Threats of retaliation have largely dominated Chinese reactions to the EU’s recent tariffs on electric vehicle (EV) imports from China. Yao Yang (姚洋), one of China’s leading and most outspoken economists, argues against adopting such retaliatory measures. Beijing should focus on improving its ties with the EU at a time of increasing US-China rivalry, he says. Although published in English last week, Yao’s piece doesn’t appear to have received much attention. Thank you to Project Syndicate for allowing Sinification to share it here.

Key Points