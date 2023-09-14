Antony Blinken, Janet Yellen, John Kerry and, most recently, Gina Raimondo have visited Beijing over the past three months. Until then, no Cabinet official from the Biden Administration had traveled to China. Reactions by Chinese analysts to these visits and to their impact on US-China relations can arguably be boiled down to three main points: 1. generally positive and have helped ease tensions; 2. no fundamental change to Washington’s growing rivalry with Beijing; 3. next year’s US presidential election is the greatest destabilising factor for US-China ties.

