-present transactional mindset, his administration will not abandon its approach of 'using Taiwan to contain China'." Yuan : “Then there is the issue of regional security in the western Pacific. The US has been increasing its military presence in the region to enhance its deterrence against China. Since the region is close to our borders, we will respond for the sake of security.”

However, smaller deals—such as increasing imports from the US in exchange for Washington scaling back arms sales to Taiwan—may still be negotiable. Fentanyl will also be on the negotiating table. Yuan : “But if it involves something like the US sending warships to Taiwan or a significant breakthrough in US-Taiwan relations, those are matters of principle that are absolutely non-negotiable. No one would dare to make a deal on those.”



3. US-China Relations: What to Expect

Yuan : “We need to prepare ourselves mentally for the possibility that China-US relations over the next four years may not go smoothly. That said, we cannot rule out another scenario, albeit less likely, where Trump does not immediately make a very tough move against China.” Indeed, Trump now has more experience and a better understanding of Beijing’s “red lines”. Moreover, Trump will initially focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East rather than on China. However, the underlying strategic competition remains, and US-China relations should continue to “spiral downwards” (震荡下行的趋势). Trump is set to build a “high fence” to strengthen the US’s suppression of China’s technology sector, increase defence spending and concentrate resources in the Indo-Pacific region. The new administration is also expected to reduce Sino-US cultural exchanges and tighten visa policies for Chinese students and scholars. Yuan : “Even today, some in China still hold illusions about Trump, believing that his return to power will lead to greater domestic division in America, a disorganised US foreign policy, a pronounced tendency towards neo-isolationism, difficulty in maintaining good relations with allies, and even a knack for deal-making. As a result, they think Trump’s re-election might alleviate the pressure China is facing. However, it was precisely during Trump’s presidency that Sino-US relations plummeted—at one point even reaching the brink of military confrontation.” As long as Putin remains in power, fears of a US-Russia rapprochement aimed at countering China are overblown.

China is much better prepared than it was when Trump first came to power in 2017. It is now less economically dependent on the US and significantly more confident in its ability to withstand external shocks. Yuan : “Our efforts to expand in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia are also in preparation and planning for this.”

In the unlikely event that tensions with the United States were to escalate to the brink of war, Beijing would have a key advantage over Washington: its capacity to rapidly mobilise both its population and economy.

4. Erosion of US Democracy and Global Standing

Democracy protests pose less of a threat to Beijing than they once did. Too many people in China have become disillusioned with American democracy and what they see as its bullying. Yuan : “For those of us who study the US, there used to be a sense of closeness among a significant number of scholars who saw much to learn from America. But in recent years we have become increasingly puzzled about how the US became like this today. It is simply unbelievable to us.”

If Chinese nationalism is indeed on the rise as some people say, then this is less do to Beijing’s partriotic education campaign than it is to the West’s patronising attitude towards China.

China will naturally strive to capitalise on the void left by the US’s withdrawal from multilateral institutions and its disregard for allies. Both Track One and Track Two exchanges with European countries, Japan, and South Korea should be expanded. Talks on the China–Japan–South Korea Free Trade Agreement should be accelerated. Yuan: “In diplomacy, if you present yourself as a multilateralist and a global cooperation advocate, your influence in international organisations and regions will certainly rise when the US is no longer there. The US is supposed to be the most powerful within those, but if it were to pull itself out, would that not create opportunities for China? From the current standpoint, its withdrawal – if we disregard other factors – is at least positive for China to expand its influence.”



5. Jia Qingguo

Name: Jia Qingguo (贾庆国)

Year of birth: 1956 (age: 68)

Position: Director, Institute for Global Cooperation and Understanding, Peking University; Standing Committee Member, CPPCC 14th National Committee

Sources: Yicai (Jan. 2025); Lianhe Zaobao (Oct. 2024); Phoenix (March 2024); China Review News (March 2024)

Trump marks the US’s return to 19th century thinking. Jia : “He believes that continuous territorial expansion is necessary to enhance the US’s status, influence and to safeguard national interests.”

Under a second Trump presidency, “US-China relations will be very difficult to handle (非常麻烦). US-China relations will probably experience severe friction and confrontation (剧烈的摩擦和对抗).”

Trump could provide more security assistance to Taiwan. There is a real possibility of his abandoning the US’s One-China Policy. Jia : “He took a call from Tsai Ing-wen right after being elected [in 2016]. […] He then said that the [US’s] ‘One-China policy’ could not be granted for free, meaning that ‘you, China, still have to give me something in return’…. The first signs of [Trump trying to alter the One China Policy] were already quite obvious in the latter part of his term in office.”

Trump’s outdated views (观念上陈旧) on areas like trade, combined with his lack of basic moral principles, (做事不讲基本的道德底线) are a challenge for Chinese policymakers. Jia : “In my opinion, we must prepare ourselves for how to deal with some of Trump’s immoral and unprincipled behaviour (无道德，无底线的一些做法). Personally, I don't think we should adopt a tit-for-tat approach on this issue (不能采取对等做法). Just because the other side is doing something bad doesn't mean we should follow suit. We must find ways to retaliate without compromising our moral principles.”

