Today’s edition was put together by Paddy Stephens, a new contributor to the newsletter. — Thomas

President Lai’s speech for “Double Ten”, the national day of the Republic of China (ROC), split opinions. To many western analysts, it demonstrated restraint, with a vow to uphold the status quo and repeated use of the name the Republic of China, a nod to the One China Principle. But Beijing was furious that he repeated a claim from his inauguration speech that the ROC and PRC are "not subordinate to each other", also adding that the PRC “has no right to represent Taiwan”. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) drills in response set single-day records.

It is tempting to see in such shows of force Beijing’s abandonment of “peaceful reunification”. But in this interview, international relations scholar Xia Liping (夏立平) offers a different analysis. Peaceful “reunification” is difficult with Lai as President, but still possible. The US does not want war and, though US-China relations could remain poor for years, in the long-term the US could be forced to cooperate with China. The next ten years are crucial.

His key point is that over the next decade, China must surpass the US in GDP and technology. If it succeeds, and strengthens the PLA at the same time, cross-Strait relations will move towards reunification. China’s strategy needs three elements: powerful military deterrence, diplomatic and economic efforts, and bold action to seize opportunities when they arise.

Xia argues that, were China to achieve economic and scientific predominance in the next decade, it would also force changes in US policy. Washington would eventually have to switch from strategic competition with China to cooperation. It would have to move away from the zero-sum mentality he sees as typical of “white people”, and recognise the mutual benefits of cooperation.

In the meantime, he is not bullish about America. He predicts that Kamala Harris will win the election by a narrow margin, which could lead to major turmoil. Political polarisation and social issues have weakened the country’s influence abroad; a focus on the financial industry, workforce issues, and hostility to migration have hollowed out its manufacturing.

Paddy Stephens

Key Points

With consensus in the US favouring strategic competition with China, Sino-US relations could remain in a stalemate for a decade or more. But if China were to overtake the US in GDP and establish a lead in most areas of advanced technology, Washington would be forced to cooperate more. The fact that Lai is in power in Taiwan makes peaceful reunification very difficult. The US wants to avoid a war over Taiwan, which it could lose, yet it continues to use Lai to stir up trouble. But peaceful reunification is still possible. China must continue to strengthen its military, increase its attractiveness to Taiwanese citizens, garner international support, and surpass the US economically and technologically. China must be ready to act swiftly if and when an opportunity for reunification arises.

Two-Year Anniversary Special: 12 months for the price of 6.

Exclusively for current subscribers—offer ends tomorrow.

Sinification depends on your support. Please think of going paid. Get 50% off for 1 year

Beijing has until 2049 to solve this issue. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation depends on it. Kamala Harris will probably win the US election by a narrow margin, which could result in major turmoil within the country. A second Trump term would inject uncertainty into US-China relations. It is unclear what his ascendency would mean for Taiwan. “White people” tend to think in zero-sum terms. This US election is their last attempt to continue dominating American society. Political polarisation and social issues have divided America’s attention and energy, weakening its diplomacy.

The Scholar

Name: Xià Lìpíng (夏立平)

Year of birth: Unknown (age estimate: 58-59)

Position: Professor, School of Political Science and International Relations, Tongji University; Director of the Tongji Centre for Polar and Oceanic Studies

Previously: Associate Professor, Institute for Strategic Studies, National Defence University (1989-1996); Director, Department of Strategic Studies, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (1996-2007); Dean, School of Political Science and International Relations, Tongji University (2009-2014);

Research focus: US-China relations; East Asian security; China’s foreign strategy; Arctic security and governance; Nuclear non-proliferation.

Education: BA and Master of Laws from PLA University of Foreign Languages (1984-1990); PhD East China Normal University (2007)

Experience overseas: Atlantic Council (1994-95), Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (1999), Stockholm University (2005), Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung EU Office in Brussels (2009), University of Bonn (2010), NTU Singapore (2011) and the University of Pennsylvania (2013).

45 YEARS OF SINO-US DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS: XIA LIPING DISCUSSES US-CHINA RELATIONS AND THE TAIWAN STRAIT (EXCERPTS)

Xia Liping (夏立平)

Interview by China Review News published on 29 September 2024

Translated by Paddy Stephens

I. US-China: Competition vs Cooperation

Xia Liping: There is now a broad consensus in both US political parties supporting strategic competition with China. As a result, US-China relations are at a stalemate, one that could last for 10 years or more. However, the US is pragmatic too. China has managed to maintain stable development in spite of various US attempts to suppress it. If our GDP surpasses that of the United States and we can outpace it in most fields of advanced technology, the US will have no choice but to change tack and cooperate more with China.

