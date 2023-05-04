Dear Everyone,

One of China’s most renowned international relations scholars, Yan Xuetong (阎学通), recently delivered a speech at an event hosted by China’s Cornerstone Capital (基石资本) in Shenzhen. Addressing an audience made up mainly, I assume, of Chinese entrepreneurs and investors, Yan discusses the general decline of the world we are living in marked by an increasingly fraught US-China relationship, the bipolarisation of the current international order and a trend towards deglobalisation. His main message to his audience was that Chinese firms should review their long-term strategies and no longer rely so much on international cooperation and the effects of globalisation to grow their businesses. This generally regressive and adverse environment will last for another one-to-two decades or longer, he says.

THE SPEAKER

Name: Yan Xuetong (阎学通)

Age: 70

Position: Director of the Institute of International Relations, Tsinghua University.

Previously: Researcher at China Institutes of Contempora…