The US alliance system is built on strong foundations—economic, political, and ideological—and is unlikely to falter. Jia : “Therefore, unless the United States undergoes a fundamental transformation under Trump’s leadership—shifting from a democratic system to a non-democratic one—its alliance system is likely to persist for a long time to come.”

There are still many areas in which the US and China can, and must, cooperate. For instance, defusing tensions on the Korean peninsula will only succeed if Beijing and Washington are prepared to work together. But in general, “it will be very difficult for China to engage in rational and pragmatic exchanges with [Trump].”



6. Zhang Hua

Name: Zhang Hua (张华)

Year of birth: 1982 (age: 42/43)

Position: Director, Department of General Studies, Institute of Taiwan Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS)

Source: China Review News (Jan. 2025)

1. Beijing More Confident Than During Trump’s First Term

The US has become a less important trade partner for China. In 2024, approximately 15% of Chinese exports went to the US, down from 19% in 2018.

If Trump maintains his fixation on trade balances, he may prioritise reducing US trade deficits with Mexico and Canada—America’s top two trading partners—over focusing on China

Moreover, China now has experience in dealing with Trump, who was an unknown quantity back in 2016. Beijing will now be able to handle issues with greater precision (更具精准性). Zhang : “[Our recent export bans on critical minerals such as gallium] indicate that China has accumulated more tools for counteraction and is increasingly resolute in its determination to resist US bullying.”



2. Trump’s Upcoming Taiwan Policy

Trump’s initial focus is expected to centre on tax cuts, tariffs, illegal immigration, and combating the “deep state”, rather than on foreign policy. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine conflicts are likely to take precedence over Taiwan.

Trump is expected to maintain the US’s longstanding “One China” policy, while further bolstering economic, military and diplomatic support for Taiwan. US policy towards the island will continue to serve Washington’s overarching strategy towards China. He is unlikely to “make a deal” involving Taiwan (‘交易’台湾) with China. Zhang: “One reason is that the ‘Taiwan card’ is the most valuable card [最有力抓手] the US has in its strategic competition with China. An even more important reason is China's stance that Taiwan has been an inseparable part of its territory since ancient times … It is totally out of the question for China to make a deal involving its own territory with foreigners [绝不可能拿本就属于自己的领土与外国人交易].” When asked about whether or not he would defend Taiwan, Trump’s responses have been ambiguous. He has acknowledged the challenge of defending Taiwan due to its distance from the US, but has also both threatened to impose tariffs of 150–200% on China and even talked about bombing Beijing.

With uncertainty continuing to cloud US-China relations, Washington’s emphasis on Taiwan will shift depending on how its relationship with Beijing evolves. Zhang : “If things start off well [开局良好], Taiwan’s utility to the US diminishes [利用价值降低]. In contrast, if relations deteriorate, Trump is likely to leverage the Taiwan issue to exert pressure on China.”

Although Trump now holds absolute authority within his administration, his limited time and energy create significant opportunities for his team, including notorious China hawks like Marco Rubio, to influence Washington’s approach to Taiwan.

3. Trump Set to Restrain Lai, the “Taiwan Independence Worker”

Trump will require Taipei to align with his approach to China. He is highly averse to war and will be more prone to curbing Lai’s pro-independence “provocations” than Biden was. Taiwan is in a position of absolute weakness (绝对弱势) in US-Taiwan relations, and generally complies with any demands made by Washington. Lai avoided provocative “Taiwan independence” rhetoric in his “Double Ten” speech marking the national day of the Republic of China (ROC) and complied with US arrangements for him to avoid transiting through the US mainland in December. This may indicate a shift towards aligning with Trump’s China policy.



4. Possible Strains in US-ROC Relations

Taipei is set to increase its purchases of US military equipment, but will be unable to raise defence spending to 10% of GDP, as Trump has demanded. Such an increase would account for 84% of Taiwan’s total government budget. Pushback on the island has already begun.

If TSMC is forced to manufacture its most advanced chips in the US, Taiwan risks losing the strategic protection of its “Silicon Shield”.

With passenger aircraft, agricultural products and petrochemical goods as its main imports from the US, Taipei will struggle to reduce its ballooning trade surplus with America.

The trend of increasing investments in the United States and declining investments in mainland China is expected to persist, but Taiwan’s overall capacity for outbound investment is already nearing its upper limit.

Trump's economic demands on Taipei are likely to accelerate the island’s decoupling from mainland China. If cross-Strait trade continues to decline and US tariffs are imposed on Taiwanese goods, it could deal a severe blow to Taiwan’s economy.

Furthermore, while a strong dollar could boost Taiwan’s exports in the short term, it would also raise the costs of importing equipment and raw materials from the US, Europe and Japan, potentially eroding the country’s long-term industrial competitiveness.

