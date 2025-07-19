This is the second—and arguably the most substantive—part of Zhong Houtao’s book talk with the China Review News Agency. Part One and its key points are available here. — Thomas

Taiwan’s strategic importance for the US is diminishing: as China’s Pacific power expands, the First Island Chain’s significance is declining, and many Americans now see the alliance credibility argument as increasingly hollow.

Ultimately, whether Washington decides to intervene militarily in the event of reunification by force hinges on Beijing’s level of preparedness — which, in turn, necessitates shifting the cross-Strait balance further in China’s favour.

While Taipei seeks to sever economic and people-to-people ties with the Mainland, Beijing should take the opposite course: deepen openness towards Taiwan and avoid punitive measures when possible.