I am currently on holiday, but the South China Morning Post has very kindly allowed me to share Kawala Xie’s recent interview with China’s most famous international relations scholar, Yan Xuetong (阎学通).

Whoever wins November’s election will not be able to prevent a “continuous deterioration” in US-China relations over the next year or so.

If Trump wins, the US will be more cautious in its approach towards Taiwan and less likely to spark a war with China.

If Trump imposes higher tariffs on Chinese imports, Beijing will have limited retaliatory options.

The prospect of a second Trump term, combined with European dissatisfaction with the US approach to Israel’s war against Hamas, is already beginning to help China improve its relations with the EU.