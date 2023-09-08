China recently confirmed that its leader Xi Jinping would not be attending this weekend’s G20 summit in New Delhi, a first for a Chinese president. His absence has been interpreted by some analysts as a snub to India.

Earlier this year, Sinification shared the views of a regular Chinese commentator of Indian affairs and researcher at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), Liu Zongyi (刘宗义), who believed that India would be seeking to “stabilise” relations with Beijing in order to secure its support for the upcoming G20 summit. In his words:

Viewed from this angle, New Delhi evidently didn’t do enough to secure Beijing’s backing (not that it necessarily ever planned to).

Today’s post is a summary of a recent piece by Lan Jianxue (蓝建学), the director of the department for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Beijing-based China Institute of International Studies (CIIS) – one of China’s top think tanks. In this article, Lan gives his analysis of the gradual souring of Sino-Indian relations in recent years, which may provide some further clues as to Xi’s no-show this weekend. Direct quotes have been put in italics, the rest is my paraphrasing of Lan’s arguments. The subtitles and ordering of his views are my own.

As with so many of the pieces shared in this newsletter, this account remains one-sided. For those of you who are new to this newsletter, please be sure to understand that Sinification’s goal is to provide Chinese perspectives, not a balanced account, nor my own views, on international affairs. I repeat this so as hopefully to avoid the many critical (to put it mildly) messages that I received following Sinification’s publication of Liu Zongyi’s commentary in January.

Key Points