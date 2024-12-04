Today’s edition opens with an introduction by Tuvia Gering, a non-resident fellow at the INSS Israel-China Policy Center and the Atlantic Council's Global China Hub. He is also the author of the excellent Discourse Power newsletter. — Thomas

The 2008 Beijing Olympics were billed as China's grand debut on the global stage, a demonstration of its new-found prosperity and power. However, as Beijing basked in the global spotlight, the cracks underneath the polished façade were showing. Human rights abuses, environmental degradation, media censorship, and the treatment of minorities, particularly in Tibet, became focal points of global criticism. The grand spectacle intended to project soft power instead showcased significant challenges China faced in gaining the world's trust and respect.

This controversy gave rise to a a historiographic framework known as "The Three Afflictions" (三挨), that links China's past struggles to successive generations of CCP leadership. Mao Zedong confronted the first affliction of “being beaten” (挨打), lifting a semi-colonial, semi-feudal China from foreign humiliation and enabling it to "stand up" (站起来). Deng Xiaoping tackled the affliction of “being starved” (挨饿), transforming a backward, impoverished nation into the world's second-largest economy and ensuring it "became rich" (富起来). Today, Xi Jinping faces the third and perhaps most complex challenge: “being scolded” (挨骂; translated below as “taking flak”). His mission is to ensure that China "becomes strong" (强起来), capable of commanding respect and telling its own stories on the world stage.

This state-led zeitgeist forms the backdrop for a recent column by Professor Wang Wen, Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY). Published on October 14, 2024, on the popular nationalist platform Guancha, the article presents a bold policy recommendation:

“In the future, we should not rely solely on a select group of diplomats, propagandists, and think tank experts to address the issue of 'being scolded.' Instead, we must empower everyone to freely and voluntarily participate in the struggle for discourse against foreign forces hostile to China.”

Professor Wang is not alone in calling for reform of China’s stifling hold on information technology. Another prominent voice, Fudan University Professor Zhang Weiwei, a fellow Guancha columnist and lead discussant at Xi Jinping-led study sessions on “telling the China story well,” made a similar call for reform of China’s “Internet governance” (网络治理) as early as 2020, albeit with a more cautious tone.

To be sure, this is not about liberalisation and Wang and Zhang are no Xu Zhiyong. Their advocacy centers on strategically enhancing China's global discourse power while firmly preserving party-state control.

Wang and Zhang have built their careers on Xi Jinping's assertion that “the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century,” encapsulated in the belief that “the East is rising, and the West is declining.” In his column, Wang writes that China's advancements in technology, infrastructure, and governance often make overseas cities seem like lower-tier Chinese ones, “A sense of superiority naturally arises among Chinese people.”

This conviction underpins their belief that the third and final affliction can be overcome by mobilising China’s formidable resource: an army of one billion active internet users, ready to struggle with the world and shape global discourse on their terms, as Wang writes:

“After years of exposure, the majority of domestic citizens have developed a basic immunity to Western ideological infiltration. They can confidently confront international public opinion storms with 'cultural self-confidence.'”

Specifically, Wang proposes to create “special zones” within China where internet restrictions would be relaxed (of course, every reform in China seems to begin with a special zone). However, the feasibility of such initiatives is questionable.

To start, it runs counter to China's current trajectory of information control, which is becoming increasingly stringent rather than more permissive. Moreover, the existing framework already permits certain elites in academia, diplomacy, and the United Front system - Wang included - to access banned foreign platforms and “cross swords” internationally. Additionally, millions of Chinese nationals studying and working abroad function as informal emissaries, further diminishing the necessity for such special zones.

For the average mainland Chinese citizen, such openness remains a distant dream, as the Party knows all too well that liberalising information is a double-edged sword. While rhetoric targets the “US-led West,” the CCP’s deepest concern remains an empowered Chinese people.

