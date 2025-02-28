Xu Jilin (许纪霖) is one of China’s most prominent historians and public intellectuals (in the non-pejorative sense), renowned for his work on modern Chinese intellectuals, thought and culture. A longtime professor at East China Normal University in Shanghai, he has been a leading figure in efforts to bridge the divide between China’s three main intellectual camps: the Liberals, the New Left and the New Confucians. A self-professed “liberal”, he advocates for what he calls “small government, big society” (小政府，大社会)."

The following interview by Tencent Research Institute provides a fascinating account of Xu's perspective on the profound generational changes currently unfolding in China. It is based on his latest book published last month, “前浪后浪” (Waves of the Past and Future), which explores the intellectual journey of modern Chinese thinkers amid historical upheavals, drawing parallels with the existential struggles currently faced by China’s youth (those under 35).

Xu’s particularly candid and thoughtful account of Chinese society portrays China’s younger cohorts as fundamentally different to their predecessors. Contrary to so many accounts describing Chinese nationalism as “rising”, Xu depicts at least the “post-90” (90后) and “post-00” (00后) generations as politically apathetic Epicureans with little interest in “red culture”, Beijing’s “grand narratives” or even the fate of the Chinese nation.

I have not read Xu’s book and therefore cannot speak to his research methodology. However, given the difficulty these days for researchers to conduct nationally representative surveys on even marginally sensitive issues in China, I assume his conclusions on China’s youth rely mainly on anecdotal evidence and his own personal experience. If so, this should serve as a reminder of the limitations of these observations, despite Xu’s evident perceptiveness and erudition.

In a country that relentlessly promotes national unity, positive energy and patriotic fervour, I suppose it should come as no surprise that this interview was censored soon after its publication. China often wonders why the West seems unable to accept it entirely as the “responsible great power” it has for so long aspired to become. Trump and his administration’s naked approach to power politics will only exacerbate this frustration. Yet the answer is obvious, though so difficult to address in China. While haughtiness, insecurity and the occasional undertones of xenophobia surely exist in the West’s reaction to China’s meteoric rise, a political system that is so opaque and intent on suppressing anything that might threaten its hold on power or hinder its quest for national greatness inevitably breeds suspicion, if not outright rejection.

Thomas

Key Points

China's youth represent a fundamentally different generation from those that preceded them. They have little connection with the “red culture” of China’s recent past and have lost the nationalistic and idealistic fervour of older cohorts. They care more about their individual rights, self-centred interests and emotional needs than they do about China, politics or any of their country’s “grand narratives”. Xu: “[They are] a generation of Epicureans, living for themselves and pursuing their own happiness and well-being.” Yet their lives are characterised by a “sense of emptiness” and a “profound ennui”. This is a relatively normal reaction to the uncertainties that arise when people begin to fear that their country has passed its heyday and may be in decline. Xu: “It is as though a great ship were about to sink. Those onboard have dived into the sea, each person grabbing a lifebuoy for himself and swimming off on his own. This represents a huge change.”

If Sinification is useful to your work and understanding of China, one of the kindest things you can do is help promote its posts on social media and beyond. Niche newsletters like this one depend on your active support, whether financial or otherwise.

Their general apathy is closely tied to their reluctance to form deep emotional ties with others. China’s youth tend to live “on the surface” and “in the moment”, seeking instant gratification and avoiding emotional pain. Their romantic relationships are often characterised by fleeting encounters and what are now called "situationships". Born in the 1990s and 2000s, this cohort largely missed out on the opportunities and dividends of China’s economic boom and now bears the brunt of inflated house prices, a shrinking job market and industrial overcapacity. Yet, little is done to support them. For this reason, they deserve the country’s sympathy, encouragement and understanding. As China’s future, they should be valued, not condemned.

N.B.: Part two of this interview will be published shortly.

The Author

Name: Xu Jilin (许纪霖)

Year of birth: March 1957 (age 67)

Positions: Professor and Zijiang Scholar, East China Normal University (ECNU); Deputy Director of the Institute of Modern Chinese Thought and Culture (under the Ministry of Education), ECNU

Research Focus: China’s modern and contemporary intellectual history; 20th and 21st century Chinese culture

Education: BA East China Normal University (1978-1982)

Other: Owing to the Cultural Revolution, the university entrance exam was still suspended when Xu graduated from high school in 1975. As a result, he was sent to work in the countryside as part of the “Down to the Countryside” movement. He began his bachelor's degree in 1978 after the exam was reinstated.

