Yan Xuetong on Trump, US-China and the World in 2034 (Part 2)
"Is it good for the US to provoke a third military conflict in East Asia? It is in trouble both at home and abroad. So why would Trump follow Biden’s policies and get himself into the same trouble?"
This is the second part of yesterday’s post.
Key Points
China’s oft-used expression of “The East is rising, the West is declining” is at best too vague and at worst untrue. It is nothing more than “wishful thinking” on the part of those who use it.
China and many other countries, including the US, may promote multipolarity, but this is merely “a wish, not a reality.”
For middle powers, the new bipolar world order is better than the old unipolar one, where they had less bargaining power.
China's approach to the Global South contrasts sharply with India's: Beijing strives to be included in this group, while New Delhi seeks to exclude China from it.
Trump may facilitate peace talks in Ukraine, while China’s role will remain limited.
The West often overestimates China’s influence over Russia. If Europe and the US together cannot rein in a small country like Israel, how can they expect China to do so with Russia?
Although accidents may occur in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, there …
