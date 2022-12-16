Dear All,

This week’s edition will be the last of 2022. I did not expect such a niche publication to gain the following that it has in such a short period of time. Thank you for this support and thank you to those of you who reached out to me. Your comments are what have kept me going.

I am not yet sure where to take Sinification. The biggest issue is, of course, its lack of funding. I thought that something might be on the horizon with one research institute, but in the end that did not work out. I might try a Wikipedia/Guardian-like optional subscription scheme starting in January, but I don’t expect this to go very far. Sinification is, and will remain, a very niche product.

To those of you who might consider supporting Sinification financially, it goes without saying that any contribution received would be reinvested straight back into the newsletter.

What I most need right now is a part-time research assistant or volunteers to help with the translation of some of these texts. I hav…