Experience abroad: Australian National University (2000); National University of Singapore (2000); Harvard University (2001-2); University of British Columbia (2004); University of Tokyo (2005); Taiwan’s Academia Sinica (2008); France’s École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (2009); and Japan’s Aichi University (2010).

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH XU JILIN: THE GENERATION BORN IN THE 1990S AND 2000s NO LONGER BELIEVES IN ANY GRAND NARRATIVES (EXCERPTS)

Xu Jilin (许纪霖)

Interviewers: Pan Hongliang (潘洪亮), Wang Huanchao (王焕超) and Zhu Kailin (朱凯麟)

Published by Tencent Research Institute on 22 January 2025

Translated by by Paddy Stephens

(Illustration by OpenAI’s DALL·E)

N.B. The following excerpts have been rearranged for clarity and brevity. Readers are encouraged to read the original article in full.

1. The Emergence of a New Chinese Citizen

Xu Jilin: “Let’s talk about our current era, because I would like to share how my thinking has changed on this. As the millennium drew to a close, the generations born in the 70s and 80s, who grew up after reform and opening, seemed to me to be a new kind of people [新人类]. Individuals of my generation were born in the 40s, 50s and some in the 60s, and were steeped in the red culture [红色文化] of the 1960s and 1970s. They were quite different. And so, at that time I saw them as a fundamentally new generation [新一代] — but I was wrong. Roughly 20 years on, I have come to realise that they are, in fact, merely a transitional generation [过渡的一代]. It is those born in the 90s and 2000s that are entirely removed from red culture [与红色文化截然不同] to the extent that they constitute a totally separate generation [构成生理意义上两代人的].”

“The cohorts born in the 50s and 60s remain shaped by the imprint of the red culture of their youth [带有红色文化的投影] . Individuals of those generations retain a certain degree of idealism, which helps them to justify the way they live their lives. But those born in the 90s and 2000s do not have the same need for idealism. Instead, they are more worldly [世俗]. They live with the pursuit of happiness as their main goal [生活的第一法], focusing on real-world things rather than abstract ideas [活得更加具体]. On the other hand, those born in the 70s and 80s are both idealistic and worldly [兼具理想与世俗], making them a kind of transitional generation [过渡的一代]. They retain some idealism, albeit to a limited degree. At the same time, as pioneers of this “worldly” generation, they have not fully embraced this worldliness either. Therefore, I categorise the active population [还在活跃的人群] of contemporary China into three generations: those born in the 1950-60s, 1970-80s, and 1990-2000s.”

“The generation born in the 50s and 60s lived through the idealism of the 1980s [理想主义盛行的时代], and injected this fervour into their work. They still carry a sense of nostalgia, portraying the 1980s as what, to them, was the best era [最好的一代] because it was so filled with the spirit of idealism . For example, [the musician] Gao Xiaosong once evoked the image of "poetry and distant horizons" [诗与远方—referring to dreams and ideals to hold onto amidst the compromises and challenges of daily life]. He is a typical idealist of that era. Many were willing to dedicate themselves to abstract ideas, and were not overly concerned with their own individual interests [个人具体利益]. They defended the principles of the republic [共和国的那些价值], rather than their own self-interest.”

“In contrast, when we look at today’s youth, they do not rally around abstract values [抽象的价值符号] in the same way. Instead, in various situations, we see them trying to protect their individual rights and very specific [interests] [非常具体的个人权利]. They have limited, tangible goals, focused on their own lives and needs [自己的生活和利益].”

2. National Disengagement and the Rise of Individualism

“Here is another analogy to illustrate the differences between these two generations. Those born in the 50s and 60s have lived as though in a Greek polis; [but] the generation born in the 90s and 2000s belong to a post-polis era. Last October, I travelled to Greece with a study group, and found it very compelling [我的感受特别强烈] to view China through the lens of that country. Its philosophy, from Socrates to Plato and Aristotle, held that the value and meaning of human life were inseparable from the life of the city-state or polis. Aristotle even described humans as "political animals”, who live for both the polis and abstract values.”

“However, later on as the city-states began to decline, philosophies such as Epicureanism and Cynicism emerged. Epicureanism rejected the importance of the polis, arguing that people should live for their own happiness and pleasure. This marked a significant shift, in which people disconnected from the city-state and civic life [去城邦化]. The Cynics went even further, encouraging people in the city to live almost like hermits in the wild, focusing on their inner tranquillity [大隐隐于市]. In modern terms, this could be seen as akin to [China’s current phenomenon of] “lying flat” [躺平].”

