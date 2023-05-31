China-Russia Relations Since Ukraine: What Chinese Scholars are Saying
Russia may well be "half of the sky" for China's security and development, but it is also portrayed as an "imperialistic", "messianic" and reckless partner.
Thank you to the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) for allowing me to share this article by yours truly.
Selected Quotes
“China and Russia are “half of the sky” [半边天] for each other’s security and development.” – Wang Xiaoquan (王晓泉), researcher at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).
“Even in the event of a bipolar confrontation between the US and China – which is certainly not desirable – Russia may choose to remain neutral and keep its options open [左右逢源]. But so long as it does not side with the US, this would be a strategic success for China.” – Zhao Huasheng (赵华胜), former director of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Fudan University.
“In the unlikely event that Russia were to be continually weakened to the extent that it would be unable, unwilling or afraid to continue its struggle against the US and the West, this would ultimately lead to an extremely unfavourable strategic situation fo…
