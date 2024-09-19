Subscribe
Harris Better Than Trump for China According to UIBE Prof. Gong Jiong
"A Harris rather than a Trump presidency would be more beneficial for China. There is no doubt about that."
11 hrs ago
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
4
August 2024
Why Chinese Democracy is Superior to Western Democracy According to Zhang Shuhua
"Chinese-style democracy is a novel form of democracy, different from previous forms of democracy"
Aug 30
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
and
Daniel Crain
20
Yan Yilong on American Hegemony (Part 2)
"China's overall strategy is not to collide head-on but to maintain strategic composure, continuously enhance its strength, and exhaust the opponent's…
Aug 21
•
Jacob Mardell
12
Yan Yilong on American Hegemony (Part 1)
“Internationally, the main contradiction [China faces] is between the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and American hegemony.”
Aug 20
•
Jacob Mardell
15
2
Shen Zhihua on Avoiding a New Cold War
"China should stick to its foreign policy of the early days of reform and opening up, not aligning with others or drawing lines based on ideology."
Aug 13
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
10
Yan Xuetong on Trump, US-China and the World in 2034 (Part 2)
"Is it good for the US to provoke a third military conflict in East Asia? It is in trouble both at home and abroad. So why would Trump follow Biden’s…
Aug 6
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
12
Yan Xuetong on Trump, US-China and the World in 2034 (Part 1)
"Trump really does not want to go to war with China in the Taiwan Strait. He will be more cautious than Biden in terms of preventing a war across the…
Aug 5
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
10
July 2024
Shi Yinhong on the Dangers of US-China Rivalry
"If we compare this rivalry to the Anglo-German rivalry at the time of the 1907 Anglo-Russian Convention and the formation of the two opposing…
Jul 28
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
11
2
Putting a Stop to Manila's Provocations in the South China Sea
"There are two main options for dealing with grounded ships: towing them away with tugboats or cutting them up on-site." – Wu Shicun
Jul 17
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
7
China's Periphery Diplomacy: The Importance of Southeast Asia
"I believe that, from any angle, ASEAN is the most valuable diplomatic area for China [to focus on] for a long time to come." – Zheng Yongnian
Jul 16
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
10
Yao Yang: No to Retaliations Against EU Tariffs
"[China should] refrain from retaliating against the EU’s tariffs. This would have the added benefit of giving China a geopolitical advantage in its…
Jul 9
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
8
Liberating Taiwan by Force According to Prof. Jin Canrong
“Although mainland China has always considered peaceful reunification to be its preferred option, I as an observer believe the likelihood of…
Jul 5
•
Thomas des Garets Geddes
7
