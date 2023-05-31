Thank you to the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) for allowing me to share this article by yours truly.

“China and Russia are “half of the sky” [半边天] for each other’s security and development.” – Wang Xiaoquan (王晓泉), researcher at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

“Even in the event of a bipolar confrontation between the US and China – which is certainly not desirable – Russia may choose to remain neutral and keep its options open [左右逢源]. But so long as it does not side with the US, this would be a strategic success for China.” – Zhao Huasheng (赵华胜), former director of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Fudan University.