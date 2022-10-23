US National Security Strategy | Semiconductors | GER/UK-China relations | 20th Party Congress
Welcome to the very first edition of Sinification – a newsletter focusing on foreign affairs as viewed from China. Its main goal will be to provide a weekly round-up of key insights from Chinese think-tank and academic circles on a range of timely international topics.
This week’s edition looks at the following issues:
US National Security Strategy: Experts from the Chinese think tank Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) comment on its implications for China.
US/Europe-China: Xu Mingqi sees opportunities for his country as risk of stagflation increases in the US and Europe.
Semiconductors: Liao Lei and Wang Yaonan provide Beijing with a set of policy recommendations (pre-US export controls).
UK-China: Li Guanjie’s warning to Britain were it to follow through with its plan to formally designate China as a “threat”.
Germany-China: Wu Huiping discusses Germany's so-called geopolitical turn.
20th Party Congress: Zhu Feng on the importance of “China's voice” in the context of gre…