“Today, we are witnessing a similar shift. Those born in the 50s and 60s still have a kind of polis mindset. They watch Xinwen Lianbo [China’s state-controlled daily news programme] and discuss current affairs in group chats, including topics like the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Palestine conflict or the US elections. These discussions give meaning to their lives. In that sense, they can never “leave the polis” [离开城邦]. But the younger generation is entirely different. Young people are indifferent to such matters, caring only about things directly related to their own lives and things which affect them in the moment [当下自我有关的事]. They have completely disengaged from the polis [完全去城邦化了], and have become a generation of Epicureans, living for themselves and pursuing their own happiness and well-being.”

“I believe there is an underlying historical logic at play here. In a period of growth and prosperity [全盛时期]—such as when an empire or city-state is rising or in its heyday—people feel that their fate is tied [紧密相关] to that of the city-state. They have a strong sense of shared destiny [共命运感]: they reap the benefits of the city's prosperity, understanding that their future will be directly affected by whether the city prospers or not. They are full of confidence for the future. It’s like the characters in the TV series Blossoms Shanghai, set in the early 1990s. They are excited and have high hopes for the future—both for their own futures and for that of the polis.”

“But today, the glow of those days has faded. Once a city-state begins to decline, people become unsure of what the future holds [人们看不到未来是什么样的]. At that point, they are like the people of the Wei-Jin period [220-420 CE], a time when many believed in Taoism, hoping to survive the chaos of the era [苟全性命于乱世]. Those of a higher status put their faith instead in famous Wei- and Jin-era scholars and sought detachment from worldly concerns [追求精神上的超脱]. Whether in the Wei-Jin period or nowadays, people have loosened or cut their ties to the polis; they no longer care about its strict governance [不在乎城邦管得那么紧], nor have expectations for its future. It is as though a great ship were about to sink [就像大船要沉没了]. Those onboard have dived into the sea, each person grabbing a lifebuoy for himself and swimming off on his own [自身找条救生圈，各奔前程]. This represents a huge change from before [这是一个非常大的变化].”

“From what I have observed, the generation born in the 90s and 2000s have completely abandoned grand narratives and the idealism of [Gao Xiaosong’s] "poetry and distant horizons”. Things like grand narratives and abstract concepts are not important to them. By contrast, the previous generations, particularly those born in the 50s and 60s, always needed a grand narrative to sustain their convictions [支撑自己的信仰], even if that narrative was a utopian fantasy [虚幻的、乌托邦式的].”

“For example, during the 1990s stock market boom, there was a well-known Chinese liberal who believed that everyone should put their money in stocks. But he was not telling people to do so just so they could make money for themselves; instead, he told his friends: “Let’s invest to raise funds for the revolution!” People of that generation often found lofty justifications [冕堂皇的理由] for their actions, tied to grand concepts like the polis or the nation, rather than justifying it with reference to their own selfish desires [私欲]. Framing it that way made it sound noble, but it wasn’t really. That kind of hypocrisy is characteristic of that generation.”

“The younger generation today is completely different. They are more pragmatic [实际] and concerned with tangible things [具体] and are therefore thoroughly Epicurean. Whether they choose to compete in society [卷] or “lie flat” [躺] instead, they evaluate things based on their practical interests [实在的利益] and emotional needs [自我的情绪价值].”

“Recently, the term "emotional value" [情绪价值] has become very popular. The emotions [情绪] that this concept refers to are not deep feelings [情感]. Whether directed towards the city-state or loved ones, deep feelings are enduring and are, by their very nature, profound [具有一定深度的], whereas one’s emotional state [情绪] is context-dependent [情景化], momentary, fleeting and volatile. I have noticed that the younger generations lack such deep feelings for things [去情感化]; they are no longer interested in the grand narratives of the polis, nation and so on. They understand politics in a narrow sense [微观政治], focusing, for example, on the feminist and MeToo movements, the rights of migrant workers or environmental conservation. They no longer care about grand [宏大] topics that they as individuals are too far removed from [触碰不到] or cannot change. They have no expectations of love or other deep emotional bonds, often quoting the adage: ‘A wise person does not fall into the river of love [智者不入爱河]’.”