Tuvia Gering

Key Points

Having overcome the challenges of “receiving beatings” (挨打) and "enduring starvation" (挨饿) under Mao and Deng, China must now address the issue of "taking flak" (挨骂). Chinese scholars often lack the necessary tools and sufficient exposure to global debates to engage convincingly with their Western counterparts, displaying a certain "woodenness" (钝感) when responding to difficult questions about China. This stems largely from the extensive red tape in China, which hinders people-to-people exchanges and obstructs the cross-border flow of information. To "tell China's story well" and address the issue of "taking flak", Beijing must move beyond relying solely on a small group of officials and scholars. Instead, it should mobilise its billion-strong army of netizens to counter international criticism and shape global narratives about China.

Sinification is a newsletter that curates, analyses and translates key articles and speeches by China's intellectual elite.

It should also enable more engagement between foreigners and Chinese citizens. Visa exemptions should therefore continue to be expanded, including for the US. Chinese citizens today possess a "basic immunity against the infiltration of Western ideologies" and are better equipped to confront malicious slanders against China. For these reasons, China's Great Firewall should also be gradually dismantled and replaced with a more refined and targeted mechanism for regulating "harmful information". This is crucial for ensuring that Chinese thought and perspectives remain relevant in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and large language models. Additionally, the foreign exchanges approval process should be abolished for all except government officials, replaced by a "post-reporting" system instead of the current requirement for prior approval.

The Author

Name: Wang Wen (王文)

Year of birth: 1980 (age: 44)

Position: Executive Dean, Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China (RUC); Distinguished Professor, RUC

Other: Vice-Dean, Silk Road Faculty, RUC; Executive Director, MoE Research Centre for China-US Exchanges in the Humanities, RUC; Researcher at the Office of Financial Research under the Counsellors' Office of the State Council

Previously: Journalist, People’s Daily; Columnist, Global Times

Research Focus: International and Chinese think tanks; global governance; macroeconomics; green finance; international relations

Education: BA-MA Lanzhou University (1997-2003)

Experience abroad: Visited close to 100 countries

CHINESE SCHOLARS FREQUENTLY TONGUE-TIED AT INTERNATIONAL FORUMS. WHAT’S GOING ON?

Wang Wen (王文)

Published by Guancha.cn (观察者网) on 14 October 2024

Translated by James Farquharson

(Illustration by OpenAI’s DALL·E 3)

Through generations of tireless struggle, China has stood up, become prosperous and grown strong. Our previous struggles with “receiving beatings” [挨打] and “enduring starvation” [挨饿] have been consigned to history, but we have yet to achieve a real breakthrough in overcoming the issue of “taking flak” [挨骂] from others.

Drawing on my personal experiences, I would like to discuss some of the areas where we are in dire need of improvement relative to other countries. Furthermore, I venture to suggest that we need to embrace “new-quality thinking” [新质思想], taking broad and substantial steps to consign the problem of “taking flak” to history.

I. Three Concerns of an International Nature

With the easing of pandemic restrictions at the end of 2022, international exchanges gradually returned to normal. In less than two years, I travelled to nearly 20 countries and regions across Europe, Asia and the Americas to attend conferences and give lectures. I have perceived first-hand China’s growing international influence, but I have also observed from a comparative perspective specific areas where we need to take drastic steps to enhance China’s image and address the persistent issue of “taking flak”.

Unlike in previous years when, as a Chinese participant, I usually cut a lonely figure at international forums, [I have been heartened to see] far more Chinese faces at recent events. At the 17th Forum of the World Association for Political Economy, held in Greece in the summer of 2024, over 30 Chinese academics attended, with nearly every one of the over 30 sessions across the four-day event featuring a Chinese speaker. This clearly reflects the post-pandemic drive within China’s academic community for international engagement.

However, whenever a Chinese scholar speaks at an international forum, it almost invariably invites certain questions from the audience. Some of these may be of a rather sensitive nature, with topics ranging from political shifts in our national leadership, [our country’s] anti-corruption drive, pandemic post-mortems, social governance, cross-Strait relations, and the situation in Xinjiang and Tibet, all the way to [China’s] economic slowdown, the “Three Initiatives” [Note: this refers to Beijing’s proposed Global Civilisation Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilisation Initiative] and [a litany of] newly-coined concepts and policy shifts. The list goes on.

