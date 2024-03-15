Two articles, two radically different views on Russia and its war in Ukraine. Last week, a commentary by one of China’s leading Russia experts Feng Yujun (冯玉军) reiterating his argument held at the onset of the conflict, that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unjustifiable, motivated by imperial greed and that siding too closely with Moscow on this issue would be a strategic mistake for China. This week, a commentary by a former PLA Air Force colonel, Wang Xiangsui (王湘穗), arguing the exact opposite and advocating ever closer ties with Moscow.