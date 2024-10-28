Today’s edition features a short commentary by Feng Yujun (冯玉军) on the risk posed to China by Moscow’s deepening military ties with Pyongyang, originally posted on October 18 in his WeChat Moments (朋友圈). Other Chinese scholars have voiced similar concerns, as previously highlighted in this newsletter. Feng recently transferred from Fudan University’s Institute of International Studies to Peking University’s History Department. Rather than a promotion, I understand this move may have been related to his ongoing criticism of Russia and his repeated calls for Beijing to distance itself from Moscow since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. I suspect that his new role is less public-facing and less prone to upsetting both his Russian counterparts and Chinese officialdom. Another well-known critic of Russia’s invasion, Hu Wei (胡伟), was recently forced into early retirement for holding similar views. Professor Feng has reviewed and approved today’s translation. — Thomas

Recently, interactions between Russia and North Korea have been frequent, and there are [now] reports suggesting that North Korean troops have entered the Russo-Ukrainian battlefield. The recent developments between Russia and North Korea go beyond a simple bilateral issue and are likely to have far-reaching effects. In my view, North Korea and Russia, both under huge strategic pressure, had no alternative but to forge closer ties. This may provide some short-term psychological comfort to their decision-makers, but it cannot help either country escape their respective strategic predicaments.

Under immense pressure, North Korea and Russia are striving to restore Cold War-era blocs and Northeast Asia’s “Northern Triangle”, with a strong intention of drawing China into their camp. [However,] due to the decline in their overall national strength, the Russia-North Korea alliance is unable to compete with NATO and the US-Japan-South Korea alliance.

Rationally, and considering its own strategic interests, China does not wish for a new Cold War to break out and will not re-establish military alliances with Russia and North Korea [Note: Beijing currently maintains a mutual defence treaty with Pyongyang, though there have long been doubts about if and how Beijing would ever uphold this commitment]. Yet, China cannot ignore the historical lesson that gradual changes can lead to a qualitative shift [量变引发质变] and a “slide into a Cold War”. Therefore, China should remain highly vigilant in response to this “return of camps” [重新阵营化].

Since coming to power, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has completely changed South Korea's previous "appeasement policy" towards North Korea. The closer ties between Russia and North Korea will prompt South Korea not only to adopt a tougher stance towards North Korea but also to increase its hostility towards Russia. It also cannot be ruled out that South Korea will further strengthen its military assistance to Ukraine. Considering Israel's recent shift in attitude towards Russia, if both Israel and South Korea, both of which are military powers, strengthen their support for Ukraine, it will create a more challenging situation for Russia on the battlefield in its war with Ukraine. This is something that North Korea's low-level support for Russia will not be able to offset.

Russia, which has been forced to align itself with North Korea and Iran, may gain some short-term benefits. However, it will also provoke strong dissatisfaction and a backlash from South Korea and Israel. This once again highlights the significant drawbacks of “temporary alliances” that lack genuinely shared strategic interests and values. Therefore, never assume that strength comes from numbers alone [千万不要以为“人多”就会“势重”]. Often, having incompetent teammates can prove more detrimental than being isolated [“猪队友”往往比孤立无援更可怕] and might cause one to attract even more unnecessary trouble. The most crucial thing to do is to “follow the Great Way, follow the just way, and follow the right way” [行大道、行公道、行正道; Feng described this to me as implying “upholding justice and the principles of international law”].

Feng Yujun

Author

Name: Féng Yùjūn (冯玉军)

Year of birth: 1970 (age: 53/54)

Position: Professor, Department of History, Peking University

Formerly: Deputy Dean of the Institute of International Studies and director of the Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, Fudan University (2016-2024); Analyst at CICIR (1994-2016).

Research focus: Russia and the Soviet Union; China’s international strategy and great power relations; Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Education: BA Hebei University (1991), MA Jilin University (1994), PhD China Foreign Affairs University (2001)

Experience abroad: Two years in Russia and half a year in Japan as a visiting scholar