Observing these exchanges more closely, it becomes apparent that most Chinese scholars abroad exhibit a certain woodenness [钝感] in responding to China-related questions. Whether due to language barriers, limited information, lack of experience or apprehensions [of a different nature], many scholars appear constrained and unable to give convincing answers. I have found myself worrying helplessly from my seat in the audience, sometimes even asking for the microphone to carry out damage limitation [救场]. It’s sadly the case that this clear lack of polish [生疏感] in navigating the subtleties of international forums reflects a [wide] information chasm between China and the world. It underscores the pressing need to increase the frequency of exchanges between China and the world as well as develop the capabilities of our scholars.

Another striking impression is that, while China’s development in infrastructure has far outpaced that of most countries, at the level of individuals there remains a long way to go in terms of giving our international interactions a sense of ease [松弛感] [to complement this].

In recent years, China has made rapid strides in high-speed rail, 5G, renewable energy vehicles, greening of urban spaces and public security. The improvements have been so vast that upon arriving in almost any foreign city, one could easily gain the mistaken impression of having wound up in a second, third, or even fourth-tier Chinese city. Adding to this, the organisers of these forums abroad are almost always a bit more sloppy [拉垮] than their Chinese counterparts. As such, the conferences fall short of the organisational rigour seen in China, while the venues themselves often lack grandeur [不气派] – naturally giving rise to a superiority complex [优越感] among Chinese attendees.

However, after spending a few more days attending such forums or engaging in these exchanges abroad, a different feeling gradually emerges: a growing sense of comfort and enrichment. Cutting-edge information, hot topics, fierce discussions and brainstorming sessions abound, all without excessive formalities, empty phrases or rigid expressions. Reflecting on the relaxed pace of those “laid-back” foreign cities—like Paris, Berlin and Istanbul, which I recently visited—one notices a refreshing feeling of ease and naturalness all around: a cup of coffee, a daily newspaper, a group of friends, a broad smile and an unhurried afternoon. Reflecting on the rat-race atmosphere [卷得不行] back home, one becomes even more aware of the rigid discipline placed on our interactions with the world, the convoluted formalities that pervade our everyday life and the jostling, tense and sometimes even downright vicious [戾气] social environment. It suggests another layer of aspiration for China’s long-term development: beyond the “hard power” [we possess] in our “hardware”, there is also a growing need for integrating more “soft charm” into our “software”.

In addition to the noticeable difference in [our] sense of feeling at ease abroad and tense at home [外松内紧], the effects of a growing “partial decoupling” [半脱钩] of information flows between China and the rest of the world are becoming increasingly apparent.

[Encouragingly,] an increasing number of foreign friends in recent years have begun using WeChat. Overall, the technological means of communication between China and the rest of the world are growing, expanding the channels for exchange. More and more foreign scholars are also paying attention to fashionable Chinese policy terms like “new productive forces” and “Chinese-style modernisation", even beginning to use these concepts as analytical tools.

Yet one can’t quite shake the feeling that Chinese scholars still tend to present their analyses as framed within official discourse, displaying not only a lack of basic adaptation of political ideas to academia, but also underscoring the intellectual poverty of Chinese academic theory in recent years. In contrast, international academia is continually introducing fresh concepts and insights. It’s hard to imagine how American scholars would maintain their dominant position in global discourse if they simply regurgitated White House policy or repeated their president’s remarks at international forums.

Even more concerning is the increasingly severe blockage of information flows between China and the rest of the world. In the 2023 statistics on the global internet language share, Chinese ranked only 13th, below English, Spanish, German, Japanese, French, Russian, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Turkish, Polish and Persian. Moreover, historical data shows a decline in the global share of Chinese-language webpages in recent years, dropping from 4.3% in 2013 to just 1.2% currently. In fact, between 2021 and 2022, the Chinese language lagged behind even Vietnamese in this regard.