It was like this during the Cold War too. In the field of space exploration, the Soviet Union developed the world’s first artificial satellite. The US then publicised the threat from the Soviets, competed with them, and won that competition. However, by the late Cold War, the US and the Soviet Union were collaborating in space. The same was true in the realm of nuclear armament. Initially, the US and the Soviet Union were in competition, but by the 1970s, the US had no choice but to conclude arms control agreements with the Soviet Union. Even after the Cold War, they concluded a strategic arms reduction treaty because their combined nuclear arsenal exceeded 40,000 warheads, enough to destroy the world several times over. This shows that, as we would say in Chinese, ‘the circumstances matter more than the individuals involved’ (形势比人强). Fast forward to today, and the US wants to compete with us. Of course, China hopes for a healthy competition, like a race in the Olympics, but instead the US is trying to knock China to the floor, like in a boxing match. As long as China can maintain stable development, the US will eventually have no choice but to cooperate with China.

II. Towards Cross-Strait Reunification

Interviewer: What is your view on the current situation in the Taiwan Strait?

Xia Liping: The situation regarding Taiwan is similar. The United States does not wish for a Sino-US conflict to erupt over Taiwan. To be frank, if a conflict were to occur in the Taiwan Strait, the US does not have a military advantage and might even lose to China.

So on the Taiwan issue, the US does indeed want to use Taiwan to contain mainland China by continuing to sell arms to Taipei and publicising the threat from mainland China. But at the same time, Washington is also concerned about Lai Ching-te, and whether it will be able to control his pro-independence moves. As a result, the US has taken certain measures, such as not allowing Lai to transit through the US mainland. Nevertheless, the US still uses him to stir up trouble, while trying to obscure or downplay the "two-state theory (两国论)" in Lai's statements and policies. Regardless of all this, the bottom line is that the United States does not want a war to break out in the Taiwan Strait.

Currently, our central policy of “peaceful reunification” is still in place. We are promoting comprehensive integration of the economies and societies on both sides of the Strait, which is entirely correct. However, we must recognise that with Lai coming to power, achieving peaceful reunification through political negotiation has become very difficult. I believe there is only one way forward: using momentum to compel reunification (以势逼统). What is this momentum (势)? It refers to the idea in traditional Chinese culture that “the momentum of history was ever thus: [the empire,] long divided, must unite; long united, must divide (天下大势，合久必分，分久必合)”.

There are several key steps. The first is to build up force (蓄势). Mainland China must fully prepare for the military resolution of the Taiwan issue. The better the preparation, the more likely peaceful reunification will be achieved. Mainland China's overall national power must strive to match or even surpass that of the United States. The second stage is to draw up plans (谋势): design strategies for responding to all possible future scenarios. When the opportunity arises for us to use a situation to compel reunification (以势逼统), we must seize it swiftly, as it may be fleeting. We must strengthen our power while simultaneously employing both military deterrence and political manoeuvring to address the complex external environment. Work must also be done within Taiwan to garner support. If several mainland provinces and cities surpass Taiwan in per capita GDP, if our governance and healthcare are superior, why would peaceful reunification be difficult? The third stage is to seize the momentum (运势). When the opportunity for reunification appears, we must grasp it swiftly and, with great wisdom, make use of the situation to compel reunification. This requires strategic, big-picture thinking, as well as clever, agile strategies.

Regarding the US approach to Taiwan, we need to ensure that if the US and Taiwan independence forces dare to take another step towards Taiwan's independence, we will step up our preparations for reunification through military force. Furthermore, we need a comprehensive strategy that includes military deterrence, political efforts and the acceleration of cross-Strait integration.

Mainland China's ability to control the situation in the Taiwan Strait is improving, although there are still severe challenges. I believe the next ten years are crucial. If China surpasses the US in GDP and most advanced high-tech fields and strengthens its military deterrent power further, cross-Strait relations will move closer to reunification.

Henry Kissinger's analysis of Sino-US relations is reasonable: the two countries are “co-evolving”. Both need to change. China's change will follow the spirit of the 20th National Congress and the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee, aiming to achieve socialist modernisation by 2035 and build a strong socialist modernised country by mid-century. The Taiwan issue must be solved in line with this aim and the big picture. National reunification is part of building a strong socialist modernised China, which means we have until 2049 to achieve it (到2049年之前是可以实现的). The US must also change, abandoning hegemonic thinking, the logic of power politics, the law of the jungle and Cold War mentality, and accepting a China that is developing peacefully.

