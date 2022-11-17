Dear All,
This week’s edition of Sinification looks at the following topics:
US midterms: Chinese experts analyse the likely impact of the US midterm elections on US foreign policy and US-China relations.
Xi-Biden: Chinese scholars react to Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s first face-to-face meeting as heads of state during the G20 summit in Bali
Indo-Pacific: CASS expert Ye Hailin calls for a more offensive response to the US’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.
China’s global image: Wang Yiwei details how China should regain control of its global image.