It is clear that there are subtle and yet very present barriers to the flow of information between China and the rest of the world. Chinese-language content struggles to break out of these walls, and foreign information is mainly barred from entry. In today’s era of smart technology, large language models are expanding the volume of linguistic data underpinning Western discourse at an exponential rate. If Chinese-language content is left on the sidelines of this competition for [influence over] global content flows, it will sow the seeds for future travesties in historical narratives and make it even more challenging to comprehensively resolve the issue of “taking flak”.

II. In Order to “Take Less Flak”, We Require “New-Quality Thinking”

To address the issue of “taking flak” fully, it may be useful to draw on the logic of our most in-vogue political term of recent vintage: "new productive forces”.

"New productive forces" represent the advanced productive capacities that are born of technological breakthroughs, the re-configuration of old factors of production [Note: a Marxist economics term], and far-reaching industrial transformations. Thus, in the same way that these [shifts] require a qualitative transformation in the arrangement of our “human labour [劳动者]”, “means of labour [劳动资料]” and “object of labour [劳动对象]” [Note: the three basic factors of the productive process in Marxist theory], then the “new-quality thinking” needed to address the issue of "taking flak" also demands a series of qualitative transformations in the production process of China’s image. [This revolution] must span the “human labour” responsible for explaining China to the world, the linguistic data that serve as our “means of labour”, and the sphere of international public opinion which represents our “object of labour”.

Solving our past issue with "receiving beatings" required complete national mobilisation to defend the country; addressing our former state of "enduring starvation" involved a collective effort to advance economic development. As such, in order to resolve [our current] problem of “taking flak”, history tells us that we will not be able to rely simply on the efforts of a handful of diplomats, propagandists [外宣] and think tank experts. Far more than this, it must involve the entire population and enable everyone to engage freely and spontaneously in the discourse struggle with foreign anti-China forces [让全民自由、自发地参与到与海外不友华势力的话语斗争中].

Therefore, we need far more people telling China's story [讲中国故事的人]. This means allowing and encouraging both the academic "million-strong army" [百万大军] [Note: a likely reference to Mao Zedong’s April 1949 article in People’s Daily entitled “The million-strong army of the PLA has bridged the Yangtze”] and the general public to participate in the endeavour of reducing our vulnerability to "taking flak”.

However, under the current system for regulating international exchanges, an onerous official approval process constitutes an excessive barrier against flows of information [Note: according to regulations at Chinese universities, research institutes and some other organisations, any trip abroad involving cooperation with a foreign institution – including conferences – must go through a lengthy approval process at the home institution]. This not only dampens people’s willingness to engage in international exchanges, but is also inconsistent with the spirit of the Third Plenum’s directive to “streamline the management of ‘going global [走出去]’ and ‘bringing in [请进来]’”.

The original intent [初衷] behind the foreign visits approval system may be well-meaning, but for a global power, international exchanges hold a value for both the nation and its individuals akin to that of reading or exercising. If reading or exercising required strict official approval, few people would be inclined to engage in them. By the same principle, if society were to esteem and take pride in reading and exercising, these activities would naturally become widespread. Seen in this light, achieving the goal of “taking less flak” does not lie in the so-called “improvement” or extension of the official approval system for international exchanges. Rather, it requires the complete deregulation and abolition of such controls for all but government officials. Only by doing this may we create the right incentives and supportive social environment to rekindle people’s enthusiasm for international exchanges.

After drinking deeply from the waters of foreign discourse, a majority of Chinese citizens has developed basic immunity against the infiltration of Western ideologies. They are now able to confront the storms of international public opinion with "cultural confidence” [文化自信]. They are now more and more capable of filtering out those absurd, tedious and occasionally malicious talking points, and are far more willing to retaliate of their own accord against propaganda attacks by foreign anti-China forces. Moreover, with the accumulation of experience by [our country’s] regulatory bodies, China is now well-equipped to handle the risks associated with freer cross-border information flows. We ought to be able to allow ourselves to develop continuously within this context of increased resilience against risk.