3. From Love to Situationships

“You can see that their lifestyles are increasingly centred around their own emotions [以自我情绪为中心]. Recently, I learnt the term ‘situationship’ from watching the film Her Story [好东西], which is noteworthy for its depiction of how intimate relationships have changed. Love is a deep feeling [情感] that brings with it obligations [具有绑定性的], but young people nowadays don’t necessarily believe in it. Instead, they turn to what are called ‘situationships’ or [what in Her Story are referred to as] ‘10-minute breaks’.”

“I think the term ‘situationship’ can be translated into Chinese as ‘dazi [搭子]’. Young people are constantly looking for casual partners [搭子] of various types, whether that is just to eat with, to chat to or to sleep with. Each of these ‘partners’ serves a functional purpose [功能性的存在] and no deep emotional bonds are formed [没有深度的情感绑定]. Young people only care about whether they can gain [short-term] emotional value [情绪价值] from the other person; if they cannot, they quickly end the relationship and move on to find the next ‘partner’. They avoid deep emotional ties, exclusivity and getting too emotionally invested in people. Instead, they prefer to live superficial [表层化] lives, focused on what is tangible [具体化]. This approach to life, though it seems shallow, does help to avoid any deep emotional harm. With it, they are, as Isaiah Berlin described, living on the surface: shallow and focused on the tangible, able to change easily [具有转换性] and never seriously hurt by others [不会伤及深处].”

4. Instant Gratification and the Death of Desire

Interviewer: “Is this pursuit of the ever more tangible and superficial [越具体、越表层] what you describe as a deeper form of “worldliness” [世俗主义; lit. secularism]?”

Xu Jilin: “Yes. But this also leads to a kind of profound ennui [深度无聊] which I have discussed before. For people living superficial lives without deep, committed relationships, everything is as fleeting as a cloud [一切都如浮云般转瞬即逝]. Emotions come quickly and leave just as fast. Emotional satisfaction is only ever fleeting; like sexual satisfaction, it disappears as soon as it is attained, leading to a sense of emptiness [陷入虚无]. In this context, human sexual experience can be seen as one of the most profound experiences.”

“With their lack of deep, binding connections [没有深度绑定], people feel bored as soon as their needs are met—a fun night can give only a brief moment of emotional satisfaction. Of course, they then move on, looking for the next such moment, which is why today’s young people build their lives out of fragmented pieces. They have narrow goals, which give them a limited form of happiness and satisfaction, but there is nothing overarching that connects them together, like the grand ideals [大理想] we discussed. Meaning should be continuous, like an unbroken chain [意义本应是一条连续的链条], but for them it is just a series of individual pieces which come and go rapidly, making their lives seem fragmented. Every day, they are searching for fragments to give them a fleeting sense of emotional fulfilment. As a result, they are easily satisfied and quickly bored.”

Interviewer: “Is this a new form of nihilism?”

Xu Jilin: “You could say that. I wouldn’t claim it’s unique to our era, but nowadays it is more obvious. Today, there are so many different ways to obtain that feeling of gratification [获得满足感]. With the emergence of virtual technologies—especially the metaverse, VR [i.e. virtual reality] and other virtual worlds—as well as ACG culture (which stands for Animation, Comics and Games) [二次元] and even pets, these together give us a superficial feeling of emotional gratification.”

Interviewer: “Byung-Chul Han has talked about the death of desire [爱欲之死]. More recently, a report on the sexual lives of Chinese people was released. It showed that young people were having less sex—and lower-quality sex—than previous generations. Does this suggest that we have entered a low-desire society [低欲望社会]? We’ve already discussed love, distinguishing between short-term emotions and deep feelings, but why is this primal desire [本能性的欲望] also being suppressed?”

Xu Jilin: Obviously, in physiological terms, erotic desire [爱欲] is just about satisfying one’s physical need for sex [力比多的满足]. There are now more varied ways [渠道] of doing so, and it is no longer limited to intimate relationships between the opposite sex. Intimate relationships between people of the same sex, particularly among women, have become more visible [明显]. As Her Story suggests, same-sex relationships often provide more warmth and understanding, whereas it is harder for heterosexual couples to have the same kind of mutual connection [难以达成共鸣]. Moreover, many people can now satisfy their libido-related needs through pet ownership, ACG culture or chatting with AI, rather than, as in the past, relying solely on romantic love with the opposite sex.”

