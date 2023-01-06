Hello Everyone,

Happy New Year and welcome back to Sinification.

In the next couple of weeks, I will be experimenting with a slightly different format, making posts shorter and more topic-driven.

I thought it would be fitting to begin 2023 with an article providing a broad overview of China’s relations with the world. Its author, Huang Jing (黄靖) is a famous Chinese-American scholar. Born and raised in China, Huang moved to the US in the late 1980s to do his PhD at Harvard University. His main posts have been at Utah State University (1994-2004), the Brookings Institution (2004-2008) and Singapore’s prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (2008-2018). In 2017, Huang was banned from returning to Singapore and accused by the city-state’s Ministry of Home Affairs of "subversion and foreign interference in Singapore's domestic politics” and of acting as "an agent of influence” for an unnamed foreign country. He has rejected these accusations and refuted the assertion made by a former…