The experiences of reform and opening-up teach us that market liberalisation [要素市场化; lit. “market liberalisation of the factors of production”] is fundamental to social prosperity. While the market liberalisation of data has already been fully underway in recent years, we now face a pressing need to liberalise information flows across borders. China’s experience of joining the WTO in 2001 shows that industries which are fully open to the world or engage in ample competition with external players can grow rapidly. In contrast, excessive protectionism can stifle the natural impetus for innovation and growth. By the same logic, a high degree of openness in [the exchange of] data and information with the world can act as a new driver of innovation and growth.

Opening up data and information [flows] will also facilitate the automatic capture of Chinese data samples by search engines in countries around the world. In turn, this will influence the deep learning and data training of large language models in these countries and establish a new dynamic balance [of inputs] in the linguistic databases underpinning smart technology. Thus, gradually opening up cross-border information flows is essential for enabling Chinese narratives and information to spread more widely and for allowing the Chinese people to “grow through struggle and thrive through openness”. [Note: a slight variation on a quote from the fourth volume of Xi Jinping thought in “The Governance of China”, which states “grow and thrive through struggle”.]

Besides this, to solve the problem of “taking flak”, we need to have more people engage with China. This will require improving the institutional conditions for international audiences to connect with China.

Thanks to a series of policies such as the “72/144-hour visa-free transit”, foreign visits to China are on the rise. On 9 July, several tourists from Italy were seen practising Tai Chi at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing.

In recent years, China has introduced a 144-hour visa-free transit policy for citizens of 54 countries, attracting an increasing number of international tourists. This has sparked a global online phenomenon of people proclaiming, “Once you come to China, you’ll fall in love with it” [一来中国，就爱中国]. It has also led to a wave of efforts on major new media platforms [新媒体平台] worldwide to correct the negative portrayal of China by Western media. This, in turn, has bolstered confidence and resolve in China’s commitment to maintaining a high level of openness to the rest of the world.

China has yet to enter the top ten global tourist destinations, with the average number of annual visitors to China amounting to less than a fifth of that of either France or Spain. This not only fails to align with China’s image and stature as a global power, but also disincentivises reform in the domestic tourism and cultural sectors, where service quality generally remains low. Experience has shown that the more international tourists a country attracts, the more it earns basic respect in global public opinion, thus helping us address the issue of “taking less flak”. This indicates that China still has significant room for improvement in areas such as visa availability, cultural tourism and social amenities.

III. Three Practical Recommendations

To conclude, the current state of Sino-foreign exchanges is still at a relatively rudimentary stage, characterised by “weak growth and limited scale” [增量不足、存量不大]. Using “new-quality thinking” to drive greater openness in both our institutions and the flows of people and information, will require China to continue intensifying reforms in all aspects of international people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

First, the foreign affairs approval process should be thoroughly streamlined, removing the need for overly formalistic stampings and signings. Furthermore, the broad imperium of “security concerns” [安全泛化] should not be allowed to hinder exchanges between China and the world.

In recent years, some micro-level reforms in foreign affairs procedures have yielded significant results. However, the vast majority of enterprises, institutions and organisations still face strict and lengthy approval processes for organising international conferences, hosting foreign media interviews, meeting international visitors or undertaking overseas visits and exchanges. These activities are often treated as “sensitive”, “exceptional” or “security-related”. This evidently does not align with China’s status as a global power or the characteristics of an era that demands greater ease of international exchanges.

Consider this: currently, 80 countries offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Chinese passport holders, a number expected to rise to 120 over the next decade. As a result, to most Chinese people, the only real difference between domestic travel and most international travel ought just be whether one carries an ID card or a passport. The cumbersome foreign affairs approval process hence no longer aligns with the reality of increasingly frequent Sino-foreign exchanges. It not only exacerbates "involution" [“卷”] in the workload of foreign affairs departments, but also represents a key area where the Central Committee has already repeatedly stressed the need to eliminate bureaucratic formalism.