“Thus, it is not at all a case of reduced libido. Rather, there are more diverse outlets for it, meaning that heterosexual relationships are less important for this purpose. Of course, many of us would assume that people who feel empty [虚无的人] would long for love. But the tragic reality is that some people always expect others to love them completely and unconditionally, while they themselves have kept alternative options open [给自己留点后路]. This is because people in general lack any sense of security, and this is especially true of the younger generation. Unwilling to devote themselves fully to anyone, they live superficial lives and are reluctant to pursue anything of depth.”

“Young people manage their feelings the same way they now manage their finances: [they put them away somewhere safe,] a sort of “emotions bank” [情感银行], and will not take out large amounts to invest elsewhere. In this era of insecurity, they want to “deposit” their emotions [somewhere safe].”

5. China’s Debt to its Youth

Interviewer: “In your view, do you think young people will continue to develop in the right direction? You also mentioned that young people are set to adapt better to future changes—how should we understand this?”

Xu Jilin: “Frankly, our generation benefited economically from the era we were born in. However, those born after 1995 are not receiving such benefits, only consequences to deal with and all sorts of burdens [重负] placed on their shoulders. Previous generations knew exactly what the future would look like: we drove up house prices decades in advance, [condensing] several decades’ worth of appreciation into just one, leaving the young with no room to manoeuvre [他们没有任何空间]. We also left them with massive issues of overcapacity [产能严重过剩]. The economic gains that should have accrued to them over several decades were spent prematurely by their parents’ generation. Fast forward to today and they have all kinds of worries. In a sense, I do think our generation owes them something [欠他们的]. We ate the good apples that should have been theirs. And so, when we look at the generation born after 1995, the harsh truth is that we committed a kind of original sin [有原罪] [burdening the following generations with the consequences of our excesses]. In short, we spent the money in advance and left them with an overdraft [提前透支了].”

“They have no real choice over their fate, and so I believe they deserve sympathy and understanding. What can we do to support them better? Let’s be realistic: there is little that individuals can do. It requires national policies and broader social efforts. Of course, this is why young mentors and counsellors [青年导师] offering psychological guidance [疏导] have become so popular. All sorts of different things are now highly in demand: everything from [inspiring and comforting] "chicken soup for the soul" content [i.e. feel-good motivational stories— used disparagingly] to emergency-style psychological care, encompassing both traditional Chinese and Western medicine approaches.”

Interviewer: “Today, we’ve discussed many of the generational differences between the older and younger generations [前浪和后浪]. We have analysed some of the reasons behind these differences, including the decline of the polis and changes brought about by technology. Besides these, what other factors do you think have contributed to the younger generation developing certain characteristics such as individualism, nihilism, and so on?”

Xu Jilin: “As I mentioned earlier, this is not just a problem in China; this phenomenon has emerged in Japan, the United States and other countries too. It is a global trend. If we look at it in terms of historical cycles [从大的历史周期来看], such phenomena do tend to be cyclical (as in the example of the Greek city-states).”

“What we are witnessing today is the beginning of a new cycle, the onset of a new era of disorder [乱世的来临]. This kind of phenomenon tends to be observed in such periods of turmoil; it is practically a historical law [一个规律]. However, this new cycle is just beginning, and I do not expect it to be short. We had an era of revolutionary zeal [热血沸腾的革命年代] before, and though it is probably not gone forever [不能说一去不复返], it is unlikely to return any time soon.”

Interviewer: Do you think the 2020 video The Coming Wave [后浪] influenced your perspective on generational divides? [This was a viral propaganda video intended to inspire young people. It was criticised for downplaying the struggles they face].

Xu Jilin: “It prompted me to think more about this issue. After the video went viral, I thought it offered an interesting perspective. However, “The Coming Wave” it referred to was not actually the generation born after 1995, but rather the one born in the 80s. Members of this generation were the last to enjoy the full benefits of [China’s] economic growth. Even in 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, these people remained generally optimistic about the future. Having enjoyed that final wave of economic benefits [最后一波红利], they were confident [自信]. In contrast, the generation born in the 90s looked on at all this with disdain [嗤之以鼻]. They had seen no such economic benefits, and were struggling to find jobs, buy homes or go abroad.”

“We should not be too quick to criticise young people. First of all, we need to recognise the new world we live in. Young people are the ones most able to adapt to today’s changes; what is most important is to understand the current situation. We, the older generation, will inevitably be replaced [淘汰], and the future world will be led by the younger generation. I’m neither optimistic nor pessimistic: I never judge whether young people have, in some way, ‘got worse’ or ‘gone off the rails’ [堕落] according to the values of older generations.”

READ MORE