Diplomatically, we must be courageous, skilful and principled in our struggle. Our diplomacy is gradually maturing, and we must use it to push the Taiwan issue towards peaceful reunification. This is related to what was mentioned earlier about using a situation or momentum to compel reunification (以势逼统). From now on, the “three stages” (势) [building up force, drawing up plans, seizing the momentum] mentioned earlier can be integrated and carried out together.

III. On White People and the US Election

Interviewer: This is an election year in the United States. How do you view the impact of the US election on China-US relations?"

Xia Liping: The US election will affect both US-China and cross-Strait relations significantly. If Trump returns to power, it will make the situation very unpredictable. It is highly likely that he will continue to increase tariffs on China, and it will be worth paying close attention to how his policy towards Taiwan evolves. He may ask Japan to become more involved in the Taiwan issue, particularly by encouraging Japan's defence forces to focus more on Taiwan. Alternatively, he might use Taiwan as a bargaining chip with mainland China.

If Kamala Harris comes to power, she will probably continue the Biden administration’s Taiwan policy but might adjust the US’s policy towards China slightly. You can tell by her choice of Vice President. Generally, when selecting a Vice-Presidential candidate, their full background is considered carefully. She picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who has experience in China, which suggests she believes this will not harm her election prospects and could influence her future China policy.

In fact, white people’s concept of hegemony is very different from that of other peoples (非白人), especially that of the Chinese. For white people, hegemony is based on the law of the jungle and zero-sum thinking, whereas the Chinese believe that harmony in diversity leads to a world of great unity (和而不同，天下大同). These are completely different concepts. I recall in 2012, when I was attending the international arms trade treaty negotiations at the UN headquarters, I joined a tour group with about thirty to forty people, most of them white people. During the tour, the guide asked us, "If we had only three pieces of chocolate left and nothing else to eat, what would you do?" The typical Chinese way of thinking would be to share the chocolate among ourselves and then find a way to get more food. However, an eleven- or twelve-year-old boy’s answer was, “fight”, meaning that he would take it all for himself. This anecdote illustrates the fundamental difference between the perspectives of white people and Chinese people. Wanting to maintain its own hegemony, the US is now extremely worried, even fearful, about China's rise.

Ethnic minorities in America (美国非白人) perhaps view things differently, and by 2044, they will outnumber white people in the US. Trump's supporters are mostly from the lower-middle-class white demographic, so this election can be seen as white people’s last desperate attempt (最后一次争夺)to continue dominating American society against other ethnic groups. If Trump loses this election, it will be very difficult for Whites to regain dominance. For them, this election is a desperate last stand (拼死一搏). If Kamala Harris wins by a large margin, there will be a relatively smooth transition. However, if she wins by only a narrow margin, I foresee major turmoil within the US.

The US is currently facing increasingly severe domestic issues, including political polarisation, problems with drugs and homelessness, all of which will affect its foreign policy. This is why Trump advocates “America First”, focusing solely on domestic affairs and finding ways to bring more money in to encourage the return of manufacturing. After the end of the Cold War, the US emphasised the development of the financial sector, which made the hollowing out of industry both almost inevitable and very difficult to reverse. Trump's most popular policy stance is his response to immigration, which has been the most important factor in his gaining political support. [It will be very difficult] for manufacturing to return to America due to high labour costs and the stagnant or declining number of skilled workers. China, for its part, has a significant advantage in human capital. [Moreover,] the US crackdown on Chinese scientists in America has backfired, prompting many Chinese scientists to leave the US and return to China. This has, in fact, had a negative impact on America’s development.

Overall, the current social and political situation in the US has reduced its financial investment in foreign policy, weakened its capacity to handle diplomatic issues, and forced it to divide its attention and energy.

IV. Predicting a Harris Win

Interviewer: In your opinion, what are Kamala Harris's chances of winning the election? Can she become the first female president in US history?

Xia Liping: I believe she can succeed. According to some predictions in the US, a female leader will rise to power in the future. Additionally, though he has die-hard fans (铁粉) among lower and middle class white voters, many establishment Republicans currently oppose Trump, and he has little support among intellectuals. Both parties have a voter base of around 47% of the electorate, so the outcome will depend on how Kamala Harris and Trump compete for swing voters. Trump will basically struggle to win this group over, while Harris is able to resonate with certain swing voters: women, ethnic minorities and intellectuals. Overall, I predict that Kamala Harris will win by a very narrow margin. However, this victory may be followed by domestic turmoil, and violent incidents could become frequent. The next few months in the US will definitely be worth watching (有好戏看).