I recommended that—with the exception of government officials—businesses, research institutes and educational bodies adopt a “post-reporting” system in lieu of “prior approval” for foreign exchanges. Building expanded tolerance of small mistakes or missteps into our institutions would increase the frequency of foreign exchanges and Chinese citizens’ enthusiasm for such interactions. Incentivising, honouring and rewarding foreign exchanges would build respect and enthusiasm within society for them. Meanwhile, the basic security of foreign exchanges could be safeguarded by firm reminders, education or disciplinary measures after the fact. All of this would demonstrate that China is opening itself to the world with poise and sincerity.

Second, there should be a gradual, phased approach to dismantling [China’s] Great Firewall [推倒互联网防火墙], implemented in batches across regions and sectors. This would in turn facilitate the smooth flow of cross-border information, compelling Chinese institutions and ordinary citizens to boost their competitiveness within global data flows.

Since the dawn of the 21st century, China’s internet governance has been largely effective, with the regulation of harmful online content in accordance with the law becoming a necessary aspect of national governance. However, as China’s overall strength has grown and international exchanges have become more frequent, the blanket approach of blocking globally popular new media platforms has become counterproductive. It neither helps improve the country’s image, nor aligns with the clear directive from the Third Plenum of the 20th Party Congress to “promote the orderly expansion of openness in sectors such as telecommunications, the internet, education, culture and healthcare”.

For China’s academic community, the dramatic falling-off over the past decade in the quality of Chinese search engines by international standards has been a key technological contributor to the “partial decoupling” of our academic concepts from the world and the slow progress of our social science research. For ordinary Chinese citizens, the inability to access globally popular new media platforms is a significant competitive disadvantage, preventing them from genuinely understanding the world and—more seriously—hindering the global reach of China’s voice.

To address this, I recommend starting with a governance approach that trusts both the general public and [our] elites. Initially, the internet firewall should be gradually dismantled in pilot regions, among specific groups and within select industries. At the same time, our capacity to monitor and cope with harmful information should be fine-tuned. This phased, careful approach would ultimately ensure the smooth flow of information, providing the technological foundation necessary to tackle the challenge of “taking flak”.

Third, it is essential to continue further facilitating the visa application process for foreign visitors to China, actively attracting international talent and reforming the academic evaluation system. This would encourage our intellectual elites to engage in [the global] competition of ideas and their underlying logic.

A true global power capable of resolving the issue of "taking flak" should possess the institutional foundation and capability to welcome guests and attract top talent from all corners of the world. Accelerating the transformation of China into a major global hub for talent and innovation requires drawing more people to China and having the [right] policies in place to handle this. China should have the confidence and capacity to welcome guests from across the world. Expanding the current list of over 50 visa-exempt states to include more countries, including but not limited to the United States, would greatly aid in fostering a deeper understanding of China abroad and addressing [our] underlying societal issues tied to the problem of “taking flak”. [Note: Wang has made a mistake here. A total of 54 countries are eligible for 72/144-hour visa-free transit, including the United States. However, the number of visa-exempt countries stands at just 38, following the recent update at the end of November. Additionally, the maximum period of visa-exempt stays has now been increased from 15 days to 30 days for citizens of all visa-exempt countries.]

More importantly, foreign exchange talent [对外交流人才] should be regarded as “urgently needed specialised talent” [Note: a term used recently by the Minister of Education to underscore the need to raise talent in basic research, certain strategic fields and entrepreneurship]. This requires reforming the academic evaluation system to incentivise intellectuals at a fundamental level to engage in competition over global discourse [power] and public opinion [从“根”的角度去参与海外话语舆论的竞争]. China has made substantial strides toward surpassing the United States—the world’s only superpower—in economic growth, industrial development and social governance. However, we still lag behind in leveraging global talent and attracting international tourists.

To sum-up, just as over 40 years of market liberalisation resolved our previous issue with “enduring starvation”, there is every reason to believe that driving the transformation of China’s mechanisms for international engagement through the innovative logic of “new productive forces”, will ultimately be able address the issue of “taking flak”. This is certain to allow China to earn the global respect it needs on its path towards national strength and rejuvenation.