This is the second part of yesterday’s post.

China’s oft-used expression of “The East is rising, the West is declining” is at best too vague and at worst untrue. It is nothing more than “wishful thinking” on the part of those who use it.

China and many other countries, including the US, may promote multipolarity, but this is merely “a wish, not a reality.”

For middle powers, the new bipolar world order is better than the old unipolar one, where they had less bargaining power.

China's approach to the Global South contrasts sharply with India's: Beijing strives to be included in this group, while New Delhi seeks to exclude China from it.